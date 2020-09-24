By Online Desk

The number of new recoveries in India has exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's COVID tally has crossed the 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases. 1,129 deaths on Thursday

The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated & 91,149 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to press on with full strength in opening economic activities alongside fighting the coronavirus pandemic and suggested that they should now focus on "micro-containment zones" to curb the disease.

The prime minister also questioned the efficacy of one or two-day local lockdowns imposed by certain states from time to time and asked them to reassess as to how effective they are in curbing the disease.