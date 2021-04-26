STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls 7th phase HIGHLIGHTS | Peacefull polling held across 34 constituencies, Rs 334 cr seizure till now, says ECI

The Bengal chief minister welcomed Madras HC order which says the Election Commission of India EC cannot escape responsibility for covid spike during polls.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Monday.

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Polling which began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 has concluded.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

The political fate of 284 candidates was on the line as over 86 lakh voters had to decide on electing their representatives to the state assembly.

Live Updates
