COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi tally crosses 1.91 lakh after reporting 3,256 fresh cases, death toll at 4,567

India reported 90,633 new positive cases and 1,065 deaths in the last 24-hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases for fourth consecutive day, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 death.

India took just 14 days to go from 30 lakh to 41 lakh and is the second worst coronavirus-hit nation after the US, surpassing Brazil, in terms of cases.