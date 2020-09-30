COVID-19 LIVE | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from virus

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62 lakh-mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 recoveries and 97,497 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.57 per cent.

​Meanwhile, ahead of the festive season, the Karnataka banned religious and other public gatherings across the state due to spurt in the coronavirus cases.