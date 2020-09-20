STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan imposes section 144 in eleven districts due to rising coronavirus cases

Section 144 CrPC imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali & Nagaur due to increasing COVID case, announced Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. 

Published: 20th September 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 11:29 PM

A health worker takes smaples for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests for coronavirus test. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.

As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506.

Live Updates
