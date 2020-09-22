STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Parliament LIVE | Government capitalises on Opposition's boycott, passes six Bills in three hours

Amid Opposition boycott, the Upper House of the Parliament passed the sixth Bill- Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mos Home G Kisan Reddy moves Bill in Rajya Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

Mos Home G Kisan Reddy moves Bill in Rajya Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Online Desk

More drama is expected to hinder proceedings in the Parliament as 8 Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended over unruly behaviour continue their protest in the Parliament lawns. 

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad has demanded that their suspension should be revoked and has said that the Opposition will boycott the session till their demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met.

Meanwhile,  the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on late Monday night proceedings of the Lok Sabha with a voice vote and support from all political parties. The Bill was passed a few minutes before 12 O'clock. 

Live Updates
More from LIVE
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon session Farm Bills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp