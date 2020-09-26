By Online Desk

India recorded more single-day recoveries than new cases recorded in the past 24 hours with more than 90,000 people recuperating from the disease.

The country crossed the 59-lakh mark as the country recorded 85,362 fresh cases in a day, the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported today.

Meanwhile, the demand for medical oxygen grew four times the normal, forcing the National Pharmaceutical Pricing body, India to step in and cut down the soaring prices.

On Friday, the World Health Organization warned that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if infection-fighting measures are not kept up, as US crossed another bleak milestone of 7 million confirmed cases.