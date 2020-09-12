COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi reports 4,321 new cases, total tally at 2,14,069

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally on Saturday crossed the 46 lakh mark with a record spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated and 77,472 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 AM to 11 PM.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.