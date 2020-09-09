COVID-19 LIVE | 60% cases in last 24 hours from 5 states; Maharashtra, Andhra top contributors

By Online Desk

With a whopping 95,735 fresh infections, the world's second-worst affected India, reported its highest daily surge ever with its tally breaching 44 lakh. The country also recorded 1,172 deaths on Thursday.

The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated & 75062 deaths, according to Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, a grim global milestone was also reported today as the worldwide toll due to the virus crossed the 9 lakh mark, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

The death toll now stands at 901,050 with 27.7 million total cases and 18.6 million recoveries.