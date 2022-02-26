Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged to give us political support in Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Citing sanctions, Putin puts his nuclear forces on alert
In giving it, the Russian leader also cited hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself.
Published: 26th February 2022 07:28 AM | Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:07 PM
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russia's military offensive against his country.
Zelenskyy also informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression.
Continued Live Coverage:
The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into nuclear warfare. In giving it, the Russian leader also cited hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
In an advisory especially in the eastern regions of Ukraine, and that it is in constant touch with the authorities for the safety of Indian citizens. (READ MORE)
Second day of evacuation: Air India's three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine
As many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.
Working to facilitate more border transit points: Indian embassy in Ukraine
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday said it is continuously exploring to facilitate opening up more border transit points with neighbouring countries for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine. In an advisory, the embassy said it is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in the eastern regions of Ukraine, and that it is in constant touch with the authorities for the safety of Indian citizens.
Walked along to reach Romanian border, says TN student returnee from Ukraine
Indian students had to walk for about 5-8 kilometers to reach the Romanian border from battle scarred Ukraine, a Tamil Nadu student who arrived from the eastern European nation said here on Sunday.
1,200 students from Maharashtra stranded, 300 have contacted kin, says Vijay Wadettiwar
Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said some 1,200 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, of which just 300 have been able to contact their parents.
Stranded Jharkhand student in Ukraine seeks BJP MP Jayant Sinha's help for safe return
Danish Hassan and three other students from the district are pursuing studies in different medical universities in the East European country. (READ MORE)
Emotions run high at Delhi airport as parents welcome children from Ukraine; others await rescue
Air India's third evacuation flight, AI1940, which was scheduled to land here at around 7 am, reached a couple of hours late at 9.20 am. (READ MORE)
More than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine: UN refugee agency
The UN refugee agency said Sunday more than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.
Russian Orthodox patriarch calls Moscow's foes in Ukraine 'evil forces'
#BREAKING Russian Orthodox patriarch calls Moscow's foes in Ukraine 'evil forces' pic.twitter.com/rjVUEw18pt— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022
We has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ: Ukraine President
Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now & expect trials to start next week: Ukraine President
Indian citizens being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary
#UkraineRussiaCrisis Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania & Hungary. We are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with the neighboring countries for our citizens: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine in an advisory to Indian nationals pic.twitter.com/SQPe0L0fm1— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
Puducherry government ???????to bear travel expenses of its students in Ukraine
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy on Sunday announced that the territorial government would bear the travel expenses of the students returning to the Union Territory from war-torn Ukraine, where they are stranded now.
Belgium closing its airspace to Russian flights
#UPDATE Belgium is closing its airspace to Russian flights, the country's prime minister said on Sunday, adding to a growing number of EU countries that have done the same pic.twitter.com/afU6bMJZm6— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022
Fortunate to be back home, say students on return from Ukraine
Tears of joy, happy faces and smiles marked the arrival of the first batch of 56 students to their home state Gujarat from Ukraine on Sunday, as anxious parents welcomed them upon arrival from Mumbai after an overnight journey. (READ MORE)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi for helping Indians trapped in Ukraine
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention to bring all Indians, most of them students, back from war-hit cities of Ukraine. In the letter, he said some of the Indians have taken refuge in bunkers in eastern cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumi with food and water shortage.
Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour: Source
As Air India ferries hundreds of Indians stranded in Ukraine, the cost of operating a two-way evacuation flight will be more than Rs 1.10 crore and the amount will go up depending on the duration of the flights. (READ MORE)
UP polls a fight between dynasts, diehard nationalists: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists, which the opposition parties do not understand.
Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a 'number of years': British Foreign Secretary
#UPDATE The Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a "number of years" and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow "to seek to use even worse weapons", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Sunday pic.twitter.com/VhbBAHH7LH— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022
CM Hemant Soren, sending a list of persons from Jharkhand stuck in Ukraine to MHA
CM Hemant Soren, sending a list of persons from Jharkhand stuck in Ukraine, has requested MHA to direct concerned officials to take proper steps for their safe return. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/LYXJLEtlax— Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) February 27, 2022
Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of IJF
#UPDATE Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine the sport's governing body announced#AFPSports pic.twitter.com/mQsdTkHQRk— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022
Kerala Minister P Rajeev receives students who arrived at Kochi Airport
Minister @PRajeevOfficial receive students who arrived at @KochiAirport from war-torn Ukraine on Sunday afternoon. 11 students reached Kochi today. @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala pic.twitter.com/szAbjaTEsE— Rajesh Abraham???????? (@pendown) February 27, 2022
WATCH| Heavy clashes ongoing in Hostomel area near Kyiv
Heavy clashes ongoing in Hostomel area near Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/HRxYSRXhMf— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 27, 2022
Government working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi
The government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Indian diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones: Embassy of India in Kyiv
Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. Schedule can be found at train stations.— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 27, 2022
????????n diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to security situation and the extant regulations.
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Air India's two evacuation flights, one from Romanian capital Bucharest and another from Hungarian capital Budapest, carrying 490 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, government officials said.
BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine President Zelenskyy says ready for talks with Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says ready for talks with Russia, but not in Belarus.
Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine arrive at Chennai
Indian students who were pursuing medical studies in #Ukraine arrived at Chennai International Airport.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 27, 2022
Express photos | @ddmallick.@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/2G2inDO3fH
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down cruise missile launched at Ukraine's capital
Minutes ago, Ukrainian Air Force shot down a cruise missile launched at the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, by a TU-22 bomber from the territory of Belarus. This is another war crime committed against Ukraine and its people. #StopRussianAggression— Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) February 27, 2022
Finland closes airspace to Russian planes
#BREAKING Finland to close airspace to Russian planes: ministry pic.twitter.com/1HedGLHov3— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022
It’s Special Forces Day in Russia. Putin thanks them in this video address.— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 27, 2022
“Particular gratitude to those who in these days are heroically fulfilling their warrior’s duty during the special operation to help the people’s republics of the Donbas,” he says. pic.twitter.com/9eOQVKYjUt
Students stuck at Poland border. Around 900 students are waiting for a confirmation from Indian Embassy ?@NewIndianXpress? ?@MEAIndia? pic.twitter.com/xwZARSrp2m— Ankita Upadhyay (@ankitaup) February 27, 2022
Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in south and southeast of Ukraine
Moscow claimed its troops had "entirely" besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast, as the Russian army pressed ahead with the invasion of the pro-Western country.
"Over the past 24 hours, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk have been completely blocked by the Russian armed forces," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Russians enter Kharkiv
Russians have entered Kharkiv. Street battles audible pic.twitter.com/JX1eZfCe9h— Roland Oliphant (@RolandOliphant) February 27, 2022
Russia praises India's 'balanced' stance on Ukraine
Russia has praised India's "independent and balanced" position after Delhi abstained from a UN Security Council vote that deplored Moscow's "aggression" against Ukraine. India, along with China and the UAE, did not vote on the resolution Friday, a move in line with the fine balance Delhi has sought to strike between partnerships with Moscow and Western allies.
China postpones evacuation of citizens
China's envoy to Ukraine said current conditions were too unsafe to evacuate citizens, days after the embassy said it would prepare plans to help people leave after the Russian invasion.
In a lengthy video message on the embassy's official WeChat account, Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong sought to dispel rumours he had left Kyiv and reassure Chinese nationals left stranded in the war-torn country.
"We must wait until it is safe before leaving," said Fan from his office, seated in front of a Chinese flag and what appeared to be a fold-out camp bed frame.
"As long as safety conditions are met and everyone's safety is guaranteed, we will make appropriate arrangements."
Oil depot in Vasilkyv hit and is on fire
An oil depot in Vasilkyv has been hit during the night and is on fire. Kyiv authorities ask that people keep their window tightly shut pic.twitter.com/XdEytm56hq— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 27, 2022
13 students from #Ukraine reached #Delhi in 2nd batch, 5 in 1st batch. Will reach #Bengaluru soon— Bosky Khanna (@BoskyKhanna) February 27, 2022
12 from #mumbai reached @BLRAirport 8.45am:@KarnatakaSNDMC.@NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha @santwana99 @NammaBengaluroo @NammaKarnataka_ @CMofKarnataka @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sBshD30F0q
Elon Musk extends help to Ukraine
Elon Musk says his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after a Kyiv official urged the tech titan to provide his embattled country with stations.
Bihar government launches helpline for students trapped in Ukraine
With the evacuation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine picking up speed, the Bihar government has started helplines for boys and girls hailing from the state who had gone to the war-torn country for pursuing higher education and are now anxious to make an exit in the wake of the military crisis. The helpline numbers issued by the state Disaster Management Department are 0612-2294204, 0612-1070 and 7070290170.
Third flight with 240 Indian nationals takes off from Hungary for Delhi
198 people killed; over 1,000 wounded: Ukrainian health minister
The Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed. His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians.
He said another 1,115 people, including 33 children, were wounded in the Russian invasion that began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and troops forging into Ukraine from the north, east and south.
US bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine's
Some bars and liquor stores in US think they've found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
"I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,'' said Bob Quay, owner of Bob's Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Measures being taken to further isolate Russia
POTUS and the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Canada decided to take specific measures to further isolate Russia from the international financial system @mea ?@NewIndianXpress? https://t.co/cmavdo9yj7— Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) February 27, 2022
Road signs being removed from Ukraine
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country: Reuters
Russia now 'a global economic and financial pariah', says a US official
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
The Ukrainian president's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.
State governments set up help desks
State Govts set up help desks&appoint Nodal Officers to assist people from their state amid #RussiaUkraineConflict— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
Karnataka Help Desk's Ravi Kumar, at Delhi's IGI Airport, says, "We've instructions to drop people from our state at Karnataka Bhawan; dropped 13 children till now" pic.twitter.com/D9tHLzDKg7
Indian Embassy issues notice
Indian Embassy in Slovakia has issued a statement saying those in proximity to their border should fill a google form and connect @mea @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/Nl6hIP2xdm— Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) February 27, 2022
OPINION | Ukraine crisis and its implications for India
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stunned the global community with his ruthless use of military force to alter the political map of central Europe and the implications of this action are complex and multi-layered. The immediate fallout is on the urban citizenry of Ukraine whose population roughly is pegged at 41 million. Television visuals of the destruction of military assets by Russian ordnance bear similarity to the deadly convulsions witnessed in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan in the last two decades. (READ MORE)
Good to be back: Indians evacuated from Ukraine
Indian nationals, mostly students, who were evacuated from Ukraine heaved a sigh of relief as the Air India flight carrying them landed at the airport in the early hours of Sunday.
Suriya Subhash from Maharashtra's Solapur, who was among the 250 Indian citizens brought back on the flight from Romanian capital Bucharest, said she was relieved to be back in her country after a "hectic journey".
US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom agreed to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose "restrictive measures" on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.
Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Ukrainian President is welcoming efforts to open talks with Russia.
In a video message Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organise talks and that "we can only welcome that".
Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed have so far faltered.
Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter.
Russia releases images of captured Chernobyl plant
The Russian military on Saturday released images of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine that it seized after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country this week.
Russian troops took control of the area -- one of the most radioactive places on earth -- on the first day of their offensive into Ukraine.
Images released by Moscow's defence ministry showed Russian soldiers patrolling the plant, which is encased in a giant sarcophagus, with snipers dressed in black uniforms and a tank parked on the territory.
Miles-long lines of cars clog Ukraine borders
Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as tens of thousands rush to neighboring countries to escape danger from invading Russian troops.
Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency said Saturday.
The largest numbers were arriving in Poland, where 2 million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years. Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.
At the border town of Medyka, the line of vehicles waiting to enter Poland stretched many miles into Ukraine.
Curfew extended until early Monday
Authorities in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv extend a curfew until early Monday amid fighting with Russian troops, reports AP.
More US military aid to arrive in Ukraine soon
A USD 350 million package of additional US military assistance to Ukraine announced on Saturday includes "anti-armour, small arms and various munitions, body armour and related equipment," according to John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.
Separately, a senior defense official said the assistance includes Javelin anti-tank weapons and that it will be delivered to Ukraine in phases and as soon as possible. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said the US has delivered military assistance to Ukraine by unspecified means as recently as "the last couple of days", and that ground routes for delivery of the additional material would certainly be on the list of options we would consider.
Second evacuation flight departs from Romania with 250 Indians
EAM S Jaishankar said the second Air India flight for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine has departed from Bucharest with 250 passengers.
#OperationGanga continues.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022
The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/zml6OPNirN
Britain deploys troops to bolster NATO's eastern front
UK’s Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force deployed to bolster NATO’s eastern front.
UK @RoyalNavy, @BritishArmy and @RoyalAirForce deploy to bolster @NATO's eastern front.— Ministry of Defence ???????? (@DefenceHQ) February 26, 2022
HMS Diamond to join HMS Trent
Challenger 2 tanks arrive in ????????
RAF Typhoon jets completing air policing missions
Read more: https://t.co/PTwYWP5OUb and https://t.co/twB9hFmXpO pic.twitter.com/npLIPInC6K
Russian Army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance
The Russian army has been ordered to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement Saturday. “After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian Army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Ukraine says ready for talks but not with unacceptable conditions
Ukraine on Saturday rejected Russian suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire but said it was not ready to accept unacceptable conditions, according to media reports.
First evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians lands in Mumbai
The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, has landed in Mumbai.
"Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each & every Indian stranded in Ukraine. 219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We'll not stop until all of them are back home," tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/JGKReJE1ct— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022
Russia bars flights from Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic
Russia on Saturday closed its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic in tit-for-tat punitive measures following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Britain has banned Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over the UK and several countries, including Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic, have closed their airspace to Russian carriers.
Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions
Russia is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel in response to EU sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the space agency said Saturday.
Counter sanctions: Russia may opt out of nuclear arms deal, cut diplomatic ties, freeze assets
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the US, cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned Saturday as Russia's ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
'Checkpoints sensitive': Indians in Ukraine advised not to go to border posts on their own
The Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, issued another advisory on Saturday urging Indian nationals not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials.
130 Himachal Pradesh residents stuck in Ukraine: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday told the state Assembly that 130 state residents are stuck in Ukraine and 32 of them are being brought back to India on two chartered flights.
Indian students in Ukraine must carry national flag on vehicles: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Indian students stranded in crisis-stricken Ukraine are advised to carry the national flag on their vehicles for safety, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.
Indian embassy in Hungary issues new advisory for citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated
The Indian Embassy in Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine baring them not to cross the border from other checkpoints than Zahony- Uzhhorod as there is no presence of the Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side.
Ukraine crisis will affect poor sections, remote areas severely: Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the Russia-Ukraine war will affect the entire world including India, causing spike in inflation that will severely hit the poor sections and remote areas of the country.
Working for safe evacuation of stranded Goans, says CM Pramod Sawant
The Goa government is working with the Embassy of India to ensure safe evacuation of stranded Goans from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.
Indian govt taking all necessary measures to bring back students, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine and India's attempts to bring back stranded students from the Eastern European country, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the Central government is taking all necessary measures to evacuate its citizens from the country.
Indian students rush to reach Ukraine-Poland border, only to find long queues
Amid chaos and confusion, 21-year-old medical student Mehul Rathore and his elder sister Meghna travelled in a bus for 200 kilometres from the Ukrainian city of Ternopil and walked for around 20 kilometres at night in freezing cold to reach the Ukraine-Poland border to seek safe shelter in Poland, but they have no option other than waiting in a long queue, that too in uncertainty.
Six Manipuri students stranded in war-hit Ukraine en route to Romania: CM Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said six students from the state, who have been stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, are on their way to Romania in a specially arranged bus, as part of the evacuation mission.
Rocket impact reported against a building in Chernihiv Bjelova
Rocket impact reported against a building in Chernihiv Bjelova street #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6GzMq7KQ5y— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 26, 2022
US or Russia? Ukraine crisis poses dilemma for wealthy Gulf
Middle East experts say their reticence is understandable given what's at play - energy, money and security. (READ MORE)
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital on Saturday. (READ MORE)
Russia-Ukraine War: Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
The street clashes followed fighting that pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties. (READ MORE)
US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich
Some oligarchs have also obtained dual citizenship in Britain and other Western countries, adding legal complications to attempts to unilaterally seize their assets. (READ MORE)
We 'derailed' Russian attack plan, says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian forces have managed to 'derailed' Russian attack plan.
Protests resume as Russia seeks to quash invasion critics
The rallies on Friday night appeared smaller than on Thursday, when thousands took to the streets across Russia. (READ MORE)
NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion
Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power. (READ MORE)
France supports banning Russia from SWIFT: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
"France supports banning Russia from SWIFT. I urged to immediately introduce the third package of EU sanctions to stop Russian invasion. France is also ready to supply weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself."@DmytroKuleba— KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 26, 2022
Serbia rejects Western calls to join sanctions on Russia
Serbia remained a rare European state not to join a call for Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of a sovereign European state. (READ MORE)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?
The world is already facing high energy prices and a supply crunch that has hit consumers with high utility bills and pain at the gasoline pump. (READ MORE)
Honesty, reassurance: How to talk to kids about Ukraine
Though the invasion, for U.S. kids, is playing out several thousand miles from home, social media and television coverage can make it seem just next door. (READ MORE)
Ukraine crisis: Kerala government to bear airfare of students from Mumbai & Delhi to state
The Kerala government will bear the cost of flight tickets for the students arriving in Delhi and Mumbai on evacuation flights arranged by the Union Government from Ukraine which is under attack from Russian forces, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians
Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, officials said.
Russia trying to secure a quick victory: MFA of Ukraine
???????? is still trying to secure a quick victory, developing an offensive in the direction of the settlements: KYIV, CHERNIHIV, SUMY, HLUHIV, KHARKIV, KHERSON and ZAPORIZHZIA. 4/4#StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine— MFA of Ukraine ???????? (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Union Cabinet apprised of situation in Ukraine, efforts to bring back Indians
The Union Cabinet was learnt to have been briefed on Saturday about the situation in Ukraine and efforts being taken to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-hit country. The Cabinet Committee on Security is also learnt to have met on Saturday amid the crisis in Ukraine after it was attacked by Russia.
Russia using tactical aircraft civilian infrastructure facilities: MFA of Ukraine
???????? has repeatedly used operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of YUZHNYI and ODESA, at OZERNE airfield, and at civilian infrastructure facilities in the KYIV region. 3/4— MFA of Ukraine ???????? (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Ukrainian Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov calls upon Tim Cook to block Russian users
Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, on Saturday urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop supplying products and services to Russian users as a response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Single air strikes were carried out in many districts across Ukraine: MFA of Ukraine
Single air strikes were carried out in the districts of SUMY, POLTAVA, MARIUPOL. From the Black Sea, ???????? launched Caliber naval-based cruise missiles across Ukraine. Tactical aviation operations from the territory of Belarus and the TOT Crimea are controlled by ???????? Air Forces. 2/4— MFA of Ukraine ???????? (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Centre making all-out efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Haryana government
The Haryana government has assured the state's residents who are stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive that the Centre is making all-out efforts to evacuate stranded Indians. Officials of the Haryana government's Foreign Cooperation Department interacted with some members of the Haryanvi community stuck in Ukraine and their relatives back home virtually on Friday.
MEA Jaishankar assures CM Bommai full cooperation in evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai full cooperation and support from the Government of India to evacuate people from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.
Russia has begun redeploying reserve units on the border: MFA of Ukraine
The third day of ???????? military operation against Ukraine is underway. The enemy has begun redeploying reserve units on the border w/ ????????, continues to carry out air strikes on airfields, groups of troops of the ???????? AF in Eastern Ukraine and in the Northern part of KYIV region. 1/4— MFA of Ukraine ???????? (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Latest Developments
Ukrainian forces resisting
Ukrainian forces are putting up resistance and inflicting damage on Russia's invading military as it seeks to push deeper into the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says after an alliance video summit.
'Take power', Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis".
Battles north of Kyiv
Ukraine says it is battling with Russian armoured units in two locations between 40 and 80 kilometres (25 and 50 miles) north of Kyiv.
Three Russian aircraft shot down
Ukraine claims to have shot down a Russian bomber and helicopter in the east as well as a transport plane southwest of Kyiv.
50,000 flee country
More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, mainly to Poland and Moldova, the United Nations refugee chief says.
Cyprus confirmed it will not block the decision to ban Russia from SWIFT
This is potentially a bigger deal than even Germany signing on – Cyprus is one of Russia's biggest foreign investors (it's Russians with Cypriot offshore companies investing back in Russia) and the second biggest bank in Cyprus is Russian https://t.co/nKOZfE1dg6— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 26, 2022
MoE appeals to Indian students stranded in Ukraine to follow guidelines issued by MEA, embassy
The Ministry of Education (MoE) appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy. It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Latest Developments
Putin, Lavrov sanctioned
The United States and the European Union add Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to their sanctions list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also says he is planning "imminent" sanctions against them.
NATO deploys force
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defences on its eastern flank.
Chernobyl radiation increases
Ukrainian officials say radiation levels have increased in the Chernobyl exclusion zone and warn the capture of the plant by Russian soldiers could have "terrible consequences".
Council of Europe suspends Russia
The Council of Europe says it is suspending Russia from the rights body over the attack against Ukraine.
Spain and Rome protests
Anti-war rallies against the invasion are held in Madrid, Rome and Barcelona with Russians marching alongside Ukrainians.
Urgently carry out evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi to Modi government
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.
"Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to Government of India to execute urgent evacuation," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Latest Developments
Battle for Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers beat back a Russian attack in the capital Kyiv only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Moscow would attempt to take the city before dawn.
Civilians against tanks
Civilians -- some of whom have never held a gun before -- prepare to battle with Russian tanks with the Ukrainian defence ministry urging them "to make Molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy".
Dead in the streets
After an earlier Russian attack was repulised in the centre of the city, AFP saw a dead man in civilian clothes lying sprawled on the pavement as nearby medics helped another whose car was crushed by an armoured vehicle.
Cruise missile attacks
Russia says it is bombarding Ukraine's military infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks to stranded TN students in Ukraine
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday spoke to some of the students from the state stranded in Ukraine, against which Russia has mounted a military offensive since February 24.
Ukraine crisis: Air India evacuation flight expected to land in Mumbai at 8 pm
An Air India Boeing aircraft, which departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for Romanian capital Bucharest early morning on Saturday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive, is expected to arrive here at 8 pm, the airport operator said.
Do not move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine
With Russian troops advancing on Kyiv and other key cities, India on Saturday asked its nationals stranded in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move towards any border post to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.
Running short of essentials, Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine send SOS for early evacuation
As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continued on Saturday, Indian students hailing from Tamil Nadu made a fervent appeal for their early evacuation, saying they were short on supplies and virtually feared for their lives amidst repeated sounds of explosions.
Andhra Pradesh government in contact with 423 affected students from state in Ukraine
The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday.
Babies of war
- A baby was reportedly born in Kyiv subway, now being used as a bomb shelter, overnight on February 25.
- With air raid alerts blaring during the night, residents of the Ukrainian capital were forced to shelter in underground structures.
A baby was born in Kyiv subway, now being used as a bomb shelter, overnight on Feb. 25.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Amid ongoing air raids as part of Russia’s war against Ukraine, people all across the country have been taking shelter underground and in subway stations. pic.twitter.com/G0RalS98EL
'This war will last,' warns French President Macron on Ukraine
Russian missiles hit residential building in Kyiv
- Ukraine's foreign minister has shared the picture of a partially destroyed apartment building in Kyiv after being hit by a missile.
- Videos shared by multiple journalists showed a missile hitting a private flat in the apartment complex in Lobanovsky Avenue 6, in the centre of Kyiv. The building is located less than 5 km from the Kyiv airport.
- The number of casualties is yet to be known.
Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022
This apartment building in Kyiv was hit by shelling overnight, according to news agency @unian.— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 26, 2022
Russian MFA Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that "nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine," and there would be"no strikes on civilian infrastructure." pic.twitter.com/0T0BO9HYv0
Russian missile strike last night on an apartment block in Lobanovsky Avenue in central Kyiv. A large chunk torn out of the building, with multiple floors destroyed and smoke burning this morning. Number of casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/bkJ07QdiOT— Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) February 26, 2022
Missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
After heavy fighting in the capital overnight, a residential apartment building not far from the Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) was struck by Russian missile attacks. There are no reported deaths. pic.twitter.com/8yau9qyEZ9
Indian students stuck in Kharkiv
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies by the hour, Indian students find themselves in a dangerous situation.
With the Indian embassy in Kyiv giving no clear guidelines about a possible evacuation, the students wait in agony.
TNIE has accessed visuals of students who are stuck in Kharkiv, a city on the eastern front of the Russia-Ukraine battle.
Students stuck in Ukraine’s Kharkiv ?@NewIndianXpress? ?@TheMornStandard? pic.twitter.com/EtjsaiOyf1— Ankita Upadhyay (@ankitaup) February 26, 2022
Zelensky says Western 'partners' are sending weapons to Ukraine
A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron, tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He added that the anti-war coalition is working and his country's western partners are sending help in the form of weapons.
A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022
Air raid alerts in Kyiv; Ukrainian forces repel Russians in Vasylkiv
- Air raid alerts were issued in Kyiv and Zhytomyr, a town that is 140 km to the west of the capital.
- Authorities have urged the residents to find their nearest shelters.
- Ukrainian forces have also claimed to have repelled Russian forces in Vasylkiv, which is just 40 km to the Southwest of the Ukrainian capital.
BREAKING: Russian news agency says Ukraine's Melitopol captured
- Russian troops have captured the city of Melitopol, Russia’s Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
- Melitopol is located in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhya region close to the coast of Sea of Azov.
- The ministry also said Russia has used air- and ship-based cruise missiles to carry out overnight strikes on military targets in Ukraine.
Citizens of various countries across the world have come out on streets to express solidarity with Ukrainians as they fight a deadly occupation by Vladimir Putin's Russia.
People across the world take to streets in support of Ukraine
'We won't lay down our arms' Zelenskyy says in new video
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video filmed in central Kyiv. He has earlier refused to take American help to be evacuated out of Kyiv and has been overseeing the defence measures on the ground.
- In the video, Zelenskyy refuted the claims that he called on the army to lay down their arms.
- "I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our state," he said in the video.
Zelensky posts another video filmed in central Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
"There's a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms, and that there's evacuation," he said.
"I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our state." pic.twitter.com/VKVY4XRUip
RECAP: Fight for Kyiv underway as Russians press forward
- Fierce fighting broke out as the Russians who continued to press towards the centre of Kyiv were met with fierce resistance from the Ukrainian army.
- Citizens have been advised by the city authorities to stay indoors, away from windows, preferably in basements to avoid being hit by flying debris or bulelts.
- Ukrainian forces have claimed that Russian attacks have been repulsed in multiple areas in Kyiv including the Beresteyskaya metro station and the Kyiv zoo in Peremohy Avenue.
- Air raid alerts have been issued in cities across Ukraine, including Lviv in Western Ukraine, close to the Polish border.
- With the Russian aggression being met with surprisingly stiff resistance, sources on the ground fear there is worse to follow
US approves $600 million aid for Ukraine, including $350 million for the military
- The United States has approved a $ 350 million assistance to the Ukraine military.
- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a decree to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine to fight out the Russian forces that are pressing into its capital, Kyiv.
Officials urge Kyiv residents to take shelter as street fighting breaks out
- As Russian forces continue to storm into the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, street fighting is being reported from across the city.
- The city officials in Kyiv urged residents to take shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets.
Facebook bans Russian state media ads
- Facebook is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetising on its platforms anywhere in the world.
- "We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's Head of Security said. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."
1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.— Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022
Russian forces push further into Kyiv
- The clashes in Kyiv have reportedly reached the Beresteyskaya metro station which is in the central part of the city. Two vehicles and a tank are understood to be destroyed. Ukraine's 101st Brigade is said to have destroyed the Russian columns at the station.
- The Ukrainian military has earlier said it has succeeded in stopping the offensive at Peremohy avenue.
This morning: Smoke rising near the #Kyiv Zoo situated along Peremoy Avenue (via @SergUA63) pic.twitter.com/43oVqkbL2k— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 26, 2022
Air raid alerts sounded in multiple Ukrainian cities
- Air raid alerts have gone off in multiple cities including Lviv (a western Ukrainian city close to Poland), Lutsk, Uman, Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kherson and Cherkasy.
- People in these cities are being asked to reach their nearest shelters, including underground metro stations
Ukrainian President refuses to leave Kyiv despite US offer to evacuate
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned down the US government offer to evacuate him out of Kyiv on Saturday Feb 26.
- “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskyy is understood to have said to the American officials who brought him the proposal according to an AP report.
Belarus sovereignty also at risk as Russia uses its territory to attack Ukraine
- Russia had grouped some 30,000 troops in Belarus ostensibly for exercises in the last weeks. They had been due to leave earlier in February but their presence was then extended indefinitely.
- "With Russian tanks in Belarus, Lukashenko could remain the face of the regime with the real power lying elsewhere," Olga Dryndova, editor of Belarus-Analysen at the Research Centre for East European Studies at the University of Bremen told AFP.
Indian students stranded at Polish border; Guidelines to cross yet to arrive
- Hundreds of Indian students from Lviv and other western cities have reached the Ukraine-Poland border but are unable to cross as there are no guidelines in place from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.
- Noting the developments, the embassy in Kyiv released an advisory asking students and other Indians living in the western cities to not move to the border without coordinating with the embassy. "...the embassy id working with our embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens," the advisory read.
Advisory to all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine— Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) February 26, 2022
as on 26 February 2022 @mea @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/ZRE4U7kNTZ
Major disruptions to internet across Ukraine as fighting spreads
- Network monitoring organisation NetBlocks in a report confirmed significant disruptions to internet service in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city on the morning of Thursday 24 February 2022.
- The report also said that disruptions have subsequently been tracked across much of Ukraine as fighting spread.
- Internet disruptions have reached Kyiv by Saturday, Feb 26 morning, owing to power outages, cyberattacks and exodus. This incident comes as fighting is underway in Vasylkiv and Kyiv.
- Net Blocks also reported real-time network data showing major disruption to Ukraine's internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks.
- "While connectivity remained available through other routes and the disruption was brief, the incident is understood to have had significant impact to telecommunications infrastructure," the NetBlocks report read.
Confirmed: Real-time network data show a major disruption to #Ukraine's internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks. The incident comes as heavy fighting is reported in #Vasylkiv and #Kyiv— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022
Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/EksnZjs9Ay
US to impose sanctions on Russian president Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov
- The US is following the lead of UK and the European Union in imposing sanctions against Russian leaders Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov, AFP reported.
- A travel ban could also be a part of these sanctions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
- Russian foreign ministry spokesperson has responded to these sanctions saying that "we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins."
- The latest measures add to a tranche of sanctions that will hit four Russian banks, cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports and target several of the country's oligarchs.
Australia announces sanctions against Russian lawmakers
- Australia is imposing sanctions against all 339 members of the Russian parliament as well as eight oligarchs close to Putin.
- The country is also considering sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said, "it is an exceptional step to sanction leaders, but this is an exceptional situation."
Ukrainian army says it has repulsed an attack on one of Kyiv's main avenues
- Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.
- AFP reported that there were loud explosions heard in central Kyiv early on Saturday, February 26.
Ukrainians flee to neighbouring countries in search of safety
- Thousands have been fleeing Ukraine to escape the destruction caused by the Russian attack on their homeland.
- With men of military age banned from leaving the country, most of those who crossed borders were women, children and the elderly.
- Cars were backed up for several miles at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive the Ukrainians, providing shelter, food and legal help.
Will Japan join in Russia sanctions? Seems unclear till now
- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his U. S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone on Saturday and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming "a wrong lesson" because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
- Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- He said Japan will closely stay in touch with other Group of Seven members and the international society while watching the development.
- Hayashi told reporters that he and Blinken reassured their commitment to work closely with the rest of the international society.
- They agreed that it is necessary to respond to Russia properly and to absolutely reject the unilateral act to change the status quo and not leave "a wrong lesson.
India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US
State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that the US shares important interests and values with India. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
WATCH | Indian students stranded in Ukraine narrate situation amid Russian attack
Ukraine says it has shot down military plane
Ukraine's military said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board. According to a statement from the military's General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified.
Russia vetoes UN resolution to halt attack on Ukraine as India, China abstain at UNSC
UN Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops faced a straightforward defeat. Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour. (CHECK THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE)