IPL Player Auction 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Another Tendulkar in IPL, record-breaking Chris Morris and an SRK snapped up by Preity Zinta

Glenn Maxwell sold for Rs 14.25 crore and South African all-rounder Chris Morris sold to Rajasthan Royals for a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore have already made it a splashy evening.

Published: 18th February 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

From Left: Chris Morris, Arjun Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan (File Photos)

By Online Desk

An Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction is known for two things -- money and talent. The first IPL auction after the Covid lockdown has had plenty of both.

Glenn Maxwell's price again raised eye brows, Chris Morris forced franchises to break the bank and Indian fans will be vociferously googling Riley Meredith's credentials while trying to figure out how Jhye Richardson swooped a nearly 2 million dollar deal.

This 2021 auction was about multi-skilled players, who can fit in anywhere.

Here are the updates that you don't want to miss:

Live Updates
