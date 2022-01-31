Union Budget Highlights | Budget enhances government spending, levies 30% tax on transfer of digital assets
FM said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and spending.
Published: 31st January 2022 09:23 PM | Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:12 PM | A+A A-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has finished presenting her fourth budget - the second during the pandemic .
The big announcements have been the promise to enhance government spending by 35% and announcing a 30% tax on transfer of digital assets.
The highlights of Union Budget 2022 with expert comments in The New Indian Express' live coverage below: