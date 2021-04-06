STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIGHLIGHTS | Voting concludes as Kerala records 74.02 per cent turnout

Over 73% of the electorate in Kerala had cast their votes by 7 pm in the Assembly election being held on Tuesday.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Voters turned up in good numbers to exercise their franchise at Sasthamangalam.

Voters turned up in good numbers to exercise their franchise at Sasthamangalam. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Online Desk

The voting held in a single phase has seen the state make its choice between three alliances -- the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, thermal scanners and sanitisers were in place outside polling stations. People were asked to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Among the early voters were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who cast his vote in Pinarayi of Kannur. The leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala cast his vote in Alappuzha's Harippad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan cast his vote at a polling booth in Ponnani.

Live Updates
