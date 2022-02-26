Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Citing sanctions, Putin puts his nuclear forces on alert

03:01 Feb 26

Ukrainian forces resisting

Ukrainian forces are putting up resistance and inflicting damage on Russia's invading military as it seeks to push deeper into the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says after an alliance video summit.

'Take power', Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis".

Battles north of Kyiv

Ukraine says it is battling with Russian armoured units in two locations between 40 and 80 kilometres (25 and 50 miles) north of Kyiv.

Three Russian aircraft shot down

Ukraine claims to have shot down a Russian bomber and helicopter in the east as well as a transport plane southwest of Kyiv.

50,000 flee country

More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, mainly to Poland and Moldova, the United Nations refugee chief says.