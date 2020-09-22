Parliament LIVE | Government capitalises on Opposition's boycott, passes six Bills in three hours

By Online Desk

More drama is expected to hinder proceedings in the Parliament as 8 Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended over unruly behaviour continue their protest in the Parliament lawns.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad has demanded that their suspension should be revoked and has said that the Opposition will boycott the session till their demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met.

Meanwhile, the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on late Monday night proceedings of the Lok Sabha with a voice vote and support from all political parties. The Bill was passed a few minutes before 12 O'clock.