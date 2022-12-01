By Online Desk

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday. The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.

A low voter turnout of 57 per cent was recorded till 5 pm.

The ruling BJP is hopeful of improving its tally of 99 seats in the 2017 elections and returning to power in a state they have ruled now for 27 years.

In the first phase, polling was held in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region and the southern parts. There were 788 candidates in the fray.

The BJP and Congress contested all 89 seats. New entrant AAP was in the fray in 88 seats along with 339 independents.

Only 70 women candidates contested - nine from the BJP, six from the Congress and five from the AAP.

Voting was held from 8 am across 14,382 polling stations. Three thousand three hundred and eleven of these were in urban areas, while the rest were in rural Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies at Kalol in Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur, where the elections will be held in the second phase on December 5.

Prominent candidates

AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra and the party's state unit president Gopal Italia from Katargam in Surat.

Others included Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, from Jamnagar (North), and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural).

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday. The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8. A low voter turnout of 57 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. The ruling BJP is hopeful of improving its tally of 99 seats in the 2017 elections and returning to power in a state they have ruled now for 27 years. In the first phase, polling was held in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region and the southern parts. There were 788 candidates in the fray. The BJP and Congress contested all 89 seats. New entrant AAP was in the fray in 88 seats along with 339 independents. Only 70 women candidates contested - nine from the BJP, six from the Congress and five from the AAP. Voting was held from 8 am across 14,382 polling stations. Three thousand three hundred and eleven of these were in urban areas, while the rest were in rural Gujarat. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies at Kalol in Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur, where the elections will be held in the second phase on December 5. Prominent candidates AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra and the party's state unit president Gopal Italia from Katargam in Surat. Others included Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, from Jamnagar (North), and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural).