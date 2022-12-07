STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD votes counting HIGHLIGHTS: AAP's win ends BJP's 15-year reign

According to numbers available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 130 seats and was ahead in four.

Published: 07th December 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

AAP workers dance and celebrate at the party office in Delhi.

AAP workers dance and celebrate at the party office in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation

In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, for which counting started today at 8 am, the AAP won 134 seats, the BJP 104, the Congress 9, and the Independents 3.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.

04:00 Dec 7

AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independents 3

Vote counting for 250 wards concludes.

03:25 Dec 7

Kejriwal, Sisodia thanks voters

02:36 Dec 7

Counting of votes concludes

AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independents 3

01:03 Dec 7

As AAP leads, former BJP leader welcomes winning councilors to BJP

12:59 Dec 7

AAP in celebration mode after winning over 90 seats

12:20 Dec 7

AAP inches closer to win

AAP workers dance and celebrate at the party office in Delhi as the party wins 78 seats and leads on 56 others as per the official trends. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12:12 Dec 7

Counting underway: AAP wins 75 seats, BJP follows with 55

11:40 Dec 7

MCD to have first transgender member

11:37 Dec 7

AAP inches forward, AIMIM opens account

11:15 Dec 7

AAP and BJP in neck to neck battle

11:08 Dec 7

Results of 39 seats out

11:06 Dec 7

AAP office decked up in blue and yellow

10:58 Dec 7

Neck to neck battle on: BJP and AAP win 14 seats each

10:51 Dec 7

Congress out of picture

Amid a tight contest between the AAP and BJP in the Delhi civic polls, Congress is nowhere can be seen in the game.

Initial trends show Congress leading in only 9 wards. (Read More)

10:35 Dec 7

AAP and BJP stand neck to neck

10:32 Dec 7

Counting of votes underway amid tight security

10:30 Dec 7

AAP and BJP win 2 seats each

09:55 Dec 7

Varying trends: AAP on the lead now

09:39 Dec 7

AAP exudes confidence despite trailing in early trends

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."

09:37 Dec 7

BJP leading in 106 seats

09:12 Dec 7

Early trends show BJP leading

09:05 Dec 7

BJP leads in 66 seats, AAP trails with 30

08:58 Dec 7

Counting of votes underway

08:54 Dec 7

Latest trends show close fight between AAP and BJP

08:43 Dec 7

Counting of votes started at 8 am

The counting of votes polled in the Delhi civic polls began Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

08:40 Dec 7

Will comfortably cross halfway mark, says BJP

BJP expects to comfortably cross the halfway mark, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

“We have had a good campaign and our feedback on polling day gives us reason to be sure of a good performance,” he said. (Read More)

08:39 Dec 7

'Poll results will prove AAP is fiercely honest'

The exit polls for the MCD elections have predicted a landslide win for the AAP. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that this mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely honest party.

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also thanked Delhi public for showing confidence in the party. (Read More)

08:30 Dec 7

Tight security and arrangements for counting

The State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 42 centres across the city to conduct the counting process for 250 wards. This is the first election for the civic body held in the city after the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272. Nearly 20 companies of paramilitary forces and over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed, officials said. The police are also keeping tabs on the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept. According to SEC officials, 68 election observers will supervise the counting of votes. Also, 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited will be stationed at counting centres to attend to any technical issues that may arise.

08:28 Dec 7

