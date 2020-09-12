STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Gyms, yoga centres in Delhi to reopen after over five months

According to the latest DDMA order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 07:15 AM

A worker wearing PPE suit sanitizes gym equipments in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to  47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent.

There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp