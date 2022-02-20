Assembly Polls 2022 updates: Channi says Congress will form government in Punjab as voting ends
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stated that Congress will form the government in Punjab with two-thirds majority.
Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab concluded peacefully. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest. There are 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women.
Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.
On the other hand, voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh also concluded today.
This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds.
As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.
The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to polls in this phase.
ECI decides to restore maximum limit on number of star campaigners
With decrease in COVID19 cases, ECI decides to restore maximum limit on number of star campaigners with immediate effect - 40 for national/state parties, 20 for other than recognized parties. List of additional star campaigners can be submitted to ECI latest by 5 pm on Feb 23
Third phase voting concluded in Kanpur
#UttarPradeshElections Third phase voting concluded in Kanpur. EVM closing visuals from a polling booth number 34-40.
Polling officials seal EVMs in Punjab
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after the conclusion of Punjab Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Moga Assembly constituency
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi casted his vote at a polling booth in Kharar
Miffed over closing of railroad crossing, Punjab village voters boycott polling
Voters of Basiala village in the Garhshankar Assembly segment boycotted the polling on Sunday in protest against the closing of a railroad crossing. (READ MORE)
Voting percentage till 5 PM in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab
Assembly Elections 2022: Voting percentage till 5 PM
Uttar Pradesh: 57.44%
Punjab: 63.44%
Akhilesh Yadav humiliated his father to capture party, now pleading him to save his seat: PM Narendra Modi
Mulayam Singh Yadav had campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav on the seat though he has maintained a low profile during this election. (READ MORE)
WATCH| Akhilesh Yadav is today's Aurangzeb, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
#WATCH Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be(loyal)to you. Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father,killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did: MP CM SS Chouhan in Deoria, UP
People throng terraces to welcome PM Modi in Unnao
#WATCH | People throng terraces and buildings near the helipad to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Unnao #UPElection2022
Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi
Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar, does he know how much money Congress spent to make AAP. AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi and is working in collusion with the Congress: Meenakashi Lekhi, MoS & BJP leader on Punjab Elections 2022
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia exchange pleasantries at polling booth in Punjab
As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area, he came across Majithia emerging out of the entrance and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries. (READ MORE)
Punjab polls: Nearly 50 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM
Nearly 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 Assembly seats amid tight security arrangements.
According to the Punjab chief electoral office, an average voter turnout of 49.81 per cent was recorded till 3 pm.
Malerkotla recorded a maximum voter turnout of 57.07 while Mohali recorded the lowest at 42 per cent.
Fazilka recorded a turnout of 56.97 per cent, Mansa 56.94 per cent, Muktsar 56.12 per cent, Bathinda 55.48 per cent, Ferozepur 55.08 per cent, Amritsar 44.29 per cent, Ludhiana 45.11 per cent, Jalandhar 45.53 per cent and Patiala 54.30 per cent.
Let jail people stay in jails: BJP chief JP Nadda
An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commando center will be established in Deoband, Kanpur, Bahraich, Rampur, Azamgarh...let jail people stay in jails & send people on bail to jail: BJP president JP Nadda addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh? polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 PM
An average of 48.81 percent voting was recorded till 3 PM on Sunday in 59 Assembly constituencies in the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
-
According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 3 PM was 50,15 percent in Hathras, 51.23 percent in Firozabad, 50.75 percent in Kasganj, 53.23 percent in Etah, 52.44 percent in Mainpuri, 46.19.10 percent in Farrukhabad, 50.23 percent in Kannauj and 50.42 percent in Etawah.
The voting percentage of 48.30 percent in Auraiya, 47.13 percent in Kanpur Dehat, 41.15 percent in Kanpur Nagar, 46.87 percent in Jalaun, 48.52 percent in Jhansi, 59.13 percent in Lalitpur, 50.74 percent in Hamirpur and 51.72 percent in Mahoba.
If black farm laws were taken back, Yogi Ji will also go back: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP leaders are now learning abcd, I want to tell them, "agar Kaka chale gaye toh Baba bhi chale jaenge" (if black farm laws were taken back, Yogi Ji will also go back)... He changed names of everything, now he has been named Baba bulldozer: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ayodhya,UP
Voting Percentage till 3 PM in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab
Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Percentage till 3 PM:
Uttar Pradesh: 48.81%
Punjab: 49.81%
By God's grace, everyone loves him: Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann
By God's grace, everyone loves him. For us, he has already become the CM. People love him: Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann,AAP CM candidate for poll-bound Punjab
If a mother has said this, what else does one want...
Youth,students everyone wants a change:Bhagwant Mann, AAP
PM Modi recalls Ahmedabad blasts, says some parties sympathetic to such terrorists
PM Modi recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured, and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists. (READ MORE)
I am sad that from 2014-2017 these 'parivarvadis' did not support me: PM Narendra Modi
I am sad that from 2014-2017 these 'parivarvadis' did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017 they (then govt) didn't let me work for the people of UP. If you bring them again, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?: PM Modi in Hardoi, UP
'Parivarvadis' are spreading venom in the name of caste: Narendra Modi
These 'parivarvadis' are now spreading venom in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own family for chair. The double engine govt you voted for doesn't belong to any family, nor the govt at Centre belongs to any family. Our govt is for the poor,farmer & youth: PM Narendra Modi
SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal casts his vote in Muktsar
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with Parkash Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur casts his vote at Muktsar in #PunjabElections2022
Punjab polls: 34.10 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM
A voter turnout of 34.10 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 Assembly seats amid tight security arrangements. Tight security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the polls.
Both Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu are useless: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
What is Charanjit Channi? Is he a magician that in 3 months he can perform miracles in Punjab?. Giving all the credit to try to make him a hero before the elections...I think both (Channi and Navjot S Sidhu) are useless: Amarinder Singh on Punjab Elections 2022
First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on 10th March: PM Modi
People of Hardoi, of UP have made preparations to play Holi twice. First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on 10th March. But if you want to play Holi on 10th March, you will have to make arrangements at polling booths: PM Modi in Hardoi#UttarPradeshElections2022
Uttar Pradesh polls: Nearly 36 per cent voting in 6 hours
An average of 35.88 per cent voting was recorded in the first six hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of elections on Sunday.
-
According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 1 PM was 36.67 percent in Hathras, 38.21 percent in Firozabad, 37.57 percent in Kasganj, 42.31 percent in Etah, 41.08 percent in Mainpuri, 35.10 percent in Farrukhabad, 37.90 percent in Kannauj and 36.26 percent in Etawah.
-
The voting percentage of 35.12 percent in Auraiya, 34.43 percent in Kanpur Dehat, 28.56 percent in Kanpur Nagar, 37.43 percent in Jalaun, 32.86 percent in Jhansi, 42.10 percent in Lalitpur, 35.83 percent in Hamirpur and 38.13 percent in Mahoba.
We got to know of threat calls at various booths by people of Akali Dal: Sonu Sood
We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood
Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi used to mock Jan Dhan accounts: JP Nadda
Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, who were born with silver spoons, used to mock Jan Dhan accounts. Now they understood the meaning of it. It meant that Rs 2000 each will be transferred to accounts of 10.50 crore farmers every 3 months: BJP chief JP Nadda in Shravasti, UP
Action will be taken against Sonu Sood if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO
Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh
Congress will be wiped out from Punjab: Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that Congress will be wiped out from the state in the assembly elections.
Voter turnout till 1 PM in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh
Voter turnout till 1 pm | #PunjabElections2022 : 34.10%#UttarPradeshElections2022 (third phase) : 35.88%
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi casts his vote at a polling booth in Kharar. He is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies, as a Congress candidate.#PunjabElections2022
We will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats: Amarinder Singh
Over 30% voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm, this is a good sign. We will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats. If BJP-PLC and Dhindhsa's party is getting a good response, then what else do we need: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Two stabbed to death in Amritsar
Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Hall Gate here, the business hub of the city, on Sunday, police said. Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear. He, however, told reporters that the crime was unrelated to the ongoing election process.
Bhagwant Mann confident about AAP's victory chances in Punjab
Today, the people of Punjab are voting for truth. We will get a majority in this election: Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate.
Nearly 18 per cent polling in Punjab
- An average voter turnout of 17. 77 per cent was recorded till 11 am in Punjab on Sunday. Voting for 117 Assembly seats in the state started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.
- Tight security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the polls.
- A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
- According to the Punjab chief electoral office, an average voter turnout of 17. 77 per cent has been recorded till 11 am.
- Among many places, Amritsar recorded a voting percentage of 15. 48 till 11 am, Barnala 20. 15 percent, Bathinda 21. 08 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 20. 12 percent, Fazilka 22. 55 percent, Ferozepur 19. 29 percent, Malerkotla 22. 07 percent and Muktsar 23. 34 percent.
Over 21 per cent polling in third phase of UP polls so far
- An average 21. 18 per cent voting was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
- Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 11 am was 22. 67 per cent in Hathras, 24. 32 per cent in Firozabad, 22. 54 per cent in Kasganj, 24. 30 per cent in Etah, 24. 46 per cent in Mainpuri, 19. 64 per cent in Farrukhabad, 22 per cent in Kannauj, 19. 84 per cent in Etawah, 18. 53 per cent in Auraiya, 19. 86 per cent in Kanpur Dehat, 16. 79 per cent in Kanpur Nagar, 21. 66 per cent in Jalaun, 19. 11 per cent in Jhansi, 25. 80 per cent in Lalitpur, 23. 30 per cent in Hamirpur and 23. 50 per cent in Mahoba.
Now Samajwadi Party symbol goes missing from EVM
Samajwadi Party tweets that their election symbol is missing from EVM at booth number 38 in Vidhan Sabha 194 of Farrukhabad district; urges Election Commission and District Administration to take cognisance of the matter.
Amarinder casts his vote
Patiala | Punjab Lok Congress founder and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth number 95-98
Two sitting corporators of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in UP poll battle
In the poll fray from the state capital, two sitting corporators of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and an ex corporator exude confidence that they have an edge over other candidates as they are armed with a better understanding of the ground situation and problems facing locals. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Will win Patiala, Punjab: Amarinder
#PunjabElections2022 | I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Lok Congress founder, at Patiala
Akhilesh debunks Anurag Thakur's allegations against him
As far as Anurag Thakur is concerned, he's a minister. When the (Ahmedabad) blast took place, around that time I and others sat in same vehicle and went to Defence office for Territorial Army training. If I'm a terrorist, so are they. Ask him about this: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Akhilesh mounts his attack on BJP
If just a photo is a parameter, with which leader can pics of industrialists running out of the country with money be seen? When I was an LS MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there & I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Latest polling numbers
Voter turnout recorded till 11am#PunjabElections2022: 17.77%#UttarPradeshElections2022 (third phase): 21.18%
Bikram Majhitia hits out at Sidhu
People will win, their issues will win and public will reject Sidhu's arrogance and hate politics. There has not been any development of industries and issues of business, unemployed & poor labours have not been addressed: SAD leader Bikram S Majithia, contesting from Amritsar East.
Punjab BJP chief casts his vote
Akhilesh casts his vote, lashes out at BJP
BJP going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit century in first 2 phases & even in this phase SP & alliance would be ahead of everyone else: SP chief & party's candidate from Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav after voting in Jaswantnagar#UttarPradeshElections2022
Here is what Shiromani Akali Dal's top leadership has to say about Punjab Polls 2022
- We have been standing firm at one place for the last three generations. While many others have moved to other parties on not getting election tickets, like Capt Amarinder Singh: Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.
- All I would like to say is that Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP is going to make a clean sweep. We will get 80 plus seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief and party's candidate from Jalalabad.
- Today people want a stable, strong government. As a border state, it has many challenges. I'm sure there's going to be clean sweep in favour of a tried & tested local, regional party that understand the aspirations of the local people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader.
WATCH | Badals reach at polling booth to cast their votes
#WATCH Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Parkash Singh Badal drives to the polling station in Lambi#PunjabElections2022
Punjab Deputy CM casts his vote
Punjab Deputy CM & Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa casts his vote at a polling booth in Dera Baba Nanak#PunjabElections2022
Scenes from a 'Pink Booth' in Punjab
Punjab | Voting is underway at a pink polling booth managed entirely by women polling personnel at Moga
Channi's brother backs the Punjab CM
Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face). People have accepted this decision, party will be benefitted by work done by my brother and they'll form government. I was working in the constituency. I had winnability - not me, but their survey, says this. Still, I was ignored by High Command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I pass: Manohar Singh, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother, contesting as an independent candidate.
Nearly five per cent polling Punjab so far
- An average voter turnout of 4. 80 per cent was recorded till 9 am in Punjab on Sunday. Voting for 117 Assembly seats in the state was underway amid tight security arrangements.
- Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest.
- Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
- Among many places, Amritsar recorded a voter turnout of 4. 14 per cent till 9 am, Barnala 6. 70 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 6. 94 percent, Fazilka 6. 61 per cent, Malerkotla 8. 01 per cent and Muktsar 6. 21 per cent.
- Queues of voters could be seen at the polling stations in the morning. Many youngsters were exercising their franchise for the first time.
Update on latest polling figures from UP
- An average 8. 15 per cent voting was recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am on Sunday.
- The third phase of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
- As per the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage till 9 am was 7. 62 per cent in Hathras, 9. 85 per cent in Firozabad, 9. 53 per cent in Kasganj, 10. 16 per cent in Etah, 11. 02 per cent in Mainpuri, 5. 88 per cent in Farrukhabad, 10. 11 per cent in Kannauj, 6. 83 per cent in Etawah, 7. 74 per cent in Auraiya, 6. 18 per cent in Kanpur Dehat, 5. 66 per cent in Kanpur Nagar, 9. 53 per cent in Jalaun, 7. 69 per cent in Jhansi, 9. 36 per cent in Lalitpur, 9. 58 per cent in Hamirpur and 8. 00 per cent in Mahoba.
- As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2. 15 crore people are eligible to vote.
Richest candidate in Punjab casts his vote
Trouble for Kanpur Mayor
Sidhu lashes out at Amarinder, Badals
On one side is the mafia system of Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh. On the other side are those who love Punjab. We lost one generation to terrorism, the second to drugs, so, today we've to vote carefully. People will vote in large numbers to bring change: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress.
Amarinder's wife backs former Punjab CM
Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress leader and ex-CM will win from Patiala Assembly constituency. Change should be brought keeping in mind the future of youth. Votes should be cast based on who can bring peace and economic stability to the state: Preneet Kaur, rebel Congress MP.
Congress' Manish Tewari casts his vote
Congress leader Manish Tewari casts his vote in #PunjabElections2022 at Ludhiana
I request people to keep in mind the interests of Punjab, rise above caste & religion while voting in this election, he says.
Punjab Congress MP Pratap Bajwa casts his vote
Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa casts his vote at polling booth number 145 in Gurdaspur. #PunjabElections
Vote for one who answers fearlessly: Rahul to voters in Punjab
- With Punjab going to polls on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people of the state to vote for the one who supports them and answers fearlessly.
- He also urged voters in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is taking place for the third phase, to vote for development, and said a new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government.
- "Give your vote to the one who supports people, answers fearlessly," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
- "Vote for the progressive future of Punjab," he said.
- Tweeting about UP polls, he said votes will be cast in Uttar Pradesh, but change will come in the entire country.
- "Vote for peace and development -- new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government," the former Congress chief said.
'Our efforts have not yielded any results': Disillusioned NRIs skip Punjab poll campaigning
The diaspora made their presence felt for the first time in the 2012 Assembly polls when they supported the People’s Party of Punjab. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Latest polling figures from Punjab
In Punjab 4.8 per cent voting in first one hour of assembly elections.
Latest voting figures from UP
Nine per cent voting recorded till 9 am at state.
Newly-wed UP bride casts her vote
Senior Punjab Congress leader hit out at Opposition
I am confident that the voters of Punjab will give a befitting reply to those dreaming of dividing and ruling in Punjab, says Congress leader Sunil Jakhar.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers to Lord Shiv at a temple in Kharar#PunjabElections2022
Channi on Congress' chances at Punjab
"It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty & people, we've made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar.
Vote carefully: Punjab Finance Minister to voters
I urge people to vote carefully in this election. Congress promises that if the 'Sarkaarwali pagdi' is given to the party, then it never let down the state: Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Finance Minister.
AAP's Punjab CM on his party's chances
It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.
Will attain absolute majority: Samajwadi party MP
We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.
Bhagwat Mann casts his vote
Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate for #PunjabElections2022, Bhagwant Mann exercises his franchise in Mohali
He is contesting from Dhuri in Sangrur.
Another Punjab Minister casts his vote
Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu casts his vote in Assembly elections, at Ludhiana
I request everyone to exercise their right to vote for the development of Punjab. The more people take part in elections the more democracy will strengthen, he says.
Moga candidate casts her vote
#PunjabElections | Malvika Sood, Congress' candidate from Moga casts her vote at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School here.
She says, "As a citizen & daughter of Moga, it's my duty to take Moga city forward. I'll visit booths & meet people, they are waiting for me to visit them."
Punjab Minister casts his vote
Punjab's Education, Sports & NRI Affairs Minister, Pargat Singh, casts his vote at a polling booth in Mithapur, Jalandhar
Voting will be done on the confidence built among the people of Punjab by CM Channi, he says.
No doubt about Akhilesh becoming CM: Uncle Shivpal
Third phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become CM in 2022, nobody can stop it. Govt will be formed with overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav after voting.
Mulayam Singh casts his vote
Polling in Punjab begins
Voting in Punjab begins after weeks of high voltage poll campaigning, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies.
Punjab chief poll officer orders FIR on complaints against Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Badal
The CEO office on Saturday wrote to the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of SAS Nagar as well as SSP, directing to lodge an FIR “as per legal provisions” against Kejriwal and AAP on a complaint filed by SAD vice-president and spokesman Arshdeep Singh. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Free of gangster Vikas Dubey, Bikroo villagers say now they can vote without fear of repercussions
“Now neither Vikas Dubey is there nor his terror. For us ongoing elections are no less than a festival this time,” says Rakesh Pandey beaming with a smile of relief and pointing towards a group of children running with flags of different political parties in the village. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Akhilesh Yadav trying his luck from 'safer' Karhal seat
Samajwadi Party had not fared well in the Yadav belt and could win just 8 seats under the sweeping Modi wave in 2017. While the BSP and Congress had won one seat each. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Punjab polls: Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana wants people to read newspapers, open libraries
Sidhana is one of the accused in the last year's Delhi Republic Day violence and has been fielded by the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit of various farmer bodies. Forty-two-year-old Sidhana, who is facing several criminal cases, was quite active in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, which were later repealed. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Punjab’s electorate has so far largely ignored caste, community and regional faultlines, voting alternatively to elect a Congress or a Akali Dal-BJP government without being trapped by identities or binaries. But, with the Congress making Charanjit Singh Channi the chief minister, the state’s first Scheduled Caste at the helm, it has added a whole new electoral dimension this time, injecting a caste-based politics not witnessed in Punjab before. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Punjab polls: SAD-BSP alliance will win over 80 seats, claims Sukhbir Badal
Badal also predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would fail to cross its tally of 20 seats that it won in the 2017 polls while the Congress was likely to be reduced to less than 10 seats in 117-member Punjab assembly. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code
They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said. The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
All you need to know the key contests at UP today
- The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to polls in this phase. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
- Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
- Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya.
- Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.
- Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
- Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled
Voting starts at UP for the third phase
- Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
- This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2. 15 crore people are eligible to vote.
- The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.