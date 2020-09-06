STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi tally crosses 1.91 lakh after reporting 3,256 fresh cases, death toll at 4,567

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Published: 06th September 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India reported 90,633 new positive cases and 1,065 deaths in the last 24-hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases for fourth consecutive day, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 death.

India took just 14 days to go from 30 lakh to 41 lakh and is the second worst coronavirus-hit nation after the US, surpassing Brazil, in terms of cases.

Live Updates
