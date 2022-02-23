Assembly Polls 2022 updates: UP records nearly 50 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm

By Online Desk

An average of 22.62 per cent voting was recorded on Wednesday in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission said.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The districts where the polling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

This is the fourth of the seven phases of the Assembly polls in the state.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting.

According to the ECI, Pilibhit recorded 27.44 per cent of votes, Kheri 26.28 per cent, Sitapur 22.13 per cent, Hardoi 20.13 per cent, Unnao 21.36, Lucknow 21.41 per cent, Rae Bareli 21.42 per cent , Banda 23.92 per cent and Fatehpur 22.52 per cent.