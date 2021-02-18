IPL Player Auction 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Another Tendulkar in IPL, record-breaking Chris Morris and an SRK snapped up by Preity Zinta

By Online Desk

An Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction is known for two things -- money and talent. The first IPL auction after the Covid lockdown has had plenty of both.

Glenn Maxwell's price again raised eye brows, Chris Morris forced franchises to break the bank and Indian fans will be vociferously googling Riley Meredith's credentials while trying to figure out how Jhye Richardson swooped a nearly 2 million dollar deal.

This 2021 auction was about multi-skilled players, who can fit in anywhere.

Here are the updates that you don't want to miss: