Economic Survey 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: India's COVID response saved over 1 lakh lives, CEA

By Online Desk

The countdown to the budget, which the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said will be pathbreaking and transformational, has well and truly begun.

The Prime Minister set the ball rolling by terming the budget that is to come as a historic one on account of what he termed a notable happening. "For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," the PM told the Parliament at the beginning of the budget session.

And now the Economic Survey has been tabled by the Finance Minister in the House.

In an unprecedented year that saw the economy walloped like never before by the virus, and which saw the stock markets soar despite this hit on the back of money - Rs 60000-odd crore from foreign investors - gushing in, the vision document expectedly shed light on the impact Covid-19 had on the economy. The verdict: India reaped the "lockdown dividend".

It also shared the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian's ideas for recovery.

ALSO READ | Upbeat Economic Survey has an essential reminder for Finance Minister: Dear boss, please spend!

And what of healthcare, in a year which has brought it thoroughly into focus. He did have thoughts to share.

The highlights from the survey:

