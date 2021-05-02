STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Results HIGHLIGHTS | NDA crosses majority mark; all Himanta says is CM will be from Saffron party

BJP will form the government and the Chief Minister will also be from BJP, to continue development in the State, said Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters hold party flags during an election rally of PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Assam assembly elections in Tinsukia

BJP supporters hold party flags during an election rally of PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Assam assembly elections in Tinsukia. (File Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

Congress' robust election campaign in Assa, the BJP has emerged victorious in the state for the second consecutive term.

As per the Election Commission, the NDA is poised to win 72 seats as against that of UPA's 51. 

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parimal Suklabaidya and state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass were notable winners from the BJP.

This was a crucial election for the BJP as the polls took place after the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)- BJP's flagship ideological programme.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been instrumental in scripting the BJP's victory, has so far only hinted that the next Chief Minister will be from the Saffron party.

Ten parties, led by the Congress, had formed a grand alliance of Opposition with high hopes ahead of the polls. But, this time again the Congress faced a defeat. 

As BJP faces defeat in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the NDA for its lone victory in Assam and thanked the people for their 'blessings'.

It is also important to note that the Election Commmission has banned victory roadshows and vehicle rallies amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Live Updates
