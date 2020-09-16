STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | India tally crosses 51-lakh mark with spike of 97,894 new cases

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there has been a jump of 45 per cent in the number of containment zones in the national capital in the last 10 days as Delhi's case tally crosses 2.3 lakh while home isolation cases of Covid-19 also jumped by over 50 per cent to reach 16,576 during the period, according to official data.

Live Updates
