Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends on a peaceful note. Over 55% of votes is expected to be registered from 61 Assembly constituencies.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls UPDATES | Voting ends, sixth phase on March 3
Polling has ended for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth phase covered 61 Assembly constituencies from 12 districts.
Published: 27th February 2022 08:04 AM | Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:25 PM | A+A A-
Polling has ended for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth phase covered 61 Assembly constituencies from 12 districts.
The districts going to polls in this phase include Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
In 2017, BJP had won 47 Assembly seats while its ally Apna Dal won three in this region. The Samajwadi Party (SP) got five, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got three, Congress two and one independent candidate also won.
This phase is crucial for the BJP and Congress. This phase includes Ayodhya on which the BJP has built its political innings ever since its inception.
Important updates here:
Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ends
53.98 % voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in Uttar Pradesh
53.98 % voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/uAuuEulrHr— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
In the last five years there was a decline of 70% in dacoity: Amit Shah
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | In the last five years there was a decline of 70 percent in dacoity, 29 percent in murders, 69 percent in loot 35 percent in kidnapping & 52 percent in rapes in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi government: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Nautanwa pic.twitter.com/N908CIJ4JT— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Terrorists were fearless during Samajwadi Party rule: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi alleged that terrorists use to operate without any fear during the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh.
Parties are private properties for opposition: PM Modi
Parties are private properties for opposition but BJP is a party of its workers: PM Narendra Modi at booth workers meet in Varanasi
SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh, supporters booked for rape, assault
Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up. Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ?supporting the BJP'.
People have decided to send 'babaji' back to his 'math': Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to send 'Babaji' back to his 'math', apparently referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath, who was a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is the mahant of the Gorakhnath Math.
'Green Voting': Combining votes and plants to save democracy and nature in Uttar Pradesh
As the fifth round of assembly polls was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, it was a day of double excitement for 18-year-old Gem Mishra, who lives with his family in a quaint neighbourhood of Pratapgarh district. As excited as he was for being a first-time voter, Gem was equally exhilarated about becoming part of 'Green Voting' -- a plantation drive conducted on the polling day by a local environment protection group.
Another election day at 'village of twins'
Amit and Vipin might have raised some eyebrows when they cast their vote at a booth in Mohammadpur Umri village here on Sunday. They have an uncanny resemblance to each other. Amit and Vipin are twins and Prayagraj's Mohammadpur Umri is called a 'village of twins'.
During Congress's tenure inflation was in double digits: Rajnath Singh
During Congress's tenure inflation was in double digits. Despite Covid crisis and associated lockdowns in last 2 years, inflation is still at six percent & I assure you (public) that it'll decline and become normal in next 8 months: Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Azamgarh pic.twitter.com/hhq1UEHxr8— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Update
According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout app, the polling percentage till 3 pm is 46.28.
While Amethi recorded 46.35 per cent voting, Ayodhya saw 50.60 per cent, Bahraich 48.66 per cent, Barabanki 45.55 per cent, Chitrakoot 51.67 per cent, Gonda 46.706 per cent, Kaushambi 48.70 per cent, Pratapgarh 44.46 per cent, Prayagraj 44.29 per cent, Raebareli 48.86 per cent, Shrawasti 49.38 per cent and Sultanpur 46.47 per cent.
SP government provided electricity for Muharram, but not during Ram Navami, Sri Krishna Janmotsav: Amit Shah
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of doing appeasement politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said its government earlier did not provide electricity to people on Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav, but power used to be supplied during Muharram.
46.28% votes cast till 3 pm in fifth phase of UP Elections 2022
46.28% votes cast till 3 pm in fifth phase of #UPElections2022. pic.twitter.com/vyePALtCHn— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 27, 2022
Development of state was never Akhilesh Yadav's priority, says Yogi Adityanath
Slamming Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the development of the state was never the priority of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Six Assam students evacuated from Ukraine so far: Government
Six students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been evacuated along with other Indians so far and they have reached New Delhi and Mumbai on separate flights, the state administration said on Sunday.
Previous regimes shut sugar mills: PM Modi
Previous regimes shut sugar mills but Yogi government modernised them, facilitated ethanol blending: PM Modi at Deoria rally
Yogi Adityanath government has added 40 per cent to Uttar Pradesh's debt: P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram said that the Yogi Adityanath model of government has made the state poorer and has added 40 per cent to the state's debt. (READ MORE)
PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at rivals
There is a difference between 'rashtra bhakti' (devotion to nation) and 'pariwar bhakti' (devotion to family), PM Narendra Modi takes jibe at rivals
Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy attacked
Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was attacked by some people in Kunda area of the district on Sunday, police said. Yadav's supporters claimed that he sustained minor injuries in the incident and some vehicles were damaged.
Dynasts had sought proof of Balakot airstrike: PM Narendra Modi
Country celebrated three years of Balakot airstrike on Saturday, but dynasts had sought proof of it: PM Narendra Modi targets rivals at Uttar Pradesh poll rally
Uttar Pradesh Fifth Phase Voting
In the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 34.82% voting was registered till 1 PM.
Government is working to bring back Indians from Ukraine: PM Modi
Government is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh
Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries: PM Modi
Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs, but now priority is atmanirbhar: PM Narendra Modi
Over 21 per cent polling recorded in 61 UP Assembly seats till 11 am
Over 21 per cent polling was witnessed in the first four hours of voting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts on Sunday.
As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in this round including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is pitted against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.
SP candidate from Amethi & ex UP Min Gayatri Prajapati's wife, Maharaji Devi after casting her vote in Amethi.— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) February 27, 2022
Gayatri is serving life sentence in a gang rape case @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/kB21IZz8vF
UP Polls, 5th phase | Maharaji Devi SP candidate from Amethi & ex UP Min Gayatri Prajapati's wife, who's been given life sentence in a case, casts her vote, says, "We'll win,will focus on development like my husband"— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
As polls approached, they convicted my father:
Daughter Sudha pic.twitter.com/MGd6Mf8ige
8.02 per cent voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections
Adequate security deployed at all polling booths
Adequate security deployed at all polling booths. Polling taking place in peaceful atmosphere. Action will be taken against anyone who tries to create problems or indulge in hooliganism to get votes, FIR will be registered and they'll be sent to jail: Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar pic.twitter.com/ajhF32RukD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
People queue outside polling booth to cast their votes
People queue up outside a polling booth to cast their votes in the 5th phase of #UPElection2022— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022
Visuals from a primary school in Matera. pic.twitter.com/3hvhfC8Hw0
People of Sirathu will bloom Lotus: Deputy CM KP Maurya
I believe that people of Sirathu will bloom Lotus and make the son of Sirathu win with a big margin of votes. BJP Govt has been working for the welfare of the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. That is why people have made up their mind that to bloom the Lotus: Deputy CM KP Maurya
We'll cross 300-mark and form government again: UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh
UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh and BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency casts his vote at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College. He says, "We'll cross 300-mark & form govt again. People have to make a decision & they'll vote for development works".