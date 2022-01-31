STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Budget Highlights | Budget enhances government spending, levies 30% tax on transfer of digital assets

FM said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and spending.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has finished presenting her fourth budget - the second during the pandemic . 

The big announcements have been the promise to enhance government spending by 35% and announcing a 30% tax on transfer of digital assets.

The highlights of Union Budget 2022 with expert comments in The New Indian Express' live coverage below:

Live Updates
