Gujarat election HIGHLIGHTS | Polling for phase II ends with 62 per cent voter turnout

Phase II of the Gujarat assembly elections were held for 93 constituencies across 14 districts. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 62 per cent till 5 pm in the second phase of assembly elections for 93 seats in the state on Monday.

The state had witnessed 50.51 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

According to Election Commission data, Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 per cent, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.57 per cent.

Gandhinagar witnessed a 59.14 per cent voter turnout, Anand recorded a voter turnout of 59.04 per cent, Arvalli 60.18 per cent, Banaskantha 65.65 per cent, Chhotaudepur 62.04 per cent, Dahod 55.80 per cent and Kheda 62.65 per cent.

Mahesana recorded a voter turnout of 61.01 per cent, Mahisagar 54.26 per cent, Panchmahal 62.03 per cent, Patan 57.28 and Vadodara 58 per cent.

Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed to facilitate the second phase of polling.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Live Updates
07:14 Dec 5

Polling for phase II ends with an approximate voter turnout of 62 per cent

08:45 Dec 5

Prominent candidates and constituencies

  • Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
  • Besides, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
  • The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body. The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats.
08:44 Dec 5

Fact box

  • Over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase of elections, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women.
  • The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
  • There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to the Election Commission.
  • Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.
07:53 Dec 5

Complaint against PM Modi over alleged 'roadshow' before voting

The Gujarat Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly holding a road show while on his way to cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday. 

07:18 Dec 5

EVMs, VVPATs sealed and secured as voting ends in Gujarat

04:09 Dec 5

Gujarat's Phase II Voter turnout stands at 50.51 per cent as of 3 PM 

As of 3 PM, Chota Udepur district recorded the highest voter turnout at 54.39 per cent while Dahod district witnessed the lowest turnout at 46.38 per cent.  

District-wise voter turnout percentage as of 3 PM:

1 Banaskantha 55.74
2 Patan 51.05
3 Mahesana 51.54
4 Sabarkantha 57.24
5 Arvalli 54.26
6 Gandhinagar 52.33
7 Ahmedabad 44.44
8 Anand 54.08
9 Kheda 54.07
10 Mahisagar 48.58
11 Panchmahal 53.85
12 Dahod 46.38
13 Vadodara 50.37
14 Chhota Udepur 54.39

03:34 Dec 5

Ballot first, Mangalsutra next: A bride in Anklav city casts her vote before wedding ceremony 

03:20 Dec 5

Pathan brothers cast their votes

03:20 Dec 5

A differently-abled voter casts vote with his feet in Nadiad

03:11 Dec 5

Newlywed from Tharad votes with his family

02:19 Dec 5

Gujarat's Phase II Voter turnout stands at 43 per cent as of 3 PM 

As of 3 PM, Chota Udepur district recorded the highest voter turnout at 47% while Mahisagar district witnessed the lowest turnout at 38 per cent.  

District-wise voter turnout percentage as of 1 PM:

1 Banaskantha 37.70
2 Patan 34.81
3 Mahesana 35.41
4 Sabarkantha 39.72
5 Arvalli 37.08
6 Gandhinagar 36.63
7 Ahmedabad 30.66
8 Anand  37.27
9 Kheda  36.12
10 Mahisagar  29.58
11 Panchmahal  37.18
12 Dahod  34.67
13 Vadodara 34.53
14 Chhota Udepur  38.15

01:03 Dec 5

Prime Minister Modi's 100-year-old mother Hirabaa casts her vote

11:03 Dec 5

Gandhinagar's first-time voter, 21-year-old Kalhar Patel was thrilled to be finally able to vote along with the rest of his family. He said, "Until today, I always used to see elders going to vote and thought, 'Will I ever vote?' And I am thrilled about finally being able to vote."

(Photo | Express)
10:59 Dec 5

Chandrikaben Khisdia, a cancer-patient votes at the age of 69

Cancer patient Chandrikaben Khisdia, who is undergoing chemotherapy, set an example at the age of 69 by casting her vote at the Gandhinagar Sector-20 polling station. (Photo | Express)
10:40 Dec 5

Polling Percentage

The approximate voter turnout in Ahmedabad city as of 12 Noon is  at 24 per cent 

  • The tribal dominant area of Chhota Udepur district was at 28 per cent. 
  • The lowest turnout was 22% in the Mahisagar district.

District-wise polling percentage as of 11 AM:

  1. Banaskantha -21.1
  2. Patan -18.24
  3. Mahesana- 20.73
  4. Sabarkantha -22.2
  5. Arvalli -20.84
  6. Gandhinagar -20.56
  7. Ahmedabad -16.81
  8. Anand- 20.53
  9. Kheda -19.68
  10. Mahisagar -17.18
  11. Panchmahal -18.86
  12. Dahod -17.83
  13. Vadodara -19.13
  14. Chhota Udepur -23.33


Ahmedabad Area-wise polling percentage as of 11 AM:

  1. Amraiwadi - 14.89
  2. Asarwa - 16.48
  3. Bapunagar - 16.70
  4. Dani Limda - 15.02
  5. Dariyapur -16.35
  6. Daskroi -21.16
  7. Dgandhuka - 16.23
  8. Dholka -19.50
  9. Ellisbridge - 12.64
  10. Ghatlodia - 18.73
  11. Jamalpur Khadia - 14.28
  12. Maninagar - 17.59
  13. Naranpura - 17.46
  14. Naroda - 14.95
  15. Nikol - 14.60
  16. Sabarmati - 17.20
  17. Sanand - 21.38
  18. Thakkarabpa Nagar - 15.87
  19. Vatva- 13.80
  20. Vejalpur - 17.45
  21. Viramgam - 20.78

09:48 Dec 5
09:33 Dec 5
09:32 Dec 5

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote

08:59 Dec 5

PM Modi meets mother, seeks her blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up in a school in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will exercise his franchise at a municipal centre in Naranpura area.

Ahead of voting, PM Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
