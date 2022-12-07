MCD votes counting HIGHLIGHTS: AAP's win ends BJP's 15-year reign

By Online Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation

In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, for which counting started today at 8 am, the AAP won 134 seats, the BJP 104, the Congress 9, and the Independents 3.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48 and the Congress finished third with 30.

