Assembly Polls 2022 updates: Channi says Congress will form government in Punjab as voting ends

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stated that Congress will form the government in Punjab with two-thirds majority.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab concluded peacefully. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest. There are 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

On the other hand, voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh also concluded today.

This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to polls in this phase.

Live Updates
11:17 Feb 20

WATCH VIDEO | Why winning UP matters so much for BJP?

07:02 Feb 20

ECI decides to restore maximum limit on number of star campaigners

With decrease in COVID19 cases, ECI decides to restore maximum limit on number of star campaigners with immediate effect - 40 for national/state parties, 20 for other than recognized parties. List of additional star campaigners can be submitted to ECI latest by 5 pm on Feb 23

06:34 Feb 20

Third phase voting concluded in Kanpur

06:22 Feb 20

Polling officials seal EVMs in Punjab

06:10 Feb 20

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav after they cast their votes. (Photo | PTI)
05:56 Feb 20

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote

05:49 Feb 20

Miffed over closing of railroad crossing, Punjab village voters boycott polling

Voters of Basiala village in the Garhshankar Assembly segment boycotted the polling on Sunday in protest against the closing of a railroad crossing. (READ MORE)

05:45 Feb 20

Voting percentage till 5 PM in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

Assembly Elections 2022: Voting percentage till 5 PM

Uttar Pradesh: 57.44%
Punjab: 63.44%

05:37 Feb 20

Akhilesh Yadav humiliated his father to capture party, now pleading him to save his seat: PM Narendra Modi

Mulayam Singh Yadav had campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav on the seat though he has maintained a low profile during this election. (READ MORE)

05:31 Feb 20

WATCH| Akhilesh Yadav is today's Aurangzeb, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

05:25 Feb 20

People throng terraces to welcome PM Modi in Unnao

05:21 Feb 20

Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar, does he know how much money Congress spent to make AAP. AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi and is working in collusion with the Congress: Meenakashi Lekhi, MoS & BJP leader on Punjab Elections 2022

05:15 Feb 20

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia exchange pleasantries at polling booth in Punjab

As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area, he came across Majithia emerging out of the entrance and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries. (READ MORE)

05:05 Feb 20

Punjab polls: Nearly 50 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM

  • Nearly 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 Assembly seats amid tight security arrangements.

  • According to the Punjab chief electoral office, an average voter turnout of 49.81 per cent was recorded till 3 pm.

  • Malerkotla recorded a maximum voter turnout of 57.07 while Mohali recorded the lowest at 42 per cent.

  • Fazilka recorded a turnout of 56.97 per cent, Mansa 56.94 per cent, Muktsar 56.12 per cent, Bathinda 55.48 per cent, Ferozepur 55.08 per cent, Amritsar 44.29 per cent, Ludhiana 45.11 per cent, Jalandhar 45.53 per cent and Patiala 54.30 per cent.

04:58 Feb 20

Let jail people stay in jails: BJP chief JP Nadda

An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commando center will be established in Deoband, Kanpur, Bahraich, Rampur, Azamgarh...let jail people stay in jails & send people on bail to jail: BJP president JP Nadda addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh

04:51 Feb 20

Uttar Pradesh? polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 PM

  • An average of 48.81 percent voting was recorded till 3 PM on Sunday in 59 Assembly constituencies in the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

  • According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 3 PM was 50,15 percent in Hathras, 51.23 percent in Firozabad, 50.75 percent in Kasganj, 53.23 percent in Etah, 52.44 percent in Mainpuri, 46.19.10 percent in Farrukhabad, 50.23 percent in Kannauj and 50.42 percent in Etawah.

  • The voting percentage of 48.30 percent in Auraiya, 47.13 percent in Kanpur Dehat, 41.15 percent in Kanpur Nagar, 46.87 percent in Jalaun, 48.52 percent in Jhansi, 59.13 percent in Lalitpur, 50.74 percent in Hamirpur and 51.72 percent in Mahoba.

04:40 Feb 20

If black farm laws were taken back, Yogi Ji will also go back: Akhilesh Yadav

04:37 Feb 20

Voting Percentage till 3 PM in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Percentage till 3 PM:

Uttar Pradesh: 48.81%
Punjab: 49.81%

04:27 Feb 20

By God's grace, everyone loves him: Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann

04:20 Feb 20

PM Modi recalls Ahmedabad blasts, says some parties sympathetic to such terrorists

PM Modi recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured, and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists. (READ MORE)

03:58 Feb 20

I am sad that from 2014-2017 these 'parivarvadis' did not support me: PM Narendra Modi

03:50 Feb 20

'Parivarvadis' are spreading venom in the name of caste: Narendra Modi

These 'parivarvadis' are now spreading venom in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own family for chair. The double engine govt you voted for doesn't belong to any family, nor the govt at Centre belongs to any family. Our govt is for the poor,farmer & youth: PM Narendra Modi

03:46 Feb 20

SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal casts his vote in Muktsar

03:36 Feb 20

Punjab polls: 34.10 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM

A voter turnout of 34.10 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 Assembly seats amid tight security arrangements. Tight security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

03:33 Feb 20

Both Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu are useless: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

What is Charanjit Channi? Is he a magician that in 3 months he can perform miracles in Punjab?. Giving all the credit to try to make him a hero before the elections...I think both (Channi and Navjot S Sidhu) are useless: Amarinder Singh on Punjab Elections 2022

03:11 Feb 20

First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on 10th March: PM Modi

03:05 Feb 20

Uttar Pradesh polls: Nearly 36 per cent voting in 6 hours

  • An average of 35.88 per cent voting was recorded in the first six hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of elections on Sunday.

  • According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 1 PM was 36.67 percent in Hathras, 38.21 percent in Firozabad, 37.57 percent in Kasganj, 42.31 percent in Etah, 41.08 percent in Mainpuri, 35.10 percent in Farrukhabad, 37.90 percent in Kannauj and 36.26 percent in Etawah.

  • The voting percentage of 35.12 percent in Auraiya, 34.43 percent in Kanpur Dehat, 28.56 percent in Kanpur Nagar, 37.43 percent in Jalaun, 32.86 percent in Jhansi, 42.10 percent in Lalitpur, 35.83 percent in Hamirpur and 38.13 percent in Mahoba.

02:55 Feb 20

We got to know of threat calls at various booths by people of Akali Dal: Sonu Sood

We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood

02:47 Feb 20

Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi used to mock Jan Dhan accounts: JP Nadda

02:38 Feb 20

Action will be taken against Sonu Sood if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO

Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh

02:30 Feb 20

Congress will be wiped out from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that Congress will be wiped out from the state in the assembly elections.

02:23 Feb 20

Voter turnout till 1 PM in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

02:20 Feb 20

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote

02:16 Feb 20

We will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats: Amarinder Singh

Over 30% voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm, this is a good sign. We will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats. If BJP-PLC and Dhindhsa's party is getting a good response, then what else do we need: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

01:56 Feb 20

Two stabbed to death in Amritsar

Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Hall Gate here, the business hub of the city, on Sunday, police said. Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear. He, however, told reporters that the crime was unrelated to the ongoing election process.

01:10 Feb 20

Bhagwant Mann confident about AAP's victory chances in Punjab

Today, the people of Punjab are voting for truth. We will get a majority in this election: Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate.

12:51 Feb 20

Nearly 18 per cent polling in Punjab

  • An average voter turnout of 17. 77 per cent was recorded till 11 am in Punjab on Sunday. Voting for 117 Assembly seats in the state started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.
  • Tight security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the polls.
  • A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
  • According to the Punjab chief electoral office, an average voter turnout of 17. 77 per cent has been recorded till 11 am.
  • Among many places, Amritsar recorded a voting percentage of 15. 48 till 11 am, Barnala 20. 15 percent, Bathinda 21. 08 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 20. 12 percent, Fazilka 22. 55 percent, Ferozepur 19. 29 percent, Malerkotla 22. 07 percent and Muktsar 23. 34 percent.
12:50 Feb 20

Over 21 per cent polling in third phase of UP polls so far

  • An average 21. 18 per cent voting was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
  • Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 11 am was 22. 67 per cent in Hathras, 24. 32 per cent in Firozabad, 22. 54 per cent in Kasganj, 24. 30 per cent in Etah, 24. 46 per cent in Mainpuri, 19. 64 per cent in Farrukhabad, 22 per cent in Kannauj, 19. 84 per cent in Etawah, 18. 53 per cent in Auraiya, 19. 86 per cent in Kanpur Dehat, 16. 79 per cent in Kanpur Nagar, 21. 66 per cent in Jalaun, 19. 11 per cent in Jhansi, 25. 80 per cent in Lalitpur, 23. 30 per cent in Hamirpur and 23. 50 per cent in Mahoba.
12:49 Feb 20

Now Samajwadi Party symbol goes missing from EVM

Samajwadi Party tweets that their election symbol is missing from EVM at booth number 38 in Vidhan Sabha 194 of Farrukhabad district; urges Election Commission and District Administration to take cognisance of the matter.

12:44 Feb 20

Amarinder casts his vote

12:42 Feb 20

Two sitting corporators of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in UP poll battle

In the poll fray from the state capital, two sitting corporators of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and an ex corporator exude confidence that they have an edge over other candidates as they are armed with a better understanding of the ground situation and problems facing locals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

12:25 Feb 20

Will win Patiala, Punjab: Amarinder

12:24 Feb 20

Akhilesh debunks Anurag Thakur's allegations against him

As far as Anurag Thakur is concerned, he's a minister. When the (Ahmedabad) blast took place, around that time I and others sat in same vehicle and went to Defence office for Territorial Army training. If I'm a terrorist, so are they. Ask him about this: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

12:23 Feb 20

Akhilesh mounts his attack on BJP

12:09 Feb 20

Latest polling numbers

11:53 Feb 20

Bikram Majhitia hits out at Sidhu

People will win, their issues will win and public will reject Sidhu's arrogance and hate politics. There has not been any development of industries and issues of business, unemployed & poor labours have not been addressed: SAD leader Bikram S Majithia, contesting from Amritsar East.

11:50 Feb 20

Punjab BJP chief casts his vote

Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma casts his vote at Pathankot. (Photo | EPS)
11:49 Feb 20

Akhilesh casts his vote, lashes out at BJP

11:48 Feb 20

Here is what Shiromani Akali Dal's top leadership has to say about Punjab Polls 2022

  • We have been standing firm at one place for the last three generations. While many others have moved to other parties on not getting election tickets, like Capt Amarinder Singh: Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.
  • All I would like to say is that Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP is going to make a clean sweep. We will get 80 plus seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief and party's candidate from Jalalabad.
  • Today people want a stable, strong government. As a border state, it has many challenges. I'm sure there's going to be clean sweep in favour of a tried & tested local, regional party that understand the aspirations of the local people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader.
11:21 Feb 20

WATCH | Badals reach at polling booth to cast their votes

11:04 Feb 20

Punjab Deputy CM casts his vote

11:03 Feb 20

Scenes from a 'Pink Booth' in Punjab

11:02 Feb 20

Channi's brother backs the Punjab CM

Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face). People have accepted this decision, party will be benefitted by work done by my brother and they'll form government. I was working in the constituency. I had winnability - not me, but their survey, says this. Still, I was ignored by High Command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I pass: Manohar Singh, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother, contesting as an independent candidate.

10:49 Feb 20

Nearly five per cent polling Punjab so far

  • An average voter turnout of 4. 80 per cent was recorded till 9 am in Punjab on Sunday. Voting for 117 Assembly seats in the state was underway amid tight security arrangements.
  • Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest.
  • Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
  • Among many places, Amritsar recorded a voter turnout of 4. 14 per cent till 9 am, Barnala 6. 70 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 6. 94 percent, Fazilka 6. 61 per cent, Malerkotla 8. 01 per cent and Muktsar 6. 21 per cent.
  • Queues of voters could be seen at the polling stations in the morning. Many youngsters were exercising their franchise for the first time.
10:48 Feb 20

Update on latest polling figures from UP

  • An average 8. 15 per cent voting was recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am on Sunday.
  • The third phase of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
  • As per the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 9 am was 7. 62 per cent in Hathras, 9. 85 per cent in Firozabad, 9. 53 per cent in Kasganj, 10. 16 per cent in Etah, 11. 02 per cent in Mainpuri, 5. 88 per cent in Farrukhabad, 10. 11 per cent in Kannauj, 6. 83 per cent in Etawah, 7. 74 per cent in Auraiya, 6. 18 per cent in Kanpur Dehat, 5. 66 per cent in Kanpur Nagar, 9. 53 per cent in Jalaun, 7. 69 per cent in Jhansi, 9. 36 per cent in Lalitpur, 9. 58 per cent in Hamirpur and 8. 00 per cent in Mahoba.
  • As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2. 15 crore people are eligible to vote.
10:47 Feb 20

Richest candidate in Punjab casts his vote

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh voted in Sector 71, Mohali along with his family. The richest candidate in Punjab. (Photo | EPS)
10:45 Feb 20

Trouble for Kanpur Mayor

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey shared this image of  casting her vote following which an FIR is being lodged against her. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
10:43 Feb 20

Sidhu lashes out at Amarinder, Badals

On one side is the mafia system of Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh. On the other side are those who love Punjab. We lost one generation to terrorism, the second to drugs, so, today we've to vote carefully. People will vote in large numbers to bring change: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress.

10:08 Feb 20

Amarinder's wife backs former Punjab CM

Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress leader and ex-CM will win from Patiala Assembly constituency. Change should be brought keeping in mind the future of youth. Votes should be cast based on who can bring peace and economic stability to the state: Preneet Kaur, rebel Congress MP.

09:55 Feb 20

Congress' Manish Tewari casts his vote

09:54 Feb 20

Punjab Congress MP Pratap Bajwa casts his vote

09:53 Feb 20

Vote for one who answers fearlessly: Rahul to voters in Punjab

  • With Punjab going to polls on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people of the state to vote for the one who supports them and answers fearlessly.
  • He also urged voters in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is taking place for the third phase, to vote for development, and said a new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government.
  • "Give your vote to the one who supports people, answers fearlessly," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
  • "Vote for the progressive future of Punjab," he said.
  • Tweeting about UP polls, he said votes will be cast in Uttar Pradesh, but change will come in the entire country.
  • "Vote for peace and development -- new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government," the former Congress chief said.
09:44 Feb 20

'Our efforts have not yielded any results': Disillusioned NRIs skip Punjab poll campaigning

The diaspora made their presence felt for the first time in the 2012 Assembly polls when they supported the People’s Party of Punjab. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

09:40 Feb 20

Latest polling figures from Punjab

In Punjab 4.8 per cent voting in first one hour of assembly elections.

09:33 Feb 20

Latest voting figures from UP

Nine per cent voting recorded till 9 am at state.

09:32 Feb 20

Newly-wed UP bride casts her vote

A newly-wed bride, Julie cast her vote in Firozabad assembly constituency before leaving for her in-laws' house. She got married last night and was leaving for her in-laws' house this morning. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
09:24 Feb 20

Senior Punjab Congress leader hit out at Opposition

I am confident that the voters of Punjab will give a befitting reply to those dreaming of dividing and ruling in Punjab, says Congress leader Sunil Jakhar.

09:15 Feb 20
09:14 Feb 20

Channi on Congress' chances at Punjab

"It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty & people, we've made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar.

09:12 Feb 20

Vote carefully: Punjab Finance Minister to voters

I urge people to vote carefully in this election. Congress promises that if the 'Sarkaarwali pagdi' is given to the party, then it never let down the state: Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Finance Minister.

09:11 Feb 20

AAP's Punjab CM on his party's chances

It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.

09:09 Feb 20

Will attain absolute majority: Samajwadi party MP

We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

09:08 Feb 20

Bhagwat Mann casts his vote

09:08 Feb 20

Another Punjab Minister casts his vote

09:07 Feb 20

Moga candidate casts her vote

09:06 Feb 20

Punjab Minister casts his vote

09:06 Feb 20

No doubt about Akhilesh becoming CM: Uncle Shivpal

Third phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become CM in 2022, nobody can stop it. Govt will be formed with overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav after voting.

08:33 Feb 20

Mulayam Singh casts his vote

(Photo | EPS)
08:28 Feb 20

Polling in Punjab begins

Voting in Punjab begins after weeks of high voltage poll campaigning, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies.

07:58 Feb 20

Punjab chief poll officer orders FIR on complaints against Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Badal

The CEO office on Saturday wrote to the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of SAS Nagar as well as SSP, directing to lodge an FIR “as per legal provisions” against Kejriwal and AAP on a complaint filed by SAD vice-president and spokesman Arshdeep Singh. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:52 Feb 20

Free of gangster Vikas Dubey, Bikroo villagers say now they can vote without fear of repercussions

“Now neither Vikas Dubey is there nor his terror. For us ongoing elections are no less than a festival this time,” says Rakesh Pandey beaming with a smile of relief and pointing towards a group of children running with flags of different political parties in the village. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:50 Feb 20

Akhilesh Yadav trying his luck from 'safer' Karhal seat

Samajwadi Party had not fared well in the Yadav belt and could win just 8 seats under the sweeping Modi wave in 2017. While the BSP and Congress had won one seat each. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:49 Feb 20

Punjab polls: Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana wants people to read newspapers, open libraries

Sidhana is one of the accused in the last year's Delhi Republic Day violence and has been fielded by the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit of various farmer bodies. Forty-two-year-old Sidhana, who is facing several criminal cases, was quite active in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, which were later repealed. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:47 Feb 20

Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste

Punjab’s electorate has so far largely ignored caste, community and regional faultlines, voting alternatively to elect a Congress or a Akali Dal-BJP government without being trapped by identities or binaries. But, with the Congress making Charanjit Singh Channi the chief minister, the state’s first Scheduled Caste at the helm, it has added a whole new electoral dimension this time, injecting a caste-based politics not witnessed in Punjab before. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:45 Feb 20

Punjab polls: SAD-BSP alliance will win over 80 seats, claims Sukhbir Badal

Badal also predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would fail to cross its tally of 20 seats that it won in the 2017 polls while the Congress was likely to be reduced to less than 10 seats in 117-member Punjab assembly. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:44 Feb 20

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said. The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:43 Feb 20

All you need to know the key contests at UP today

  • The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to polls in this phase. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
  • Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
  • Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya.
  • Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.
  • Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
  • Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled
07:42 Feb 20

Voting starts at UP for the third phase

  • Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
  • This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2. 15 crore people are eligible to vote.
  • The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
