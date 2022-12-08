- BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya heading towards victory from Morbi assembly seat in Gujarat.
- BJP's Bachubhai Kishori wins Dahod assembly seat.
- BJP candidate and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor wins from Gandhinagar South.
- Patidar leader, who has now joined the BJP, Hardik Patel wins from Viramgam.
- Congress former President and prominent Leader Arjunmodhwadia wins from Porbandar Seat
- Kutiyana Samajvadi Party candidate Kandhal Jadeja wins from Kutiyana.
- AAP candidate Hemant Khava wins from Jam Jodhpur.
- BJP candidate Kaushik Vekariya wins Amreli.
LIVE | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeping Gujarat, in close race with Congress in Himachal
All exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat (117-151 seats), while the Congress' tally was predicted at 16-51; insiders hope the party's revival will start from Himachal.
Published: 08th December 2022 07:41 AM | Last Updated: 08th December 2022 12:07 PM | A+A A-
Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat is underway, with trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has not lost an election in the state since 1995.
The BJP looks like it will beat the 149 seat-victory of Congress' Madhavsinh Solanki in the state in 1985.
Himachal has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, but the BJP hopes to buck that trend. All but two exit polls have predicted an edge for them.
The BJP has already returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand.
The Congress is currently only in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023.
STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES:
Gujarat election winners
Himachal elections: CM Jairam Thakur wins from Seraj seat, BJP's Rakesh Jamwal wins Sundernagar seat
Congress leader Arjunbhai Modhwadia pulls off an upset win in Gujarat's Porbandar
In the midst of the BJP landslide in Gujarat, an upset win.
Ex-Congress president and ex-leader of the opposition Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia has defeated BJP minister Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria from Porbandar in Gujarat.
Modhwadia had lost to Bokhiria from the seat both in 2012 and 2017 -- by 1855 votes then.
Bharatiya Tribal Party founder Chhotu Vasava loses from Jhagdia in Gujarat. Major disappointment for the party
#GujaratElectionResults | Despite the recent tragic bridge collapse in #Morbi, the ruling BJP is leading in all three constituencies there. They had not won a single seat in Morbi in 2017.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 8, 2022
LIVE: https://t.co/v1FakFkXpo pic.twitter.com/phbZ6fBv6O
Expert analysis on Gujarat elections by TNIE journalist
Expert analysis on #GujaratElectionResults by TNIE journalist @Kshatriyadilip.#GujaratAssemblyElection2022 @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/LvEBzXXthQ— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 8, 2022
BJP rebel leading in Vaghodia in Gujarat
Independent candidate and BJP rebel Dharmendrasinh Vaghela was on Thursday leading over the party's nominee Ashvin Patel in Vaghodia assembly constituency.
Congress candidate Satyajitsinh Gaekwad was at the third spot after seven rounds, followed by six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav.
PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to join celebrations
PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be at the BJP Headquarters "Shree Kamalam" in Gujarat in the evening to celebrate the BJP's historical win. Will it be the biggest ever by a party in the state? That is the only question that needs to be answered.
Jignesh Mevani trailing in Vadgam in Gujarat: How big a role did lack of funds play?
Jignesh Mevani, the prominent Dalit leader who joined the Congress, is trailing in Gujarat.
Mevani, set to celebrate his 42nd birthday on December 11, was fighting the election from Vadgam, a seat he had won as an independent in 2017. This time around he had to crowdfund his campaign after finding that the money given to him by the party "was not sufficient" to fight the election.
In fact, a 'fund-starved' Congress faced charges of shortchanging by its leaders during the campaign. Gujarat Congress leaders had complained that they have been given less by party leaders than what had been sent by the high command for meeting poll expenses. They also alleged that they have signed on a receipt showing a bigger amount than what they have received.
Not an ideal preparation to take on the richest political party in India.
BJP seen inching towards all-time high tally in Gujarat
BJP seen inching towards all-time high tally of 149 seats in 182-member House; Congress ahead in 19, AAP in 9 seats.
BJP ahead in all Muslim-dominated seats in Gujarat
In an election that they are sweeping and with a record margin, the BJP is leading in two Muslim-dominated seats in Gujarat too - in Dariapur and Jamalpur Khaidya in Ahmedabad. Both had been won by the Congress in 2017. Gyasuddin Sheikh (Dariapur) and Imran Khedawala (Jamalpur Khaidya) are the current MLAs.
The ruling party is leading in all other Muslim-dominated seats too -- a standout stat in an election that is set to see them register their biggest win in the state.
Ghatlodia: Bhupendra Patel, BJP's CM face, heads for a repeat victory
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday is heading for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of almost 20,000 votes over his nearest rival after five rounds of vote counting.
As per the latest update from the Election Commission, Patel had polled 23,713 votes, compared to 3,840 votes polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik.
AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi leads from Khambhalia in Saurashtra
Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party's CM face in Gujarat, on Thursday has taken an early lead over Congress party's sitting MLA from Khambhalia, Vikram Madam, while BJP's Mulubhai Bera was seen finishing third.
After four rounds of voting in the assembly polls, Gadhvi had polled 13,658 votes, compared to 9,889 votes polled by incumbent Madam.
Tribal heavyweight, BTP founder Chhotu Vasava trailing in Jhagadia seat
Veteran tribal leader and founder of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) Chhotu Vasava was trailing after three rounds in Jhagadia seat in Bharuch district as counting of votes in the assembly elections commenced Thursday morning.
His one-time aide and BJP candidate Ritesh Vasava was ahead by over 6,000 votes.
Himachal Pradesh: Three BJP rebels leading, AAP hasn't opened account
BJP rebel Hoshyar Singh, fighting as an independent, is leading in the Dehra seat of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress is next and the BJP has been relegated to the third spot, reports our correspondent Harpreet Bajwa.
Another BJP rebel KL Thakur is leading from Nalagarh and a third BJP rebel Ashish Sharma is leading from Hamirpur.
Interestingly, AAP is not leading in even one out of the 62 seats it contested in. Opening their account might prove to be a herculean task for the AAP in the state by the looks of it.
BJP South Gandhinagar candidate Alpesh Thakor leads
BJP leading in 25 of 27 tribal seats in Gujarat
The BJP is leading in 25 out of the 27 tribal seats in Gujarat, says our correspondent Dilip Singh Kshatriya.
What makes these leads all the more interesting is the fact that the Gujarat government had to scrap the Par-Tapi river link project recently after it triggered a lot of resentment among the tribals. The project was set to displace the people of 69 villages.
"The project would have damaged our land, rivers and the environment. What kind of development was it?" Pradeep Garasia, president of the Samast Adivasi Samaj Sansthan, had asked.
But if the leads hold, the leading party can claim that they have managed to win over the tribals.
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur in the lead
In Mandi the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP is leading on 9 seats and Congress on 1 seat out of the total of ten seats.
AAP's Chief Minister face Isudan Gadhvi trailing in Saurashtra
#GujaratElections : AAP's Chief Minister Face Isudan Gadhvi is trailing from Saurashtra's Khambhalia seat @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99— Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) December 8, 2022
#GujaratElections : Hardik Patel of BJP on Viramgam seat, Lovingji Thakor of BJP on Radhanpur seat, Alpesh Thakor of BJP on Gandhinagar South seat, Kalpesh Parmar on Matar seat leading.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99— Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) December 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh poll trends
BJP ahead in 20 seats, Congress in 13 and Independents in two, according to Election Commission website.
In the first 30 minutes, postal ballot papers were counted and then counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) commenced at 8.30 am.
However, according to TV channel reports, the Congress is leading in 37 seats and BJP in 31.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh have maintained that their parties would get full majority with over 40 out of the 68 seats.
Gujarat assembly: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory
The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission.
Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits.
A total of 70 political parties and 624 independents were in the fray.
Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.
KHAP set to trump KHAM in Gujarat? Will BJP win the record mandate it has been craving for?
Can BJP return to power for the seventh time in Gujarat with a record mandate? That is now the big question as they are in sight of Madhav Singh Solanki's 149-seat tally in the 1985 elections.
The late Solanki had come up with the KHAM (Kshatriya-Harijan-Adivasi-Muslim) theory after realising that this bloc constitutes nearly three-fourths of Gujarat's population. Wooing the KHAMs helped the Congress win big. They clinched 142 seats in 1980 and 149 seats, as mentioned, in 1985.
It has been a record that the BJP has been trying to break for the last 27 years.
This time the BJP had tried to conjure up an almost similar formula and do a Solanki. The only difference was that the ruling party left out Muslims and included the Patidars -- call it the KHAP (Kshatriya-Harijan-Adivasi-Patidar) theory, if you will. To help them further, they had sprinkled a liberal helping of Hindutva on top of this. Will it help them fulfil their dream? We need to find out.
According to current trends, the BJP has a 53.9 percent vote share, Congress 28.3 percent and Aam Aadmi Party a 13.4 percent share, our correspondent Dilip Singh Kshatriya shares.
BJP leading in all three seats in Morbi
Despite the recent tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, the ruling BJP is leading in all three constituencies there. They had not won a single seat in Morbi in 2017!
The seat that saw two Christian candidates fight it out in a seat in Gujarat for the first time
The Vyara Assembly seat is witnessing a unique battle. Both the Congress and BJP have fielded Christian candidates - tribal Christians. This is a first. Either Mohan Konkani (BJP) or Punabhai Gamit (Congress) will make history by winning this seat.
BJP leads in over 130 seats in Gujarat elections. In Himachal Pradesh, early trends show a close fight
#BJP leads in over 130 seats in #GujaratElections. In #HimachalPradesh, early trends show a close fight between the saffron party and the #Congress.#GujaratElectionResult #HimachalElectionResults— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 8, 2022
LIVE: https://t.co/R37aocmyeu pic.twitter.com/7vqlFBnR2S
Ahead of Himachal poll counting, Congress expels 30 'office-bearers'
A day ahead of the counting for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress has expelled 30 party "office-bearers" from the primary membership for six years for "anti-party activities".
Those expelled include vice presidents and former vice presidents of the Shimla (Rural) district committee of the party and a general secretary of NSUI (National Students' Union of India).(Read more here.)
Early numbers are coming in. These are from postal ballots. Counting of EVM votes will only begin at 9 am. It is then too early to make any calls.
VIDEOS | From our own correspondent: Expert take on which way the Gujarat and Himachal results are headed
Gujarat will see the BJP win an eighth consecutive term, but what about the number of seats they will win? The prediction from our man on the ground:
A hung assembly in Himachal Pradesh? Our view:
Himachal Exit polls predictions 2022
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls suggest a close fight between BJP and the Congress. The Congress party lost power to the BJP in 2017. The BJP managed to win 44 seats against the 21 seats won by the Congress. This time, exit polls predict that BJP would win around 35-40 seats, while the Congress 30-40 seats. Will the saffron party survive anti-incumbency? It is going to be close.
- The exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress in the 68-member assembly.
- The majority mark is 35 seats.
Gujarat Exit poll predictions 2022
Most predictions point to a comfortable majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.
The Modi government is struggling with rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, but economic troubles are unlikely to dent BJP's popularity in Gujarat that has been a bastion of the party for decades and where Narendra Modi was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.
• All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly.
• The Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51.
• The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats.
• The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
Himachal Factbox
- 68 counting halls in 59 locations to cover the 68 Assembly seats; The majority mark is 35 seats.
- 412 candidates
- 75.6 per cent turnout during polling on Nov 12
- Women voter turnout in Himachal has surpassed men's since 1998. Also, a historic voter registration in the hill state in the 18-19 year segment has given the BJP a reason to believe it may have an edge.
- BJP hopes to repeat its trend of repeating state governments while the Congress is expecting voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out the sitting government in the state.
- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) also in the fray.
Gujarat Factbox
- 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats; The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
- 1,621 candidates
- Voter turnout: 63.14 per cent for Phase I on December 1, and 59.11 per cent for Phase II on Dec 5
- There will be three centres in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and Anand, and one in each of the remaining 30 districts
- The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor will be decided today