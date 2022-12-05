Gujarat election HIGHLIGHTS | Polling for phase II ends with 62 per cent voter turnout

By Online Desk

Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 62 per cent till 5 pm in the second phase of assembly elections for 93 seats in the state on Monday.

The state had witnessed 50.51 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

According to Election Commission data, Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 per cent, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.57 per cent.

Gandhinagar witnessed a 59.14 per cent voter turnout, Anand recorded a voter turnout of 59.04 per cent, Arvalli 60.18 per cent, Banaskantha 65.65 per cent, Chhotaudepur 62.04 per cent, Dahod 55.80 per cent and Kheda 62.65 per cent.

Mahesana recorded a voter turnout of 61.01 per cent, Mahisagar 54.26 per cent, Panchmahal 62.03 per cent, Patan 57.28 and Vadodara 58 per cent.

Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed to facilitate the second phase of polling.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

