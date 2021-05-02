STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala results HIGHLIGHTS | Historic second term for CM Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP wiped out

CPM's 'Rockstar' KK Shailaja secured her constituency of Mattanur with a massive margin.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Online Desk

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

As many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, former Union Minister K J Alphons and BJP State president K Surendran, among others, were in the fray in the election. 

With counting coming to a close, BJP who had at least Nemom in the last Assembly elections has this year drawn a blank in the state. 

CM Vijayan, and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala won from their constituencies. 'Rockstar' KK Shailaja also secured her constituency of Mattanur with a massive margin.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had camped in the state for several days with the party hoping that the state will herald a turn in its electoral fortunes, is now poised to be the opposition for the next five years. 

Live Updates
