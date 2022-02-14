Assembly Polls 2022 updates: UP, Uttarakhand and Goa all see over 60% polling

By Online Desk

The three states that went to the polls -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa -- all recorded an over 60 per cent turnout in the second phase of Assembly elections on Monday.

Goa led the way with 75.29% votes being cast in the state that has 40 seats till 5 pm, officials said.

An average voter turnout of 60.44 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh as polling for the second phase of the state assembly elections picked up pace after a slow start.

The first two hours of polling saw few voters reaching polling booths owing to fog and cold conditions.

But as the day progressed, more and more voters stepped out of their homes to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in Uttarakhand during polling to the 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts.

By 5 pm, 59.37% per cent polling was recorded in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, Yoga Guru Ramdev, and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Brahmachari were among the first to cast their votes.