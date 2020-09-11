COVID-19 LIVE | Union MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests positive

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally on Friday crossed the 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated & 76,271 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In this stage, trains will operate in two batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM.

Services on other lines which had reopened under stage one from Monday through Thursday will now also follow the stage two schedule.