STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | MHA asks states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles

Some states are reportedly mandating manufacturers and suppliers located in the state to restrict their oxygen supplies to the hospitals of the state.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File| PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 10,17,754 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.52 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID updates covid deaths Mumbai coronavirus Delhi coronavirus Covaxin Chennai coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp