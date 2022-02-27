Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls UPDATES | Voting ends, sixth phase on March 3

By Online Desk

Polling has ended for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth phase covered 61 Assembly constituencies from 12 districts.

The districts going to polls in this phase include Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

In 2017, BJP had won 47 Assembly seats while its ally Apna Dal won three in this region. The Samajwadi Party (SP) got five, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got three, Congress two and one independent candidate also won.

This phase is crucial for the BJP and Congress. This phase includes Ayodhya on which the BJP has built its political innings ever since its inception.

