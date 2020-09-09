COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra tally rises to 9,67,349 with 23,816 new cases, 325 deaths today

By Online Desk

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed operations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line, with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for safety of passengers and employees.

Meanwhile, there was no respite for India in terms of rise in daily COVID-19 cases as the country registred a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking country's tally beyond 43 lakh mark.

The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated & 73,890 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health data.