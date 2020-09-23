By Online Desk

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to COVID-19 on a day when India's tally crossed the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases. 1,085 deaths were also registered in the daily bulletin.

The total case tally in the country now stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.

Reporting more cases of recovered ones over fresh infections for five consecutive days, India also recorded over one lakh recoveries for the first time.