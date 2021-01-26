STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tractor parade LIVE: Protesters violated conditions agreed for the rally, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the protesting farmers not to indulge in violence, maintain peace and return through the designated routes.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:23 PM

Delhi Police

A policeman fires tear gas shells towards protesting farmers as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Even as India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police, and entered the national capital to lay siege to the Red Fort and unfurled flags on Republic Day on Tuesday. 

The national capital witnessed violent scenes as police fired tear gases and lathi charge. While one protestor lost his life, 18 police personnel suffered injuries. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha distanced itself from the violent elements and stated that their otherwise peaceful movement was disrupted by anti-socials. 

The Delhi Police, later in the evening, said that the protesting farmers violated the conditions finalised for the tractor rally leading to extensive damage to public property.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry ordered a temporary suspension of telecom services on the border areas of Delhi till 11:59 PM.

Neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab have stepped up vigil and issued a high alert. 

The tractor rally comes after two whole months of relentless protests by farmers who want the central government's contentious farm laws to be scrapped. 

Live Updates
