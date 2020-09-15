By Online Desk

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.