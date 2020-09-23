COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami asks Centre to share 50% of RT-PCR test cost
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,325 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,57,999 while the death toll mounted to 9,010 with 63 more fatalities.
Published: 23rd September 2020 07:42 AM | Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:01 AM | A+A A-
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to COVID-19 on a day when India's tally crossed the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases. 1,085 deaths were also registered in the daily bulletin.
The total case tally in the country now stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.
Reporting more cases of recovered ones over fresh infections for five consecutive days, India also recorded over one lakh recoveries for the first time.