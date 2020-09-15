STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India's caseload races past 50 lakh eleven days after crossing 40-lakh mark

In terms of recoveries, India is in the pole position, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

People watch as health workers take swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a residential building in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID updates Coronavirus deaths Covaxin Chennai coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus Delhi coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp