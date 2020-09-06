COVID-19 LIVE | 90,802 new cases, 1,016 deaths take India tally past 42 lakh mark as country becomes second worst affected
The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated & 71,642 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health data.
Published: 06th September 2020 07:37 AM | Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:54 AM | A+A A-
With new rules such as mandatory face masks, social distancing, metro services across India resumed on Monday, after a gap of more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Home Ministry had last week issued guidelines, following which the metro rail services resumed across the country barring Kolkata, which has set a tentative date of September 14 to restart its operations.
However, the pandemic situation continues to be a grim one in India as the country's COVID-19 caseload crossed 42 lakh mark on Monday with a spike of 90,802 new cases and 1,016 deaths in last 24 hours.
