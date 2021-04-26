Bengal Assembly polls seventh phase LIVE | 17.95 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

By Online Desk

Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.