Kerala results LIVE | LDF set to retain power, KK Shailaja wins by record margin of 61000 votes

Due to a large number of postal ballots and increase in the number of polling booths by around 90%, the declaration of results is likely to be delayed.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Online Desk

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

As many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, former Union Minister K J Alphons and BJP State president K Surendran, among others, were in the fray in the election.

CM Vijayan, and opposition leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Oomen Chandy, were all leading. 'Rockstar' KK Shailaja was also set to secure her constituency of Mattanur. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had camped in the state for several days and had taken part in dozens of corner meetings and rallies, with the party hoping that the state will herald a turn in its electoral fortunes after a series of disappointments in recent years.

Live Updates
