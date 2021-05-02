LIVE | MK Stalin's wait for power ends, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan defeats Kamal Haasan by narrow margin

By Online Desk

As counting of votes comes to a close in Tamil Nadu, the dream-come-true moment for DMK arrived with a huge mandate paving the way for M. K. Stalin to become the Chief Minister.

DMK president Stalin, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.

Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of Tamil Nadu for mandating his party to govern the state for the sixth time.

DMK which is set to return to power in the state after 10 long years has sealed a majority on its own, where 118 is the minimum number required for a simple majority in the 234-member House.

Marking a win for BJP, its candidate Vanathi Srinivasan defeated MNM founder Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South by a narrow margin of 1,352 votes.

Meanwhile, current CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami has won from home turf Edappadi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Stalin for the party's victory in the elections and added that they would work together 'to enhance national progress.'

Cadres earlier in the day went ecstatic with the trends, burst crackers and distributed sweets at party headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam' in Chennai, apparently in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.