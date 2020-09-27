STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Child labour cases increase in Delhi during pandemic

Both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have jointly rescued several children during this time.

India on Sunday reported 88,600 fresh cases in a day as the cases tally mounted to 59.9 lakhs. 1124 deaths were also recored in the last 24 hours.

COVID case tally stands at 5,992,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated & 94,503 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's latest update said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest in over 70 days, taking the toll to 5,193, while 3,372 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,67,822, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the national capital recorded 58 fatalities.

Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID vaccine COVID updates coronavirus updates Maharashtra coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus covid deaths Delhi coronavirus

