STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls UPDATES | Voting ends, sixth phase on March 3

Polling has ended for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth phase covered 61 Assembly constituencies from 12 districts.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Women show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Women show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Polling has ended for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth phase covered 61 Assembly constituencies from 12 districts.

The districts going to polls in this phase include Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

In 2017, BJP had won 47 Assembly seats while its ally Apna Dal won three in this region. The Samajwadi Party (SP) got five, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got three, Congress two and one independent candidate also won.

This phase is crucial for the BJP and Congress. This phase includes Ayodhya on which the BJP has built its political innings ever since its inception.

Important updates here:

Live Updates
07:06 Feb 27

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends on a peaceful note. Over 55% of votes is expected to be registered from 61 Assembly constituencies.

07:01 Feb 27

53.98 % voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in Uttar Pradesh

06:52 Feb 27

In the last five years there was a decline of 70% in dacoity: Amit Shah

06:41 Feb 27

Terrorists were fearless during Samajwadi Party rule: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi alleged that terrorists use to operate without any fear during the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh.

06:28 Feb 27

Parties are private properties for opposition: PM Modi

Parties are private properties for opposition but BJP is a party of its workers: PM Narendra Modi at booth workers meet in Varanasi

06:18 Feb 27

SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh, supporters booked for rape, assault

Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up. Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ?supporting the BJP'.

05:51 Feb 27

People have decided to send 'babaji' back to his 'math': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to send 'Babaji' back to his 'math', apparently referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath, who was a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is the mahant of the Gorakhnath Math.

05:39 Feb 27

'Green Voting': Combining votes and plants to save democracy and nature in Uttar Pradesh

As the fifth round of assembly polls was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, it was a day of double excitement for 18-year-old Gem Mishra, who lives with his family in a quaint neighbourhood of Pratapgarh district. As excited as he was for being a first-time voter, Gem was equally exhilarated about becoming part of 'Green Voting' -- a plantation drive conducted on the polling day by a local environment protection group.

05:26 Feb 27

Another election day at 'village of twins'

Amit and Vipin might have raised some eyebrows when they cast their vote at a booth in Mohammadpur Umri village here on Sunday. They have an uncanny resemblance to each other. Amit and Vipin are twins and Prayagraj's Mohammadpur Umri is called a 'village of twins'.

05:00 Feb 27

During Congress's tenure inflation was in double digits: Rajnath Singh

04:46 Feb 27

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Update

According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout app, the polling percentage till 3 pm is 46.28.

While Amethi recorded 46.35 per cent voting, Ayodhya saw 50.60 per cent, Bahraich 48.66 per cent, Barabanki 45.55 per cent, Chitrakoot 51.67 per cent, Gonda 46.706 per cent, Kaushambi 48.70 per cent, Pratapgarh 44.46 per cent, Prayagraj 44.29 per cent, Raebareli 48.86 per cent, Shrawasti 49.38 per cent and Sultanpur 46.47 per cent.

04:30 Feb 27

SP government provided electricity for Muharram, but not during Ram Navami, Sri Krishna Janmotsav: Amit Shah

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of doing appeasement politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said its government earlier did not provide electricity to people on Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav, but power used to be supplied during Muharram.

04:17 Feb 27

46.28% votes cast till 3 pm in fifth phase of UP Elections 2022

04:09 Feb 27

Development of state was never Akhilesh Yadav's priority, says Yogi Adityanath

Slamming Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the development of the state was never the priority of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

03:51 Feb 27

Six Assam students evacuated from Ukraine so far: Government

Six students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been evacuated along with other Indians so far and they have reached New Delhi and Mumbai on separate flights, the state administration said on Sunday.

03:44 Feb 27

Previous regimes shut sugar mills: PM Modi

Previous regimes shut sugar mills but Yogi government modernised them, facilitated ethanol blending: PM Modi at Deoria rally

03:08 Feb 27

Yogi Adityanath government has added 40 per cent to Uttar Pradesh's debt: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram said that the Yogi Adityanath model of government has made the state poorer and has added 40 per cent to the state's debt. (READ MORE)

02:56 Feb 27

PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at rivals

There is a difference between 'rashtra bhakti' (devotion to nation) and 'pariwar bhakti' (devotion to family), PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at rivals

02:39 Feb 27

Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy attacked

Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was attacked by some people in Kunda area of the district on Sunday, police said. Yadav's supporters claimed that he sustained minor injuries in the incident and some vehicles were damaged.

02:17 Feb 27

Dynasts had sought proof of Balakot airstrike: PM Narendra Modi

Country celebrated three years of Balakot airstrike on Saturday, but dynasts had sought proof of it: PM Narendra Modi targets rivals at Uttar Pradesh poll rally

02:08 Feb 27

Uttar Pradesh Fifth Phase Voting

In the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 34.82% voting was registered till 1 PM.

02:01 Feb 27

Government is working to bring back Indians from Ukraine: PM Modi

Government is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh

01:53 Feb 27

Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries: PM Modi

Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs, but now priority is atmanirbhar: PM Narendra Modi

12:29 Feb 27

Over 21 per cent polling recorded in 61 UP Assembly seats till 11 am

Over 21 per cent polling was witnessed in the first four hours of voting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts on Sunday.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in this round including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is pitted against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

10:16 Feb 27
09:57 Feb 27
09:56 Feb 27

8.02 per cent voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
09:16 Feb 27

Adequate security deployed at all polling booths

08:06 Feb 27

People queue outside polling booth to cast their votes

08:06 Feb 27

People of Sirathu will bloom Lotus: Deputy CM KP Maurya

I believe that people of Sirathu will bloom Lotus and make the son of Sirathu win with a big margin of votes. BJP Govt has been working for the welfare of the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. That is why people have made up their mind that to bloom the Lotus: Deputy CM KP Maurya

08:05 Feb 27

We'll cross 300-mark and form government again: UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh

UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh and BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency casts his vote at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College. He says, "We'll cross 300-mark & form govt again. People have to make a decision & they'll vote for development works".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
Videos
WATCH | Ukrainian residential building hit by missile in capital city Kyiv, casualties unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Indian students in Ukraine request urgent help from government 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp