By Online Desk

Polling which began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 has concluded.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

The political fate of 284 candidates was on the line as over 86 lakh voters had to decide on electing their representatives to the state assembly.