COVID-19 LIVE | 60% cases in last 24 hours from 5 states; Maharashtra, Andhra top contributors

From the 95,735 cases reported in India today, Maharashtra accounted for over 23,000 infections, Andhra Pradesh has contributed over 10,000 cases.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation collect SWAB samples from the migrant workers who are working at the construction site at OMR on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Online Desk

With a whopping 95,735 fresh infections, the world's second-worst affected India, reported its highest daily surge ever with its tally breaching 44 lakh. The country also recorded 1,172 deaths on Thursday.

The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated & 75062 deaths, according to Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, a grim global milestone was also reported today as the worldwide toll due to the virus crossed the 9 lakh mark, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

The death toll now stands at 901,050 with 27.7 million total cases and 18.6 million recoveries.

Live Updates
