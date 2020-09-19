STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 8218 new cases reported in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh; over 50 lakh samples tested till date in the state

The south Indian state continued to report less than 10,000 cases with 8218 testing positive out of 74,595 tests in the last 24 hours. 58 deaths were also recorded.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing at Ramjas School in Delhi's Daryaganj. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured/discharged/migrated and 85,619 deaths, as per the Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 18 are 6,24,54,254. The number of samples tested on September 18 is 8,81,911.

As far as the active cases are concerned in the states, as per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 301273 active cases, Karnataka 101148, Andhra Pradesh 84423, Uttar Pradesh 67825 and Tamil Nadu 46506.

