COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Parliament passes bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers

High rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases, according to Health Ministry data.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:05 AM

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases & 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated & 87,882 deaths, the Health Ministry's latest update informed.

Schools in parts of the country reopened today partially in accordance with the Unlock 4 guidelines. Class 9-12 students in states like  Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir have been allowed to attend school on a voluntarary basis following the guidelines. 

Live Updates
