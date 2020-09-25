COVID-19 LIVE | Meghalaya records highest single day recovery

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghalaya on Friday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 285 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 3,343.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:08 AM

Coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID tally has crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases. 1,141 deaths on Friday.

The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths, Health Ministry's last update informed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days.

He said the government was "keeping its fingers crossed" and hoped that COVID-19 cases will "gradually" come down due to the steps taken by the AAP dispensation.

