Bengal Poll Results LIVE | Election Commission rejects TMC's request for recount of votes in Nandigram

Three-member Trinamool Congress delegation meets Chief Electoral Officer at EC Office in Kolkata seeking a recount of votes in Nandigram and to discuss other issues.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to retain power in West Bengal as the EC trends indicate its candidates leading comfortably in over 200 seats. 

The party is all set to form its third consecutive government in the state.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TMC is on its course to win over 210 seats in a 294-member Assembly, while BJP is likely to win 77 seats.

However, in the much anticipated battle of Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata said the verdict it is not a big deal and asked her supporters 'not to worry.'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Trinamool Congress and Mamnata Banerjee for the massive win and promised that Centre would lend support to the state government. 

​The month-long West Bengal election that was held in eight phases under the shadow of a raging pandemic saw blame games, insider-outsider debates, political attacks and loud jingles of 'Khela Hobe' vs 'Khela Shesh'. This even as Covid cases shot up both in Bengal and across the country.

Live Updates
