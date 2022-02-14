Assembly Polls 2022 updates: UP, Uttarakhand and Goa all see over 60% polling

The three states that went to the polls -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa -- all recorded an over 60 per cent turnout in the second phase of Assembly elections on Monday.
Goa led the way with 75.29% votes being cast in the state that has 40 seats till 5 pm, officials said.
An average voter turnout of 60.44 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh as polling for the second phase of the state assembly elections picked up pace after a slow start.
The first two hours of polling saw few voters reaching polling booths owing to fog and cold conditions.
But as the day progressed, more and more voters stepped out of their homes to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in Uttarakhand during polling to the 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts.
By 5 pm, 59.37% per cent polling was recorded in the state.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, Yoga Guru Ramdev, and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Brahmachari were among the first to cast their votes.
Goa sees high turnout
60.44% polling in UP at 5 pm
Cricketer Mohammad Shami among those to cast vote
Indian quick Mohammed Shami (right) cast his vote during the second phase of the UP Assembly elections in his native district of Amroha.
Brisk polling at 10870 feet in Uttarakhand's Gangotri assembly
The voting carries on smoothly at Uttarakhand's highest polling booth, at an altitude of 10870 feet in the Gangotri constituency. At 5 pm, the state has recorded a 59.37% turnout.
Two villages in UP's Shekhupur constituency refuse to vote initally over failure to address contaminated water supply
People at Narau and Milaal Nangla villages in Shekhupur assembly constituency in UP's Badaun district on Monday initially refused to cast their votes in the second phase of the UP Assembly elections as their complaints about contaminated water supply had not been addressed. Election Commission officials said they relented later.
The villagers claim that there have been deaths and many are battling serious ailments because their concerns have been neglected till now.
Badaun Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) BP Sharma told ANI that his administration had made a plan to find a solution.
"Even before this call by a few villagers, we spoke to them...For this, a plan has been chalked out that has been prepared by the municipal council. We have also spoken to the villagers that we are making full efforts by engaging higher officials from the government level to solve this problem.
"We are trying that the villagers should exercise their voting rights. Efforts are still going on. Although the voting has been started, not all the eligible people have voted yet," Sharma added.
Returning officer dies due to cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh
A 55-year-old returning officer posted on election duty in Nakur assembly constituency died following a cardiac arrest, a senior official said on Monday. District Election Officer of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh told PTI that the health of returning officer Rashid Ali, who was posted at a polling booth in Dhikka Tapri village, deteriorated suddenly on Sunday night. Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Saharanpur where he died around 1.30 am, the DEO said.
BSP fighting Uttar Pradesh polls with 'full might' to bring back 'achche din': Mayawati
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Maywati on Monday said her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting the ongoing assembly polls with "full might" in order to usher in 'achche din' of governance in the state like it had done in 2007.
Need a 'new Punjab' to build a 'new India': PM Narendra Modi
I wanted to pay obeisance at Shri Devi Talab Mandir but the police administration asked me to go back by helicopter. This is the state of affair of the Punjab government. But I will come back to pay obeisance at the temple. For a ‘New Bharat”, we need a “nawa Punjab’ (new Punjab) to be made. New Punjab will have no place for corruption and mafia raaj: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi speaks in Jalandhar
I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the adminstration & police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of govt here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon: PM Modi in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/2klPl4XJhn— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal takes swipe at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Arvind Kejriwal said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been having nightmares about him and is unable to sleep these days. Blaming corruption for the inflow of drugs into the state, the AAP leader asserted it will stop once his party comes to power.
AAP rivals targeting me, Bhagwant Mann as they don't want an honest government in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the AAP's rival parties in Punjab are targeting him and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as they do not want the state to have an honest government. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party said the only fault of his party and its leaders is that they talk about improving the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab, giving jobs to people and ensuring justice in sacrilege cases.
Voting per cent till 3 pm in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Goa: 60.18 per cent
Uttar Pradesh: 51.93 per cent
Uttarakhand: 49.24 per cent
Congress releases list of start campaigners for Manipur Assembly elections
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the party's 30 start campaigners for Manipur Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/MsL2qbs5Cy— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Two villages in Kedarnath constituency boycott polls in Uttarakhand
Unhappy over a road not being constructed, residents of Jaggi Bagwan and Chilaund villages in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath assembly constituency stayed away from voting in the assembly elections on Monday.
Permission to fly to Hoshiarpur was denied due to PM Narendra Modi's movement: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
I was in Una at 11 am but suddenly permission to fly (to Hoshiarpur) was denied due to PM Modi's movement, it was declared a no-fly zone. I was not able to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur. I had permission to land: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Kanta Devi, who claims to be 106-year-old, votes in Sahaspur constituency
Goa Assembly polls: 54 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in CM Pramod Sawant's constituency
So far, the highest turnout of 54 per cent was reported in Sankhalim (North Goa) Assembly segment, from where Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant is contesting. Besides, Sanguem constituency in South Goa recorded 53.91 per cent polling till 1 pm, while Valpoi Assembly segment reported a low turnout of 39 per cent, as per official figures.
During SP, Congress rule, any Tom, Dick and Harry would enter India and behead our jawans: Amit Shah
During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick & Harry would enter India from Pakistan & behead our jawans. Govt didn't have courage to do anything. On the other hand, after Pulwama attack, Modi Ji conducted an airstrike across the border: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi: Why does PM Narendra Modi not speak on corruption or employment?
PM Narendra Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, will give employment to 2 crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He did demonetization, imposed GST. Who got benefitted?: Rahul Gandhi
We have stick of development: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
We have stick of development in one hand and lever of bulldozer against mafia on the other, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Mainpuri
Voter Turnout till 1 pm in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Voter turnout till 1 pm |#GoaElections2022 - 44.63%— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Phase 2 of #UttarPradeshElections - 39.07%#UttarakhandElections2022 - 35.21% pic.twitter.com/x3ETCPMnuH
No one has allegations of corruption against any Minister of BJP governemnt: Rajnath Singh
No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP govt at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an election rally in Manipur
WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally
#WATCH | "...Whatever you grow in food park, be it potato chips or tomato ketchup, everything can be manufactured by directly transferring your produce from farms to food processing unit," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab pic.twitter.com/4fe7Iw9YRF— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
100-year-old Narayan Singh on his way to cast his vote in Uttarakhand's Kapkot
Muslims 'will wear tilak if I'm re-elected: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh defended his hate speech, which has gone viral. In a video, he can be heard saying that if he was re-elected, Muslims would switch from skull caps to 'tilak'.
Uttar Pradesh records over 39% voter turn out till 1 pm
Samajwadi Party's family members 'looted' Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for 'loot' during their rule in the state.
PM Narendra Modi speaks about 'triple talaq' at Kanpur Dehat rally
Law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh, says PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur Dehat rally.
PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at Samajwadi Party
PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at Samajwadi Party at Kanpur rally, says can those who discard alliance partners in elections do any good for people.
PM Narendra Modi attacks TMC at Kanpur rally
PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally derides TMC for saying that the party intends to 'divide' Hindu votes in Goa.
PM addresses a rally at Kanpur Dehat amid the ongoing second phase of UP Polls. Here is what he said
- Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again.
- When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?...Earlier governments looted the people of the state. The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself.
- If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath.
- These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert.
- The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now.
- Before 2017, UP had ration scams every other day. They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine government ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters & mothers will never be turned off.
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's poll promise
Constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI that both the Centre and the states are empowered to bring such a law as issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance and property rights come under the Concurrent List of the Constitution. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Azam Khan's wife lashes out at Yogi
This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them: Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan.
Goa polls: In Poriem, it's all in family as ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane's daughter-in-law contests on BJP ticket
It's a seat that veteran Goa politician and six-time chief minister Pratapsingh Rane represented for nearly five decades as a Congress MLA. While the 83-year-old senior-most politician of Goa is not contesting the Assembly elections this time, the BJP has fielded his daughter-in-law Deviya Rane from Poriem. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Our MLAs won't switch sides, vote for AAP: Raghav Chadha to Goans
Latching on to the news channel's claim, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said it has made it clear that the votes cast for the Congress will go to the BJP's kitty once again. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Latest voting figures
Voter turnout till 11 am |#GoaElections2022 - 26.63%#UttarPradeshElections - 23.03%#UttarakhandElections2022 - 18.97% pic.twitter.com/KhOwqYofO5— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
'He has made a joke out of politics': SP's jibe at Yogi
I would then request Yogi Ji only with folded hands to get Azam Sahab out of the jail. We'll be grateful. What is he talking about, framing Azam Sahab for robbery with no shame? He has made a joke out of politics, said Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood, in Saharanpur.
Samajwadi Party lashes out at Yogi
He (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) has said it rightly so, he just made a mistake. 80% people are with us (Samajwadi Party) & 20% with them (BJP): SP leader Imran Masood, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/UAuNKyzRGQ— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
AAP confident about ousting BJP from power
People are voting enthusiastically to defeat corruption, we will witness sea-change; let's wait for March 10 results: Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Amit Palekar.
Latest scenes from Goa's Calangute constituency
Congress candidate from Calangute, Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency.#GoaElection2022 pic.twitter.com/jDKjr57Wig— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Voting peaceful in UP so far
AAP's Goa CM candidate casts his vote
Goa | Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Amit Palekar along with his mother casts his vote in Assembly elections, says, "This is our moment to bring a change". pic.twitter.com/a6xKeXaDSt— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
AAP's Uttarakhand CM face casts his vote
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), AAP CM candidate for #UttarakhandElections2022 casts his vote at a polling booth in Uttarkashi. pic.twitter.com/loMJolMOV2— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently underway, and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
UP polls: Average voter turnout of 9.45 per cent recorded till 9 am
- An average voter turnout of 9. 45 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is underway in 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts.
- This is the second phase of the assembly elections in the state. Voting began at 7 am. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
- The 55 seats are spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.
- According to the Election Commission, Saharanpur recorded a voter turnout of 9. 77 per cent till 9 am, Bijnor 10. 01 per cent, Moradabad 10. 03 per cent, Sambhal 10. 78 per cent, Rampur 8. 37 per cent, Amroha 10. 83 per cent, Budaun 9. 14 per cent, Bareilly 8. 36 per cent and Shahjahanpur 9. 18 per cent.
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister casts his vote
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj casts his vote for #UttarakhandElections2022 in Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Pauri Garhwal pic.twitter.com/J0WnUyNbzc— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' casts his vote
Former Union Education Minister & Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, casts his vote for #UttarakhandElections2022 in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/XAnXepqXE4— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
UP polls: Yogi hits out at Opposition, says BJP will secure over 300 seats
He also criticized the previous governments for using corrupt practices and emptying state government treasuries during their tenures and said that the ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of Samajwadi Party earlier. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Goa Health Minister casts his vote
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane casts his vote at booth number 42, GPS Vithalapur Karapur Primary School in Maem Assembly constituency, for #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/XGOPUtz5UU— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Voting percentages in states so far
Voter turnout till 9 am |#GoaElections2022 - 11.04%#UttarPradeshElections - 9.45%#UttarakhandElections2022 - 5.15% pic.twitter.com/1SQldgxc1I— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Goa CM confident about getting another term
I'm in Cotombi Village &have cast my vote. I appeal to public to come out in huge numbers to vote. BJP govt's work is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar (independent) & Michael Lobo (Congress) won't win, as BJP is coming with a majority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/XguhYFQLja— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
UP minister confident about Yogi government getting another term of five years
I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done: Jitin Prasada.
Congress candidate talks about mining operations ban in Goa and how it has affected the state
People voting not for constituency but for Goa. When we talk about Goa, we talk about boys&girls who are unemployed, about mining being closed for last 10 yrs, about problems in tourism industry. People are going to vote for future: Congress candidate from Calangute, Michael Lobo pic.twitter.com/t8CLQz2zff— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Uttarakhand CM confident about BJP's chances
All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats, Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Khatima after casting his vote.
Scenes from Goa
Goan starts queuing up at voting booths to exercise their voting right in Goa state assembly elections. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/g5JdM1kkR7— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) February 14, 2022
Goa CM, wife seek divine help amid high-octane assembly polls at state
Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana Sawant offer prayers at Shree Rudreshwar Devasthan, Harvalem. Voting for #GoaElections2022 is underway. pic.twitter.com/BTgqnCGIyh— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Utpal Parrikar visits his constituency
Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar visits polling booths in Panaji. He is contesting as an independent candidate in the constituency.#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/7sxzdtLHmN— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Will Goa shower its love on the political parties on Valentine's Day? Polling gets underway
#GoaElections2022 Total 301 candidates in the fray for 40 seats of Goa state assembly elections while 11.64 lakh voters will exercise their voting right on #ValentinesDay in Goa. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/4BR2FPybfe— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) February 14, 2022
Latest visuals from Uttarakhand
Polling parties in #Uttarakhand brave weather, tough terrain to perform poll duties in the state today.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 14, 2022
@VineetTNIE #ElectionsWithTNIE #UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/NwXeV85zP8
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue to cast his vote
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue at a polling booth in Rampur to cast his vote for the second phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/BK2ncTY1Pm— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Polling starts at Uttarakhand
- This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state since its creation in 2000. A public holiday has been declared by the administration for the single-day polling in the state.
- The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.
- A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents. As many as 36095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state.
- There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8. 624 locations, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said. For the first time, 101 all-women 'Sakhi' polling booths run by women have been set up in the state to encourage their participation in the polling process. Similarly, six polling booths to be manned by differently abled have also been set up, she said.
- Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided in these polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik.
- Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray are former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh.
UP polls: No buzz for Chandrashekhar Azad’s party in home turf
Five years after Chandrashekhar Azad, a young firebrand Dalit leader, announced his arrival in the political theatre of Uttar Pradesh as ‘The Great Chamar’, the buzz around his party — Azad Samaj Party — and the organisation — Bhim Army — seems to have fizzled out. The fight for political dominance in this region, which has a sizeable presence of SC voters, is a two-way contest between BSP and BJP. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
UP polls: Jobs, farm laws main issues, people won't vote on Hindu-Muslim lines, says Varun Gandhi
In an interview with The New Indian Express, Gandhi, who is an MP from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, rejected his party’s pitch to make it an 80% versus 20% election. “It would be immoral to look at any voter on the basis of religion or caste. I consider the voter the biggest stakeholder - either you include him in your decisions or else he will not include you in his decisions." (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Himachal Governor, who hails from Goa, casts his vote
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar casts his votes at polling booth number 7 of Vasco da Gama Assembly Constituency#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/VOkaATQMns— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Goa Governor casts his vote
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/IGhPWBS04O— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
PM asks voters to come out and vote
????? ?????? ???????? ????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???????? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ??? ??? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ?? ?? ???????? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??????? ?????? ??? ????- ???? ?????, ??? ???? ??? ???!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022
Key battles in UP at second phase of assembly elections
UP elections: Nearly 5000 booths announced critical
Over 2,000 illegal firearms and 165 kg of explosives have also been recovered while preventive action taken against 4.40 lakh people who are likely to disrupt peace during the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Goa elections: Smaller parties may play key role in government formation
Goa has so far witnessed shifting of power largely between the Congress and the BJP, but poll observers feel that after the February 14 Assembly elections, smaller parties and new entrants are likely to play a crucial role in government formation. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Voting begins at Samajwadi Party strongholds in UP
- This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
- Of the 55 seats, the BJP had won 38 in 2017 while the Samajwadi Party bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly elections together. Of the 15 seats won by the SP, Muslim candidates had emerged victorious on 10. The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.
- The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls. Saini is trying his luck from the Nakur Assembly segment. Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur while UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur.
- Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.
- UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
- The former mayor of Bareilly, Supriya Aron, is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment on SP ticket. With the elections being held amid the Covid scare, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and Covid-safe polling.
- Polling for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.
Voting starts at Goa
- Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said. Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.
- The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene. To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said.
- Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters. The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.
- The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.
- The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.
- Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82. 56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.
- The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.
- The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.