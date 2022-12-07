MCD votes counting HIGHLIGHTS: AAP's win ends BJP's 15-year reign

Vote counting for 250 wards concludes.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation
In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, for which counting started today at 8 am, the AAP won 134 seats, the BJP 104, the Congress 9, and the Independents 3.
This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.
The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.
The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.
In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independents 3
Kejriwal, Sisodia thanks voters
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann address the party workers as the party comfortably crosses the majority mark to win the MCD elections— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
AAP wins 132 seats; BJP at 104 - counting underway pic.twitter.com/jzQ7luUrpM
Counting of votes concludes
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independents 3
As AAP leads, former BJP leader welcomes winning councilors to BJP
Former BJP leader MS Sirsa said that final results will come in the favour of BJP. MCD Mayor will be definitely from the BJP. Will welcome the winning councillors in BJP.#MCDElectionResult2022 @TheMornStandard@santwana99 @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/bhLvbToLzW— Anup Verma (@JournoAnup) December 7, 2022
AAP in celebration mode after winning over 90 seats
With #AAP winning over 90 seats in the #MCDElections2022, party workers dance and celebrate in Delhi.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 7, 2022
Express photos | @ParveenPhoto.#MCDResult pic.twitter.com/F2BWR6HKYw
AAP inches closer to win
#MCDElections2022 | Results declared on 140/250 seats— Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) December 7, 2022
AAP wins 78, BJP 57, Congress 4, and one won by an Independent candidate.
Official trends:
AAP leads on 56 | BJP on 46| Congress on 5@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/PswjovMCta
Counting underway: AAP wins 75 seats, BJP follows with 55
#DelhiMCDPolls | AAP wins 75 seats and leads on 60, BJP wins 55 seats and leads on 48 seats as counting continues.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Congress wins 4, leads on 5 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 2.
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/XPLrBCq2Fz
MCD to have first transgender member
Bobi, the AAP candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, wins. For the first time, MCD to have a member of the transgender community. #DelhiMCDElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/FfbE9g4Im1— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
AAP inches forward, AIMIM opens account
AIMIM opens its account in MCD.— Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) December 7, 2022
Fresh update
AAP - 56
BJP - 46
INC - 4
Independent - 1
AIMIM - 1@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/X810lC11ij
AAP and BJP in neck to neck battle
#MCDPolls | According to fresh trends, AAP wins 25 seats, BJP wins 26 while Congress-3 .— Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) December 7, 2022
Voting percentage
BJP - 39.32 %
AAP - 42.26 %
INC - 12.27 % @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/L5wTjEBv43
Results of 39 seats out
#MCDElections2022 | Results declared on 39 seats— Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) December 7, 2022
BJP wins 20, AAP 17 & Congress 2.
Official trends:
AAP leads on 122 | BJP on 93 | Congress on 10@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/YTzzSVzqGM
AAP office decked up in blue and yellow
#Watch | Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi decked with blue and yellow balloons. Party supporters thronged to AAP office as party is leading in #MCDpoll— TheMorningStandard (@TheMornStandard) December 7, 2022
- @ParveenPhoto @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Q8qP5E2zwD
Neck to neck battle on: BJP and AAP win 14 seats each
#DelhiMCDPolls | BJP and AAP win 14 seats each; Congress wins 2 seats. BJP currently leads on 91 seats & AAP leads on 116 seats, as the counting of votes continues.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Congress leading on 9, Independent on 3, BSP on 1.
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/2nc0hx322t
Congress out of picture
Amid a tight contest between the AAP and BJP in the Delhi civic polls, Congress is nowhere can be seen in the game.
Initial trends show Congress leading in only 9 wards. (Read More)
AAP and BJP stand neck to neck
#MCDPolls— Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) December 7, 2022
8 wards results announced .
AAP - 3
BJP - 5
AAP leading on 120 wards
BJP leading on 103 wards @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/4Z2blOng0Y
Counting of votes underway amid tight security
#MCDResults | Counting centres being monitored through drones by Delhi Police.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/qz5MO5NGzI— Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) December 7, 2022
AAP and BJP win 2 seats each
#DelhiMCDPolls | BJP and AAP win 2 seats each and lead on 112 seats each, as the counting of votes continues.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Congress leading on 12, Independent 4, BSP and NCP on 1 each.
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/RWXhfXVXwi
Varying trends: AAP on the lead now
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show AAP now leading on 109, BJP on 105 and Congress on 9 seats.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/OYguGITT03
AAP exudes confidence despite trailing in early trends
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."
#DelhiMCDPolls | We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/r8OX23BdzS— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
BJP leading in 106 seats
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 78, Congress on 10, Independent 4 & NCP on 1.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/vfW8ocXIa1
Early trends show BJP leading
MCD poll results: BJP leads over AAP in initial trends— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 7, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/1CpnPiJoDL#MCDPolls #MCDResults #Delhi #BJP #AAP pic.twitter.com/knHVYDXMuN
BJP leads in 66 seats, AAP trails with 30
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 66, AAP on 30 and Congress on 3 seats.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/8Wh3ctIe4s
Counting of votes underway
#DelhiMCDPolls | Counting of votes for 250 wards is underway. Visuals from the State Election Commission.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
As per the latest official trends, BJP is leading on 55 seats, AAP on 20 and Congress on 3. pic.twitter.com/U2QWUh6DoK
Latest trends show close fight between AAP and BJP
Neck to neck fight between the AAP & the BJP. Both the parties have crossed 100 mark.#MCDPolls@TheMornStandard @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress— Anup Verma (@JournoAnup) December 7, 2022
Counting of votes started at 8 am
The counting of votes polled in the Delhi civic polls began Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.
A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
Will comfortably cross halfway mark, says BJP
BJP expects to comfortably cross the halfway mark, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.
“We have had a good campaign and our feedback on polling day gives us reason to be sure of a good performance,” he said. (Read More)
'Poll results will prove AAP is fiercely honest'
The exit polls for the MCD elections have predicted a landslide win for the AAP. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that this mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely honest party.
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also thanked Delhi public for showing confidence in the party. (Read More)
Tight security and arrangements for counting
The State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 42 centres across the city to conduct the counting process for 250 wards. This is the first election for the civic body held in the city after the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272. Nearly 20 companies of paramilitary forces and over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed, officials said. The police are also keeping tabs on the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept. According to SEC officials, 68 election observers will supervise the counting of votes. Also, 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited will be stationed at counting centres to attend to any technical issues that may arise.