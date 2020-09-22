STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Parliament LIVE | Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after passing record number of Bills in haste

MoS Parliamentary Affairs said that govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today after passing some important legislative business.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the 10th sitting of Rajya Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the 10th sitting of Rajya Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Online Desk

After a busy day in the Parliament on Tuesday, where atleast 11 Bills were passed as the Opposition members boycotted the proceedings in both the Houses, the MPs in Delhi gear up for another day where the Upper House will take up business at 9 AM while the Lower House will meet at 6 PM.

However, with rising number of Covid cases within the Parliament premises, the Lower House is likely to be adjourned sine die.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha, in a matter of three and half hours, passed seven key Bills, including one that removes cereals, pulses and onion from the essential commodities list and another that abolishes penalty for certain offences by companies. 

Similarly, the Lower House recorded passing of at least four Bills, including the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020. Most of the Opposition, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and NCP decided to boycott House proceedings in protest against the suspension of eight MPs.
 

Live Updates
More from LIVE.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon session Farm Bills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
Videos
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp