Assembly Polls 2022 updates: UP, Uttarakhand and Goa all see over 60% polling

Goa led the way with the highest percentage of votes.

Published: 14th February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad.

Muslim women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The three states that went to the polls -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa -- all recorded an over 60 per cent turnout in the second phase of Assembly elections on Monday.

Goa led the way with 75.29% votes being cast in the state that has 40 seats till 5 pm, officials said.

An average voter turnout of 60.44 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh as polling for the second phase of the state assembly elections picked up pace after a slow start.

The first two hours of polling saw few voters reaching polling booths owing to fog and cold conditions.

But as the day progressed, more and more voters stepped out of their homes to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in Uttarakhand during polling to the 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts.

By 5 pm, 59.37% per cent polling was recorded in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, Yoga Guru Ramdev, and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Brahmachari were among the first to cast their votes.

Live Updates
07:41 Feb 14

06:46 Feb 14

Goa sees high turnout

06:08 Feb 14

60.44% polling in UP at 5 pm

06:07 Feb 14

Cricketer Mohammad Shami among those to cast vote

Indian quick Mohammed Shami (right) cast his vote during the second phase of the UP Assembly elections in his native district of Amroha.

05:54 Feb 14

Brisk polling at 10870 feet in Uttarakhand's Gangotri assembly

Uttarakhand's highest polling booth

The voting carries on smoothly at Uttarakhand's highest polling booth, at an altitude of 10870 feet in the Gangotri constituency. At 5 pm, the state has recorded a 59.37% turnout.

05:45 Feb 14

Two villages in UP's Shekhupur constituency refuse to vote initally over failure to address contaminated water supply

People at Narau and Milaal Nangla villages in Shekhupur assembly constituency in UP's Badaun district on Monday initially refused to cast their votes in the second phase of the UP Assembly elections as their complaints about contaminated water supply had not been addressed. Election Commission officials said they relented later.

The villagers claim that there have been deaths and many are battling serious ailments because their concerns have been neglected till now.

Badaun Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) BP Sharma told ANI that his administration had made a plan to find a solution.

"Even before this call by a few villagers, we spoke to them...For this, a plan has been chalked out that has been prepared by the municipal council. We have also spoken to the villagers that we are making full efforts by engaging higher officials from the government level to solve this problem.

"We are trying that the villagers should exercise their voting rights. Efforts are still going on. Although the voting has been started, not all the eligible people have voted yet," Sharma added.

05:06 Feb 14

Returning officer dies due to cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh

A 55-year-old returning officer posted on election duty in Nakur assembly constituency died following a cardiac arrest, a senior official said on Monday. District Election Officer of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh told PTI that the health of returning officer Rashid Ali, who was posted at a polling booth in Dhikka Tapri village, deteriorated suddenly on Sunday night. Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Saharanpur where he died around 1.30 am, the DEO said.

04:53 Feb 14

BSP fighting Uttar Pradesh polls with 'full might' to bring back 'achche din': Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Maywati on Monday said her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting the ongoing assembly polls with "full might" in order to usher in 'achche din' of governance in the state like it had done in 2007.

04:43 Feb 14

Need a 'new Punjab' to build a 'new India': PM Narendra Modi

I wanted to pay obeisance at Shri Devi Talab Mandir but the police administration asked me to go back by helicopter. This is the state of affair of the Punjab government. But I will come back to pay obeisance at the temple. For a ‘New Bharat”, we need a “nawa Punjab’ (new Punjab) to be made. New Punjab will have no place for corruption and mafia raaj: PM Narendra Modi

04:34 Feb 14

PM Narendra Modi speaks in Jalandhar

04:32 Feb 14

Arvind Kejriwal takes swipe at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Arvind Kejriwal said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been having nightmares about him and is unable to sleep these days. Blaming corruption for the inflow of drugs into the state, the AAP leader asserted it will stop once his party comes to power.

04:28 Feb 14

AAP rivals targeting me, Bhagwant Mann as they don't want an honest government in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the AAP's rival parties in Punjab are targeting him and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as they do not want the state to have an honest government. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party said the only fault of his party and its leaders is that they talk about improving the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab, giving jobs to people and ensuring justice in sacrilege cases.

04:20 Feb 14

Voting per cent till 3 pm in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Goa: 60.18 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 51.93 per cent

Uttarakhand: 49.24 per cent

04:19 Feb 14

Congress releases list of start campaigners for Manipur Assembly elections

04:12 Feb 14

Two villages in Kedarnath constituency boycott polls in Uttarakhand

Unhappy over a road not being constructed, residents of Jaggi Bagwan and Chilaund villages in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath assembly constituency stayed away from voting in the assembly elections on Monday.

04:08 Feb 14

Permission to fly to Hoshiarpur was denied due to PM Narendra Modi's movement: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I was in Una at 11 am but suddenly permission to fly (to Hoshiarpur) was denied due to PM Modi's movement, it was declared a no-fly zone. I was not able to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur. I had permission to land: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

03:54 Feb 14

Kanta Devi, who claims to be 106-year-old, votes in Sahaspur constituency

Kanta Devi, who claims to be 106-year-old, votes in Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand.
03:47 Feb 14

Goa Assembly polls: 54 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in CM Pramod Sawant's constituency

So far, the highest turnout of 54 per cent was reported in Sankhalim (North Goa) Assembly segment, from where Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant is contesting. Besides, Sanguem constituency in South Goa recorded 53.91 per cent polling till 1 pm, while Valpoi Assembly segment reported a low turnout of 39 per cent, as per official figures.

03:30 Feb 14

During SP, Congress rule, any Tom, Dick and Harry would enter India and behead our jawans: Amit Shah

During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick & Harry would enter India from Pakistan & behead our jawans. Govt didn't have courage to do anything. On the other hand, after Pulwama attack, Modi Ji conducted an airstrike across the border: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

03:22 Feb 14

Rahul Gandhi: Why does PM Narendra Modi not speak on corruption or employment?

PM Narendra Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, will give employment to 2 crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He did demonetization, imposed GST. Who got benefitted?: Rahul Gandhi

03:04 Feb 14

We have stick of development: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

We have stick of development in one hand and lever of bulldozer against mafia on the other, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Mainpuri

02:56 Feb 14

Voter Turnout till 1 pm in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

02:48 Feb 14

No one has allegations of corruption against any Minister of BJP governemnt: Rajnath Singh

No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP govt at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an election rally in Manipur

02:33 Feb 14

WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally

02:30 Feb 14

100-year-old Narayan Singh on his way to cast his vote in Uttarakhand's Kapkot

100-year-old Narayan Singh reached to vote in Uttarakhand's Kapkot constituency of Bageshwar district.
02:27 Feb 14

Muslims 'will wear tilak if I'm re-elected: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh defended his hate speech, which has gone viral. In a video, he can be heard saying that if he was re-elected, Muslims would switch from skull caps to 'tilak'.

02:22 Feb 14

Uttar Pradesh records over 39% voter turn out till 1 pm

Uttar Pradesh records over 39 per cent voter turn out till 1 pm
02:20 Feb 14

Samajwadi Party's family members 'looted' Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for 'loot' during their rule in the state.

02:15 Feb 14

PM Narendra Modi speaks about 'triple talaq' at Kanpur Dehat rally

Law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh, says PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur Dehat rally.

02:13 Feb 14

PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at Samajwadi Party

PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at Samajwadi Party at Kanpur rally, says can those who discard alliance partners in elections do any good for people.

02:12 Feb 14

PM Narendra Modi attacks TMC at Kanpur rally

PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally derides TMC for saying that the party intends to 'divide' Hindu votes in Goa.

01:09 Feb 14

PM addresses a rally at Kanpur Dehat amid the ongoing second phase of UP Polls. Here is what he said

  • Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again.
  • When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?...Earlier governments looted the people of the state. The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself.
  • If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath.
  • These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert.
  • The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now.
  • Before 2017, UP had ration scams every other day. They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine government ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters & mothers will never be turned off.
12:33 Feb 14

Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's poll promise

Constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI that both the Centre and the states are empowered to bring such a law as issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance and property rights come under the Concurrent List of the Constitution. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

12:31 Feb 14

Azam Khan's wife lashes out at Yogi

This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them: Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan.

12:15 Feb 14

Goa polls: In Poriem, it's all in family as ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane's daughter-in-law contests on BJP ticket

It's a seat that veteran Goa politician and six-time chief minister Pratapsingh Rane represented for nearly five decades as a Congress MLA. While the 83-year-old senior-most politician of Goa is not contesting the Assembly elections this time, the BJP has fielded his daughter-in-law Deviya Rane from Poriem. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

12:10 Feb 14

Our MLAs won't switch sides, vote for AAP: Raghav Chadha to Goans

Latching on to the news channel's claim, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said it has made it clear that the votes cast for the Congress will go to the BJP's kitty once again. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:45 Feb 14

Latest voting figures

11:44 Feb 14

'He has made a joke out of politics': SP's jibe at Yogi

I would then request Yogi Ji only with folded hands to get Azam Sahab out of the jail. We'll be grateful. What is he talking about, framing Azam Sahab for robbery with no shame? He has made a joke out of politics, said Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood, in Saharanpur.

11:42 Feb 14

Samajwadi Party lashes out at Yogi

11:42 Feb 14

AAP confident about ousting BJP from power

People are voting enthusiastically to defeat corruption, we will witness sea-change; let's wait for March 10 results: Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Amit Palekar.

11:35 Feb 14

Latest scenes from Goa's Calangute constituency

11:31 Feb 14

Voting peaceful in UP so far

21 per cent voting registered in Uttar Pradesh till 11 am.
11:29 Feb 14

AAP's Goa CM candidate casts his vote

11:20 Feb 14

AAP's Uttarakhand CM face casts his vote

10:49 Feb 14

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently underway, and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

10:44 Feb 14

UP polls: Average voter turnout of 9.45 per cent recorded till 9 am

  • An average voter turnout of 9. 45 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is underway in 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts.
  • This is the second phase of the assembly elections in the state. Voting began at 7 am. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
  • The 55 seats are spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.
  • According to the Election Commission, Saharanpur recorded a voter turnout of 9. 77 per cent till 9 am, Bijnor 10. 01 per cent, Moradabad 10. 03 per cent, Sambhal 10. 78 per cent, Rampur 8. 37 per cent, Amroha 10. 83 per cent, Budaun 9. 14 per cent, Bareilly 8. 36 per cent and Shahjahanpur 9. 18 per cent.
10:41 Feb 14

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister casts his vote

10:40 Feb 14

Former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' casts his vote

10:39 Feb 14

UP polls: Yogi hits out at Opposition, says BJP will secure over 300 seats

He also criticized the previous governments for using corrupt practices and emptying state government treasuries during their tenures and said that the ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of Samajwadi Party earlier. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

09:58 Feb 14

Goa Health Minister casts his vote

09:57 Feb 14

Voting percentages in states so far

09:53 Feb 14

Goa CM confident about getting another term

09:37 Feb 14

UP minister confident about Yogi government getting another term of five years

I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done: Jitin Prasada.

09:36 Feb 14

Congress candidate talks about mining operations ban in Goa and how it has affected the state

09:34 Feb 14

Uttarakhand CM confident about BJP's chances

All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats, Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Khatima after casting his vote.

09:19 Feb 14

Scenes from Goa

09:01 Feb 14

Goa CM, wife seek divine help amid high-octane assembly polls at state

09:00 Feb 14

Utpal Parrikar visits his constituency

08:59 Feb 14

Will Goa shower its love on the political parties on Valentine's Day? Polling gets underway

08:40 Feb 14

Latest visuals from Uttarakhand

08:30 Feb 14

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue to cast his vote

08:14 Feb 14

Polling starts at Uttarakhand

  • This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state since its creation in 2000. A public holiday has been declared by the administration for the single-day polling in the state.
  • The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.
  • A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents. As many as 36095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state.
  • There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8. 624 locations, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said. For the first time, 101 all-women 'Sakhi' polling booths run by women have been set up in the state to encourage their participation in the polling process. Similarly, six polling booths to be manned by differently abled have also been set up, she said.
  • Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided in these polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik.
  • Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray are former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh.
08:13 Feb 14

UP polls: No buzz for Chandrashekhar Azad’s party in home turf

Five years after Chandrashekhar Azad, a young firebrand Dalit leader, announced his arrival in the political theatre of Uttar Pradesh as ‘The Great Chamar’, the buzz around his party — Azad Samaj Party — and the organisation — Bhim Army — seems to have fizzled out. The fight for political dominance in this region, which has a sizeable presence of SC voters, is a two-way contest between BSP and BJP. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

08:08 Feb 14

UP polls: Jobs, farm laws main issues, people won't vote on Hindu-Muslim lines, says Varun Gandhi

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Gandhi, who is an MP from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, rejected his party’s pitch to make it an 80% versus 20% election. “It would be immoral to look at any voter on the basis of religion or caste. I consider the voter the biggest stakeholder - either you include him in your decisions or else he will not include you in his decisions." (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:56 Feb 14

Himachal Governor, who hails from Goa, casts his vote

07:56 Feb 14

Goa Governor casts his vote

07:54 Feb 14

PM asks voters to come out and vote

07:52 Feb 14

Key battles in UP at second phase of assembly elections

Caption
07:52 Feb 14

07:36 Feb 14

UP elections: Nearly 5000 booths announced critical

Over 2,000 illegal firearms and 165 kg of explosives have also been recovered while preventive action taken against 4.40 lakh people who are likely to disrupt peace during the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:35 Feb 14

Goa elections: Smaller parties may play key role in government formation

Goa has so far witnessed shifting of power largely between the Congress and the BJP, but poll observers feel that after the February 14 Assembly elections, smaller parties and new entrants are likely to play a crucial role in government formation. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:33 Feb 14

Voting begins at Samajwadi Party strongholds in UP

  • This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
  • Of the 55 seats, the BJP had won 38 in 2017 while the Samajwadi Party bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly elections together. Of the 15 seats won by the SP, Muslim candidates had emerged victorious on 10. The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.
  • The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls. Saini is trying his luck from the Nakur Assembly segment. Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur while UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur.
  • Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.
  • UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
  • The former mayor of Bareilly, Supriya Aron, is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment on SP ticket. With the elections being held amid the Covid scare, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and Covid-safe polling.
  • Polling for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.
07:32 Feb 14

Voting starts at Goa

  • Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said. Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.
  • The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene. To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said.
  • Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters. The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.
  • The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.
  • The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.
  • Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82. 56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.
  • The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.
  • The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.
