COVID-19 LIVE | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from virus

On September 16 after contracting the virus, Gadkari had isolated himself. The minister had also requested all who had come in his contact to follow the protocol.

Published: 30th September 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo| IANS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 recoveries and 97,497 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.57 per cent.

​Meanwhile, ahead of the festive season, the Karnataka banned religious and other public gatherings across the state due to spurt in the coronavirus cases.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 vaccine ICMR

