COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Karnataka reports 6,974 new cases; total infections breach two lakh mark in Bengaluru

India's COVID-19 case crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The total case tally now stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier assured the Lok Sabha that the Central government is not waiting for an "act of God" in fight against the virus but instead working round-the-clock to ensure that a vaccine is made available by the beginning of 2021.

The Minister's assurance came on Monday when he was speaking in the Lok Sabha in a late night discussion of the passage of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which promises protection to frontline workers, including healthcare professionals.