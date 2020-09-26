COVID-19 LIVE | Cinema halls to reopen in Bengal from October 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinema halls and open air theatres will be allowed to operate in Bengal from October 1 with limited number of participants.

Published: 26th September 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 12:24 AM

Cinema Halls

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

India recorded more single-day recoveries than new cases recorded in the past 24 hours with more than 90,000 people recuperating from the disease.

The country crossed the 59-lakh mark as the country recorded 85,362 fresh cases in a day, the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported today. 

Meanwhile, the demand for medical oxygen grew four times the normal, forcing the National Pharmaceutical Pricing body, India to step in and cut down the soaring prices.

On Friday, the World Health Organization warned that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if infection-fighting measures are not kept up, as US crossed another bleak milestone of 7 million confirmed cases.

Live Updates
