LIVE | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeping Gujarat, in close race with Congress in Himachal

By Online Desk

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat is underway, with trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has not lost an election in the state since 1995. The BJP looks like it will beat the 149 seat-victory of Congress' Madhavsinh Solanki in the state in 1985. Himachal has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, but the BJP hopes to buck that trend. All but two exit polls have predicted an edge for them. The BJP has already returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand. The Congress is currently only in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES: