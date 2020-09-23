COVID-19 LIVE | Karnataka ASHA workers protest against low salary, demand protective gear against coronavirus

By Online Desk

India tally crossed the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in the country now stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.

Reporting more cases of recovered ones over fresh infections for five consecutive days, India also recorded over one lakh recoveries for the first time yesterday.

On the progress front, Mumbai's KEM Hospital has received to conduct clinical trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covishield', the process of screening volunteers for which, are set to commence from today.