COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | MHA asks states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 10,17,754 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.52 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.