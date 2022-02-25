Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are two of a kind. Both have bent their respective rulebooks to stay perpetually in power. They are warmongers out to crush neighbours into submission and have played the nationalism card to suit their supreme personal interests. Weaponising the cyberworld to poke their noses in the internal affairs of other nations is their favourite pastime. With the US and NATO showing no appetite for being a credible counterweight - the chaotic drawdown of troops from Afghanistan is the latest example - both are having a free run. (Read more)
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | India abstains from voting at UNSC on Ukraine crisis, Russia vetoes
Taking possession of the airport in Hostomel, which has a long runway allowing the landing of heavy-lift transport planes, would mean Russia can airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts.
Published: 25th February 2022 01:28 AM | Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:41 AM
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a war on Ukraine, the Russian troops have now captured Chernobyl nuclear plant and entered the capital Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, pledged to remain in the capital and offered to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, Russia said it will send its delegation to Minsk in Belarus to hold talks with Ukraine.
Reports have stated that Ukraine has rejected Russia's proposal for Minsk talks, and wants a meeting in Warsaw (Poland) instead.
The New Indian Express Editorial | No justification for Putin's Ukraine adventure
Vladimir Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with West
It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia's takeover of Ukraine.
Russia vetoes UN resolution to halt attack on Ukraine
UN Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.
Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes: India at UN
All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences & disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment: India at UN
India choses to abstain from UNSC voting against Russian aggression in Ukraine
It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine. (ANI)
It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', PM Boris Johnson tells NATO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that the UK will "imminently" impose direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Addressing a virtual meeting of NATO leaders, Johnson said his government will personally sanction the Russian leaders over their "revanchist mission" to overturn the post-Cold War order. He also called for "immediate action" to ban Russia from the SWIFT payment platform to "inflict maximum pain" on the Russian regime.
"The Prime Minister urged leaders to take immediate action against SWIFT to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime. The UK would introduce sanctions against President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday," he said, a Downing Street spokesperson said, with reference to the NATO meeting.
"The Prime Minister added that the world must make certain President Putin would fail in this act of aggression. Ukraine was showing strong resistance. He added that there could no normalisation of relations with Russia after this act," the spokesperson said.
NATO leaders meet to reassure allies near Russia, Ukraine
US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts sought Friday to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine closes in on the capital, Kyiv.
With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealing for help, NATO members ranging from Russia's neighbor Estonia in the north down to Bulgaria on the Black Sea coast triggered urgent consultations about their security. Only Hungary refrained.
The leaders, meeting via videoconference, were taking stock of NATO's own military buildup. (Read more)
Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Ukraine, an official statement reads.
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky says discussed "concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition with US President Joe Biden".
NATO to send response units to defend allies
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that US President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organisation's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking after chairing a NATO meeting, Stoltenberg said the leaders decided to send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployed spearhead unit. He did not say how many troops would be deployed, but confirmed that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
The NRF can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said that NATO would not be deploying the entire force.
Parts of a force known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is currently led by France, will also be sent.
First batch of stranded Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
The first batch of Indian nationals from Ukraine reached Romania on Friday afternoon after crossing the Suceava border post, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Officials said more Indians in small groups are expected to reach Romania through the border crossing. "The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (Read more)
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian authorities on Friday announced the "partial restriction" of access to Facebook after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed media over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday it demanded that Facebook lift the restrictions it placed Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.
The agency said Facebook didn't reinstate the media outlets.
The restrictions on the accounts, according to Roskomnadzor, included marking their content as unreliable and imposing technical restrictions on the search results to reduce the publications' audiences on Facebook.
Roskomnadzor said its "partial restriction" on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.
In its official statement, Roskomnadzor cast its action as measures to protect Russian media. It said Russia's Foreign Ministry and the Prosecutor General's office found Facebook complicit in violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian nationals.
This version has been corrected to show that Facebook restricted but did not ban the Russian media accounts.
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia's foreign minister.
A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia's neighbour and a major war in Europe.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers "adopted the 2nd sanctions package" and added that "the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister". He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.
Take power into your own hands: Putin to Ukrainian military
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrain military to remove leadership in Ukraine and "take power into your own hands". He described the Ukrainian political leaders as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis". In a televised address, he urged the Ukrainian military to "take power in your own hands". "It seems like it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," he said, referring to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland
India on Friday set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland, people familiar with the development said. It is learnt that the camp office in Lviv would be able to coordinate the evacuation of Indians to Poland and Hungary while the one at Chernivtsi would facilitate exit to Romania. (READ MORE)
Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland. pic.twitter.com/iLFTWHifpm— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 25, 2022
WATCH | Indian students stranded in Ukraine narrate situation amid Russian attack
IAF heavy-lift transport aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals
Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the IAF said it is geared for the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals. The IAF has the C-17 Globemasters and the Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft which can go such long distances and evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine. The aircraft are ready and whenever required, they can be sent to help the Indian citizens, IAF said.
WATCH | Ukrainians seek shelter inside Kyiv's Zoloti Vorota metro station on Friday as Ukrainian forces fight off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital
VIDEO: Ukrainians seek shelter inside #Kyiv's Zoloti Vorota metro station on Friday as Ukrainian forces fight off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital pic.twitter.com/CYx6u8WEOF— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022
Paris replaces St. Petersburg as host of Champions League final
Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drew punitive measures in the sporting world. The final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France in Paris after the decision by UEFA’s executive committee.
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russian President Putin, foreign minister Lavrov
The EU has agreed to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, three EU officials and a European diplomat said on Friday. The measures were added Friday after being raised in overnight discussions by EU leaders on a new sanctions package that EU foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc were to validate.
Ukraine President says ready to negotiate, Putin to send delegation to Minsk for talks
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine. "I would like to address the president of Russia once again ... let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying," Zelenskyy said in a video address.
The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks.
Pope visits Russian embassy to 'express his concern about the war'
Pope Francis went to the Russian Embassy on Friday to "express his concern about the war," an extraordinary, hands-on papal gesture that came on the same day the Vatican announced he was canceling other upcoming events because of an "acute" flareup of knee pain. (READ MORE)
Kremlin says Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks
The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Belarus's capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approach Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader was "ready" to send a high-level delegation "for talks with a Ukrainian delegation" to Minsk, the host city for previous peace talks and agreements.
BJP govt not capable of safely evacuating Indians from Ukraine: Congress
The Congress accused Modi government of being incapable of safely evacuating Indians from Ukraine following a Russian military onslaught, and alleged that India's global influence and strength have diminished under the BJP. The opposition party urged the government to send special flights and evacuate free of cost all Indians, mostly students studying in different parts of Ukraine.
Russian military seizes strategic airport outside Kyiv
Russian military says it has seized strategic airport outside Ukrainian capital; claims it cut Kyiv off from the west.
Andhra Pradesh government??????? takes efforts to bring students back from Ukraine
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it was making every effort to safely bring back students belonging to the state stuck in war-hit Ukraine. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and discussed the steps being taken to bring back the stranded students home safely.
Bengal government sets up control room to help students, people stranded in Ukraine
The West Bengal government on Friday set up a control room to help students and people from the state, who are currently stranded in war-hit Ukraine. A notice issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department said the 12-hour control room will be functional from 9 am.
WATCH | Weapons being distributed to Ukrainians volunteering to fight Russian attack
Weapons are being distributed to #Ukrainians volunteering to fight the Russian attack pic.twitter.com/z3R5myQQIf— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 25, 2022
Will talk to Jaishankar for safe return of Himachal residents from Ukraine: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said he will raise the issue of the safe return of the state's residents stuck in Ukraine with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Nearly 2,500 students from Gujarat stranded in Ukraine: Minister
Nearly 2,500 students from Gujarat are stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, a state minister said on Friday. Talking to reporters, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been in touch with the Centre to ensure the safe return of the stranded students to the state.
Power supply & water may stop anytime, say anxious Kerala students in Ukraine
"We were asked by the authorities to move to the bunkers in the university hostel at the earliest taking essential belongings. We have only limited storage of food and water with us. Network coverage may be lost anytime," a visibly anxious Arundhathi told a local television channel from Ukraine capital Kyiv.
AI planning to operate two flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine
Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive, senior government officials said.
Four students from Udupi district trapped in Ukraine
Four students from Udupi district of Karnataka are trapped in war-hit Ukraine, official sources here said. The district administration released a list of people in Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia. The four - Glenwill Fernandes, Anifred Ridly D'Souza, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli and Mranal - are studying MBBS course, the sources said.
Parents appeal to Centre to facilitate return of Indian students from Ukraine
Dr Abdul Majeed Khan says he fears for the safety of his daughter in Ukraine. Khan said he received a call from his daughter Ittesham Khan, who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine's Vinnytsia city, on Friday morning that they moved to a safety bunker for a while after sirens went off.
'Shame' Saint Petersburg stripped of Champions League final: Kremlin
#BREAKING Kremlin says 'shame' Saint Petersburg stripped of Champions League final #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/osZGHjK5FN— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022
Russia expects India's support when UNSC takes up resolution on Ukraine: CDA Babushkin
Russia on Friday said it expects support from India at the UN Security Council when the global body takes up a crucial resolution on the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users
The messages, videos and photos flying across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram far outnumber the airstrikes raining down on Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Hungary takes Ukraine refugees fleeing attack
Hungary has extended temporary legal protection to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, as countries in eastern Europe prepare for the arrival of refugees at their borders. Hungary, which borders Ukraine to the west, has in the past taken a firm stance against all forms of immigration.
BREAKING NEWS: Russia wants to 'free Ukraine from oppression': Foreign Minister Lavrov
#BREAKING Russia wants to 'free Ukraine from oppression': foreign minister Lavrov pic.twitter.com/3aXVOSRxYV— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022
Sri Lanka to remain neutral in Russia-Ukrainian conflict
Sri Lanka on Friday said it won't take sides in the ongoing military conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, even as it admitted that the escalation of violence will have "severe" economic impact on the island nation, which is already facing an acute forex crisis.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. (READ MORE)
BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire heard in the government quarter of central Kyiv
Gunfire heard in the government quarter of central Kyiv as Russian forces advance into Ukraine.
Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine
Ukraine’s cybersecurity agency said cellular networks were saturated with voice calls, suggesting that people unable to complete them use text-messaging. (READ MORE)
Ukraine is ready to negotiate a neutral status with Russia: President Mikhail Podolyak
Ukraine is ready to negotiate a neutral status with Russia, but it must also receive security guarantees, adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said in a statement.
“This war must be stopped. These hostilities must be stopped."
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Zeman had previously made news by calling Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula a fait accompli. (READ MORE)
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
An official familiar with current assessments said Russian shelling hit a radioactive waste repository at Chernobyl, and an increase in radiation levels was reported. (READ MORE)
BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian military says Russian 'spies' seen 3 miles from Kyiv
Ukrainian military says Russian 'spies', 'saboteurs' seen 3 miles from Kyiv as Moscow's invasion presses toward the capital.
EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use 'invasion' label in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces were fighting back, but the scale and effectiveness of their defenses was hard to judge in the early going. (READ MORE)
Ukraine and Russia should exercise restraint and work out differences: Taliban
Taliban says Ukraine and Russia should exercise restraint and work out the differences through a dialogue @mea @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/tH5B7jyM4z— Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) February 25, 2022
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine
With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. (READ MORE)
BREAKING NEWS: Russia restricts the use of its airspace for British flights
BREAKING NEWS: Russia restricts the use of its airspace for British flights - decision by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's federal air transport agency)
We need to increase sanctions: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Discussed with @niinisto countering the aggressor. Informed about our defense, insidious shelling of Kyiv. Grateful to ???????? for allocating $50 million aid. It’s an effective contribution to the anti-war coalition. We keep working. We need to increase sanctions & ???????? defense support— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022
Analysis: Vladimir Putin's war imperils global security arrangements
Governments are recalculating and internal European quarrels for now are being set aside to adjust to a new reality. (READ MORE)
BREAKING NEWS: EU wants to cut 'all links' between Russia
EU wants to cut 'all links' between Russia and global financial system: French Finance Minister
EXPLAINER: A look at US steps taken, and not, against Russia
Thursday's sanctions target big Russian banks holding nearly 80% of all the country's banking assets, the Treasury Department said. (READ MORE)
Ukraine’s military reports Russian forces in Obolon area of Kyiv
Ukraine’s military reports Russian forces in Obolon area of Kyiv, asks residents to share movements of Russian troops and to prepare Molotov cocktails… https://t.co/zpIJCPEYh0— Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) February 25, 2022
'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack
The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. (READ MORE)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
A senior U.S. defense official said Russia may be intent on seizing Kyiv, the capital, and other key cities and ultimately installing a more friendly government. (READ MORE)
Telangana government sets up helplines to aid citizens stranded in Ukraine
The Telangana government has set up helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and the state secretariat here to help migrants and students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Russia President Vladimir Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West
If Putin tried to attack one of the America's NATO partners, however, that would be a different situation, because the pact is fully committed to mutual defense, Biden has said. (READ MORE)
US President Joe Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia
US President Joe Biden announced restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against Russian banks and sate-controlled companies. (READ MORE)
For Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine feels far away
China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Command announced it had recently conducted landing drills in an undisclosed location in the East China Sea. (READ MORE)
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to global leaders for even more severe sanctions than the ones imposed by Western allies and for defense assistance. (READ MORE)
Three injured after rocket hits apartment in Kyiv
Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's capital on Friday, starting a fire.
Tamil Nadu government to bear expenses of its students' return from Ukraine
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state government will bear all the expenses related to the return of students from the state stranded in Ukraine, which is facing a Russian onslaught since February 24.
916 students and emigrants from the state stranded in the eastern European country have so far contacted the officials appointed by the government at district and state levels besides in New Delhi, regarding evacuation.
Indian embassy in Hungary issues notice
IMP NOTICE FOR ALL INDIAN STUDENTS #Ukraine Please read below carefully! @IndiainUkraine @BshBudapest @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/h1b4Bb9CQO— Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 25, 2022
WATCH | Destruction in Kyiv after wreckage of a Russian rocket hit a residential building
Early on Friday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has tweeted out saying that a residential building on Kosice street 7A was damaged due to rocket fragments hitting it.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the incident happened at 4:20 am local time. The following are the images taken as the emergency personnel carried out rescue work.
????— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022
??????? 04:20 ?? ???. ?????? 7? ???????? ??? ? ???????????????? ???????? ??????? (??????????? ? ???? ??????: 1 ?????? 10 ????????? ???????? ?? ????? 1-2 ???????, ????? ?????? 16 ????????? ???????? ?? ????? 8-9 ????????) ? ??????????? ????????, ? ??????? ??????????. pic.twitter.com/ASsneJz82q
BREAKING: Ukrainian army says it is fighting Russian forces outside Kyiv
Russia occupies the island of Zmiinyi
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tweeted out saying that Russia has occupied the island of Zmiinyi, destroyed its infrastructure and killed thirteen border guards who were on duty.
The island of Zmiinyi is a Ukrainian territory that lies close to Romania, a NATO country, in the Black Sea.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the slain personnel will be awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine."
Russia blatantly captured Ukrainian island #Zmiinyi, destroying the infrastructure. All 13 border guards were killed, refusing to surrender. They will be awarded the title «Hero of Ukraine» postmortem, says @ZelenskyyUa— MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) February 25, 2022
Glory to Ukrainian heroes! #StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/PWEIvqzxyJ
WATCH | Extent of damage in across Ukraine
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine which is carrying out rescue operations across the country has released a series of images that show the destruction caused by the Russian attacks.
The following pictures show the aftermath of the shelling in Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast.
???? ????????? ????????? ? ?????????????, ????????? ??????? pic.twitter.com/qX6X51aRZY— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022
Russian forces moving to Kyiv centre behind seized Ukrainian military vehicles
BREAKING: The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister as reportedly said that the Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian military vehicles, put on Ukrainian military uniform and are moving to the centre of Kyiv.
BREAKING: Russians seized two Ukrainian military vehicles, put on Ukrainian uniform and are moving to the center of Kyiv. They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks.— Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 25, 2022
An explosion is being reported at the Russian airbase in Millerovo in the Rostov Oblast. Millerovo is close to the Luhansk region on the Ukrainian side.
It needs to be noted that Russia has recently said it doesn't regard the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, collectively Donbas, as a part of Ukraine.
An explosion at a military base in Russia… https://t.co/SThwul4n10— Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) February 25, 2022
International Criminal Court following developments in Ukraine
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, on Friday Feb 25, said that he is following the developments in Ukraine, even while travelling in Bangladesh.
He reminded all the parties involved in the conflict that his office might investigate possible war crimes on Ukraine's territory.
"I remind all sides conducting hostilities that my Office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine since 20 February 2014 onwards," the prosecutor's statement read.
Images of damaged buildings in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine has released images of buildings and even classrooms that were destroyed in Russian attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a national address on the morning of Feb 25 said that the Russian forces have conducted multiple missile strikes across Ukraine.
Fighting has reportedly been going on since early morning in Sumy, a city very close to Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.
Big battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces underway in Sumy, northeast Ukraine. https://t.co/QYilMDNuPy— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
BREAKING: Multiple journalists on the ground have reported that air raid sirens have been sounded in Kyiv and that the city have been requested them to take shelter.
The Ukrainian military has also reportedly destroyed a bridge on the Teteriv river that leads to the capital, Kyiv, to stop the advancing Russian forces.
Bridge on a highway near Kyiv was blown up by Ukrainian forces as Russian forces have launched an offensive towards the capital pic.twitter.com/O1hYNfxIZt— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 25, 2022
SWIFT: The one key sanction that Biden and Europe are waiting on
Ukraine has sought for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, a dominant system for global financial transactions.
But US President Joe Biden while announcing a slew of financial sanctions aimed at isolating, punishing and impoverishing Russia in the long term pointedly played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT.
According to AP, the reason for the wait on SWIFT action is that banning Russia from SWIFT might not cut it off from the global economy as cleanly as proponents think. Also, there could be blowback in the form of slower international growth and the possible erosion of the power of the U.S. dollar.
China and Philippines bolster efforts to bring their citizens back
China and the Philippines are increasing their efforts to fly their citizens stuck in Ukraine out.
China's embassy in Ukraine in a statement on Friday said that the conditions in Ukraine have deteriorated sharply and it is arranging evacuation flights for its citizens. It has not made any mention of the Russian invasion in the statement.
It has not announced any dates but asked its citizens to be ready to react quickly once the flight schedules are announced, AP reported.
Top diplomat of the Philippines on the other hand said he will travel to the Ukraine-Poland border to ensure the safety of Filipinos fleeing from Russian attacks on Ukraine.
UPDATE: Ukrainian Foreign Minister slams 'horrific' Russian rocket strikes in Kyiv
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday slammed the 'horrific' rocket strikes that rocked the capital city.
He tweeted out saying that the last time Kyiv suffered anything like that was when the Nazis attacked in 1941.
"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one," Kuleba added.
Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022
Russia closes in on Ukrainian capital
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the government had information that “subversive groups” were encroaching on the city, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege".
According to an AP report, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on a phone call Thursday evening that Russian mechanized forces that entered from Belarus were about 20 miles from Kyiv.
The current assault on Ukraine amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.
China gives a 'lifeline', eases trade restrictions on Russia; Australian PM lambasts
China had announced it was fully open to Russian wheat imports, according to a report in The South China Morning Post.
On account of its invasion of Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan have been imposing sanctions on Russia. Australian PM Scott Morrison said that at a time like this, China's easing of trade restrictions "is simply unacceptable.”
He called out China for throwing a 'lifeline' at a time when they are invading another country.
UPDATE: Two blasts reported in Central Kyiv; Ukrainian army says 'two deadly gifts' repelled
An AFP report has earlier claimed that two blasts were heard in central Kyiv.
Ukraine's army said that Russia fired on civilian areas of Kyiv but that Ukraine's air defence systems repelled "two deadly gifts", according to a post on its verified Facebook page.
Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko tweeted a photo saying three people were injured with one in critical condition after "missile debris" hit a residential building.
?? ??????????? ??????, ???? ?????????, ???? ? ??? ? ??????? ?????, ????????? ??????????? ??????? ?????? ? ???????? ??????? ?? ?????? ??????, 7-?.— ??????? ?????? (@Vitaliy_Klychko) February 25, 2022
?????? ?????? ????? ? ???????.
?? ????? ???????? ??? ????????-?????????? ??????.
??????? ?????, ? ??????? ??????????. pic.twitter.com/Cu0Wn4Tp6J
Russians take to streets protesting Putin's move to invade Ukraine; crackdown follows
Russians shocked by the invasion turned out by the thousands for street protests in Moscow and other cities.
They signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault. One petition garnered 330,000 signatures by the end of the day, according to an AP report.
The crackdown was swift. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
'Not so strict' US sanctions on Russia let the markets bounce back
Equities in Asian markets bounced back on Feb 25 from the previous day's rout that followed Putin's attack on Ukraine.
These markets took their cues from the rally on Wall Street after Joe Biden decided not to impose stiffest sanctions against Russia, according to an AFP report.
While the latest measures from Washington target Russia's two largest banks and see controls on high-tech items aimed at crippling its defence and aerospace sectors, US President Joe Biden has not cut off oil exports.
Data from the official page of the Defence Ministry of Ukraine
Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar informs:
Estimated losses of the enemy as of 03:00 am (local time) on 25.02.2022
Aircraft 7 units
Helicopters 6 units
Tanks - more than 30 units.
BBM - 130 units.
The loss of enemy personnel is approximately (to be specified) 800 people.
#stoprussia— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022
????????? ???????? ??????? ??????? ????? ????? ????????:
?????????? ?????? ?????????? ?????? ?? 03:00 25.02.2022
?????? 7 ??.
??????????? 6 ??.
????? - ?????? 30 ??.
??? - 130 ??.
?????? ????????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? (???????????) 800 ????.
The European Union has approved a massive set of sanctions against Russia on account of its war on Ukraine.
The sanctions target the Russian banking sector, defence companies and energy sector among others.
However, there were clear divisions over the option of kicking Russia out of the SWIFT network that the world's banks use to securely send messages in order to carry out transactions.
The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 25, 2022
First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence. https://t.co/iKVGfnafKp
US intel predicted Russia's invasion plans. Did it matter?
For months, reports about Russian troop buildups have come out of the White House. The US has repeatedly warned about an imminent attack on Ukraine by Putin's Russia.
In the end, the attack happened, the intel was right.
But Ukraine kept downplaying the warnings. Ukrainian president Zelenskyy repeatedly noted that Ukraine remained locked in an eight-year war over the eastern Donbas region fighting Russian-backed separatists. He did not call up military reservists until Wednesday, Feb 23.
Would it have mattered, had Zelenskyy responded quickly enough?
??Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko shared this video purportedly showing air defense systems take out a Russian aircraft over Kyiv’s Darnitsky region moments ago. Other explosions heard and reported around the capital. pic.twitter.com/e9wL7ZckUQ— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
#UPDATE Two loud blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv Friday morning, @AFP journalist says.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022
"Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram pic.twitter.com/JmQBDsFLOX
Political cartoon or a meme? Ukraine's 'Hitler patting Putin' post divides twitterati
A political cartoon or a 'meme'? Ukraine's official handle (Yes, you read that right) posting a tweet bringing Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin together after Russia's sudden invasion of the country is dividing twitter. (Read more)
Asian markets have opened higher on Friday. A rebound in the US markets after a wave of international sanctions were imposed against the invading Russians was cited as the reason by experts.
Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron, who had met Vladmir Putin at the Kremlin before the invasion, said Friday it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russia after their invasion of Ukraine.
Macron said after a summit of EU leaders that "while condemning, while sanctioning" it remained useful "to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities", AFP reported.
Macron on Thursday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after he unleashed the Russian military on his pro-Western neighbour.
As Moscow establishes "complete air superiority" over Ukraine, West reacts with more sanctions
As invading Russian forces press into Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 137 "heroes" were killed after the first day of fighting across Ukraine. He called up conscripts and reservists nationwide to fight in a general mobilisation, according to an AFP report.
Western intelligence has said that Russia is seeking to mass "overwhelming force" around the Ukrainian capital and that Moscow has established "complete air superiority" over Ukraine.
Moscow's defence ministry on the other hand said its forces had "successfully completed" their objectives for the day, earlier claiming to have destroyed over 70 Ukrainian military targets, including 11 airfields.
Russia-Ukraine war: Short of food, water, hiding in bunker, Vizag girl pleads for help
For 19-year-old Reddi Nomula Satya Sreeja from Visakhapatnam, life turned upside down on Thursday. From spending her time happily with her friends in university to taking shelter in a bunker to save herself with limited food stocks, which are sufficient only for a few days, it all happened in just one day for this young medical student, who hails from Rampuram village in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district.
Pushing towards Kyiv, Russia plans to 'decapitate' Ukraine government
The Russian military has gained complete air superiority in Ukraine and is closing in on the capital Kyiv, intending to remove the country's leadership, Western officials said Thursday.
Some 100,000 displaced in Ukraine, thousands flee abroad: UN
The UN refugee agency said around 100,000 people had fled their homes within Ukraine and several thousand more had left the country since neighbouring Russia invaded early Thursday.(Read more)
Republicans hammer Joe Biden over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
As the United States ramped up the pressure on Russia Thursday over its invasion of Ukraine, allies of Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for the crisis, accusing him of emboldening Moscow with a series of policy blunders.
Putin 'must understand' NATO is a nuclear alliance: France
President Vladimir Putin needs to understand that NATO is a nuclear alliance, the French foreign minister said Thursday, after the Kremlin chief boasted about Russia's nuclear arsenal as he launched the attack on Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: 40 Ukraine soldiers, 10 civilians killed; Blast rocks Ukraine cities
Boris Johnson says UK will 'squeeze Russia from the global economy,' announces new sanctions
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced on Thursday new sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine, saying the UK will aim to "squeeze Russia from the global economy."
World leaders move to slap sanctions on Kremlin
World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin.
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin told the world in the lead-up to Thursday’s attacks on Ukraine that his operation aims to “denazify” Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government.
US President Joe Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.