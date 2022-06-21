Maharashtra turmoil LIVE | CM Uddhav Thackeray vacates official residence amid crisis

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gracefully left Varsha bungalow. He did not cling to the power place. Rare to see such kind of humble gesture by politician. Otherwise, despite several notices to politicians they refuse to vacate govt bungalows & treat as their private property.— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing.
Shiv Sena leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Chandrakant Khaire were present at 'Varsha' when Thackeray was leaving the official residence.
Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members -- wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is a Cabinet minister, and Tejas Thackeray at around 9:50 pm.
He reached outside Matoshree at around 10:30 pm. However, it took another 40 minutes for the CM to cover a short distance from outside Matoshree to his residence. Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks stationed themselves from Malabar Hill, where Varsha is located, to Matoshree in Bandra's Kalanagar.
Carrying placards and party flags, workers raised slogan of 'Uddhav Thackeray Zindabad' as some of them fought back tears. Thackeray stepped out of his car at Worli, the Assembly constituency of his son and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and again near Matoshree and waived at Sena workers.
Prior to leaving Varsha, Thackeray also met MLAs and MPs. Earlier, bags containing his personal belongings were seen being loaded in cars. During a 'Facebook Live' session in the evening, Thackeray had said he will be leaving 'Varsha' and residing at 'Matoshree'.
Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, had moved to 'Varsha' after becoming the chief minister in November 2019.
The NCP and the Congress are also part of the MVA.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.
Shinde's reaction came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent.
The Sena strongman, a Cabinet minister, said the MVA, formed in November 2019, was beneficial only to alliance partners the Congress and the NCP, while ordinary Shiv Sainiks have suffered the most in the last two-and-a-half years of the coalition's existence.
"It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state," Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel Sena MLAs, tweeted.
His tweets were in Marathi with #Hindutvaforever. Shinde maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.
Claiming to have over 40 MLAs in his fold, Shinde is sticking to his stand that while he still remains a Sena man, his party must align with the BJP and form government. The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finally broke his silence on the happenings and said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they don't want him to continue as CM.
However, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted Thackeray will not resign following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs, and maintained the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will prove its majority in the Assembly if required.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence Varsha, shifts to Matoshree
Did a film screening foretell the Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray split?
A recently released Marathi movie Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane played host to a happening that many are now commenting upon after the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde standoff in Maharashtra. Both Uddhav and Shinde had come for the screening of the movie based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. READ STORY HERE.
MVA in trouble?
- In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each.
- MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each.
- There are 13 independent MLAs.
- The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.
- The Shiv Sena had snapped ties with its long-term ally, BJP, after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Sena later tied up with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state. - PTI
Maharashtra CM's politeness a tight slap to all dissenters within Shiv Sena: AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel
Praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the way he spoke during his live webcast on Wednesday that came amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said his "politeness" was a "tight slap" to the dissenters within the Shiv Sena.
Another chartered plane with four MLAs including two from Shiv Sena arrives in Guwahati
Another chartered plane with four MLAs from Maharashtra arrived here on Wednesday to join the rebel Shiv Sena legislators who reached the city earlier in the day, sources said.
The four MLAs -- Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil -- arrived in the evening from Surat in Gujarat like the legislators who came here along with Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde in the morning.
Four more Maharashtra MLAs arrived in Guwahati in a chartered flight, the sources said. They were taken to a city hotel where the other MLAs are camping. While Gavit and Chandrakant Patil are Independent MLAs, Kadam and Gulabrao Patil are Shiv Sena legislators.
MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.
Shiv Sena MLA Chimanrao Patil joins rebel leader Ekanth Shinde's camp
Shiv Sena MLA Chimanrao Patil joined Ekanth Shinde citing reason in Jalgaon, Gaurdian minister Gulabrao Patil did not give him space & always dominates. He said, he was more eligible for minister than Gulabrao Patil, but leadership ignored him. Now, Gulabrao Patil joined Shinde.— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray moving back to his private home, but will remain CM: Shiv Sena MP Raut
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Thackeray will leave Varsha bungalow and will stay at Matoshree. He said Thackeray is the chief minister of Maharashtra & will remain as chief minister only. He said NCP chief Sharad Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray fight till end. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Security stepped up at Aurangabad houses of two rebel Shiv Sena ministers
Police stepped up security at the residences of Shiv Sena ministers Abdul Sattar and Sandipan Bhumre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city who are camping with their party colleague and rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, in view of a protest held on Wednesday.
The MLA from the Sillod constituency, Abdul Sattar, is a Minister of State for Revenue in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Bhumre, the MLA from the Paithan constituency, holds the EGS portfolio.
In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces fourth rebellion, first under Uddhav's watch
Despite being a party of committed cadres with unflinching loyalty to leadership of the day, the Shiv Sena has been vulnerable to rebellions in its ranks and it has seen revolts by prominent figures on four occasions, three of them under the watch of its charismatic founder Bal Thackeray, with Eknath Shinde becoming the latest leader to join the list. READ FULL STORY HERE
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad at CM's residence
They have arrived at Varsha bungalow to meet Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ulRsG8vFUp— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as my successor: Uddhav in FB address
In a 17-minute-long webcast, Thackeray who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day, said he would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as his successor on the CM's post, adding he took up the post despite his inexperience after a suggestion from NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that it is true that in pandemic and during his spine surgery, he did not meet the people, But he is meeting many people now. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
I am ready to resign even if one MLA objects: CM Uddhav Thackeray
"Why make statements from Surat and other places? Come and tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to Raj Bhavan," Thackeray said.
Chief Minister Uddhav begins address to public on Facebook
Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath discuss Presidential polls and other issues
- Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that has pushed the Shiv Sena-led tripartite MVA government to the brink, AICC observer Kamal Nath on Wednesday met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
- After meeting Nath at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Pawar tweeted they talked about the "forthcoming Presidential elections and various other issues".
- Earlier in the day, Pawar met state NCP president Jayant Patil and state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.
- A day earlier, Nath was appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state.
- The Congress, which has 44 MLAs in the Assembly, shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in the state. Nath had asserted that Congress leaders were united and that they are not for sale.
Boost for Eknath Shinde as two more MLAs supporting him arrive in Surat, to be flown to Guwahati
Hours after Shinde and the group of MLAs were shifted to Assam, Manjula Gavit, an independent MLA who represents the Sakri assembly constituency, and Yogesh Kadam, who is Sena's legislator from Dapoli assembly segment in Maharashtra, arrived in Surat this afternoon. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
'We need revenue to deal with floods': Himanta on rebel Maharashtra MLAs put up in Assam hotel
Hours after a group of Maharashtra MLAs led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde reached Assam and were put up in a luxury hotel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he welcomes all to visit Assam as the state needs revenue to deal with the devastating flood. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Uddhav Thackeray not so popular in rural Maharashtra?
Most of the Shiv Sena MLAs who are from Mumbai remained with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in this crisis. The Sena MLA's who joined hand with rebelled Eknath Shinde are from rural Maharashtra particularly Marathwada & North Maharashtra. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Update from Shinde camp
Shiv Sena Legislature Party resolution carrying signatures of 34 MLAs stating that Eknath Shinde remains as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party has been sent to Governor.
Uddhav to address state at 5 pm
Shinde camp gains more strength
Rebelled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has support of 33 Shiv Sena MLAs & to avoid disqualification, Shinde needs more three MLAs support as a two-third group of rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs. By evening, Shinde likely to get this requisite numbers. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
BREAKING from the Eknath Shinde camp
- The 34 rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs' passed a resolution electing Eknath Shinde as their legislature party leader. They also removed Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu from the party whip post and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new whip.
- Rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs also blamed Congress and NCP's corrupt government behind their parting away from MVA. They said that their leader Uddhav Thackeray compromised Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology for power that was against the pre-poll alliance of Sena and BJP.
- The rebel MLAs' resolution also reads that there was a lot of unrest and dissatisfaction among Sena cadre because of the three-party and two different ideology governments in Maharashtra. They faced humiliation by people and were subject to question because of Congress and NCP corruption.
Two missing Sena MLAs return with stories of a poisonous injection and truck ride back home
Two Shiv Sena MLAs Nitin Deshmukh and Kailash Patil 'escaped' from Eknath Shinde's camp in Surat and reached Maharashtra to extend support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It is not known whether Shinde camp's subsequent shift to Guwahati followed this development. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Maharashtra political crisis: NCP to meet on Thursday
"Pawar Sahib said that NCP is standing with MVA. All party MLAs will have a meeting once again tomorrow, Pawar sahib will give some instructions. What will happen next will depend on that," says Amol Mitkari, NCP MLC.
Maharashtra BJP chief arrives in Surat
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil arrives in Surat, Gujarat on a chartered flight. He will reach Guwahati, Assam along with 4 MLAs. pic.twitter.com/SvwywhTefu— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Pushed to brink by Shinde rebellion, Shiv Sena asks all MLAs to attend legislature party meeting at 5 pm
- The Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked all its MLAs in Maharashtra, including the rebels accompanying dissident leader Eknath Shinde, to attend a legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 PM or face action under the anti-defection law.
- Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has written a letter and issued it to some Sena ministers, including the minister of state for Home Shambhuraj Desai who is currently staying with Shinde in Guwahati.
- "The Shiv Sena has called for an urgent meeting today evening at 'Varsha' bungalow as there have been attempts to make the MVA government unstable. The details regarding the meeting have been shared with all the members (MLAs) on their registered e-mail address, Whatsapp and by way of SMS.
- "You cannot remain absent to the meeting without providing a valid and sufficient reason. If you do not attend the meeting, it would be presumed that you have a clear intention of leaving the party. Hence, there will be action taken against you based on the provisions for preventing anti-defection," the letter said.
- 'Varsha' is the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A day earlier, the Sena had removed Shinde as its group leader in the Legislative Assembly. The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the Assembly. Shinde had said he has 46 MLAs supporting him.
- "I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions)," he told a Marathi TV channel.
- The Shiv Sena-led MVA is tottering on the brink following the rebellion by Shinde who left Mumbai on Monday night with a sizeable number of MLAs and traveled to Surat in Gujarat.
- In the early hours of Wednesday, Shinde and rebel MLAs accompanying him were flown to Guwahati.
'Sunil Prabhu's orders regarding today's Shiv Sena meeting are invalid': Shinde hits back at Uddhav
Screenshot of the letter written by Shiv Sena Chief Whip to all party MLAs
Shiv Sena writes letter to rebelled Shiv Sena MLA's to attend the meeting in evening otherwise the actions will be taken against them. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/kCTkLgZVT6— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
'Government is not tensed': Maharashtra Minister
"There was no point in holding political discussions because the situation is completely under control. CM (who joined via VC) had a smile on his face. You can understand he's not tensed, so the government is not tensed either," Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut after cabinet meet.
Shiv Sena's 'Kaziranga' theory on Eknath Shinde's rebellion
'Kaziranga is a good place to visit. The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam.
BJP MLA accompanying Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, claims Maharashtra minister
- A minister from Maharashtra accompanying Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde and others on Wednesday claimed a BJP MLA has been staying with them in Guwahati.
- The minister of state for water resources and Prahar Janshakti Paksh leader, Bacchu Kadu, told a news channel over the phone that BJP MLA Sanjay Kute is staying with the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena and Shinde.
- "BJP's Sanjay Kute is with us. He is accompanying all the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena and some Independents in Guwahati," he said.
- A day earlier, Kute had met Shinde and other rebel MLAs in a Surat hotel where they were staying after sneaking out of Mumbai. Senior Sena leader and state cabinet minister Shinde along with a group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were flown to Guwahati from Surat in the early hours of Wednesday.
- Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that 40 MLAs are with Shinde and their number will go up to 46 by later afternoon. Shirsat, who is also accompanying Shinde, represents the Aurangabad (West) constituency.
- "There are 35 MLAs of Shiv Sena and five Independent with us here (in Guwahati). This number will go up to 46 this afternoon. Of them, 40 will be of Shiv Sena (an addition of five MLAs). I cannot tell from which region of Maharashtra they are, I don't have that authority," he told a Marathi news channel.
- He said rebel Sena MLAs are not angry with the party leadership but their grouse is against other MVA allies, the Congress, and the NCP.
- When asked why the disgruntled Sena MLAs waited for two-and-a-half years before rebelling, Shirsat referred to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ill-health of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
'CM Thackeray says no proposal to dissolve Assembly': Maharashtra Congress chief
- Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that there was no proposal to recommend the dissolution of the state Assembly.
- Patole's remarks came in the backdrop of reports that the ongoing political developments in the state could lead to the dissolution of the Assembly.
- "We will run the government effectively," Patole said quoting Thackeray.
- Patole said senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of the political crisis in the Maharashtra government, spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone since the latter has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Patole told reporters that Thackeray has asserted that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will sail through the present crisis, and there was no proposal to recommend dissolution of the state Assembly.
WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA makes sensational claim
#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh - who returned to Nagpur from Surat - says, "...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray" pic.twitter.com/r1uSOMK0IS— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Shiv Sena issues whip to its MLAs, asks them to attend the party meeting scheduled today evening
Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu issues a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. The letter states that if someone remains absent, it'll be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily. It also warns that if someone remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, they should keep in mind that action will be initiated to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions.
Crucial MVA meeting ends
Maharashtra | Cabinet ministers & senior leaders of the MVA govt come out after attending the Cabinet meeting in Mantralaya, Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Only the Cabinet agenda was discussed, and no discussion on the present political situation took place: State Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh pic.twitter.com/r7gNsGuKLH
'Congress and NCP will extend full support to Uddhav government': Kamal Nath
Sanjay Raut dismisses talks about Uddhav Thackeray resigning as CM
I'm going to Varsha Bungalow. I'll meet CM but whatever has to be done will be decided by Maha Vikas Aghadi together. Unless the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be made: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about speculations that Uddhav Thackeray will resign as CM pic.twitter.com/NZ7kiMguMJ— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
'Have 46 MLAs with us': Eknath Shinde
"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including six-seven Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them. As far as current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action," says the senior Sena leader.
Sachin Pilot on Maharashtra political crisis
"Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition. The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP. They come and attack through the agencies:- the Income Tax, CBI, ED. It is common knowledge that they have become tools of the party in power," the Congress leader said.
New plot twist?
Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil & Nitin Deshmukh returned from Eknath Shinde camp and expressed their support to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh said that there was conspiracy by Gujarat police to kill him by giving poisonous injection in hospital. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Confusion over Uddhav's 'positive' COVID result
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's antigen test was Covid 19 positive, but his RT PCR test was negative. However, no official confirmation by CMO. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
As Uddhav Cabinet meeting begins, Congress says no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly
State cabinet meeting begins. CM Uddhav Thackeray joins via video conferencing. Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I have talked to CM Uddhav Thackeray and he said that as of now there's no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly."
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, another Shiv Sena minister faces ED heat
Shiv Sena leader and Maharasthra Minister Anil Parab to appear before ED today after the state cabinet meeting. He was summoned by the agency today and was scheduled to appear before them at 11 am.
After Governor, now CM Uddhav tests COVID positive
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also tested Covid 19 positive. He will virtually chair the cabinet meeting. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
'Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray': Kamal Nath
"41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while three are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money and muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot...Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray," the senior Congress leader said in Mumbai.
'All of our MLAs are with us': Congress
WATCH | Congress meets at Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat's residence
#WATCH | Mumbai: A meeting of Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today, amid the ongoing political crisis in the state. pic.twitter.com/qx6eyYnid0— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
WATCH | Shiv Sena supporters get emotional as endgame looms over Uddhav government
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state pic.twitter.com/8tzXK5Urw6— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP
"Democracy is diminishing in country in name of Hindutva, people aren't understanding now but they'll regret later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading & bringing down the governments while law and order situation remains fragile and economy weakens. They've made a joke of everything. They were hatching conspiracy and were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant and must run the country as per the constitution," the senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM said.
Will Uddhav Thackeray resign today? Here is what our Maharashtra correspondent has to say
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray contemplating whether to resign today in cabinet meeting & propose dissolution of state assembly or face the floor test by giving some emotional speech,& resign. Before this decision, Uddhav Thackeray likely to speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Sharad Pawar jumps into action
#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan centre in Mumbai amid the ongoing political crisis in #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
State's HM Dilip Walse Patil and ministers Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil met him at his residence earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/gksypgOxoz
Congress Legislature Party meeting today amid Maharashtra political crisis
A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to be held in the presence of All India Congress Committees observer Kamal Nath amid the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra to face mid term polls?
Mid term polls in Maharashtra? https://t.co/9YSKIh2gOH— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022
Adhir Chowdhury hit out at BJP
'Congress MLAs not for sale': Kamal Nath on Maharashtra political crisis
Nath, who was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to meet Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray around noon. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
All is not well within Shiv Sena?
Maharashtra | A banner, reading 'Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited', seen outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
The banner has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe. pic.twitter.com/N4WkJA0riB
Rebel MLAs sign letter of support to Eknath Shinde, likely to seek floor test
Forty Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said news agency ANI citing sources. Sources further said the rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking for floor test in the state Legislative Assembly.
Update from Mumbai
Congress Observer for Maharashtra, Kamal Nath arrives at the residence of CLP leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat.
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says party should renew ties with BJP
Sarnaik, the MLA from Thane's Ovala-Majiwada constituency, has been facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA assaulted by his own colleagues? Journalist claims so
So one Sena rebel tried to leave from the Surat hotel & Shinde told other MLAs to beat him up. He is now in hospital guarded by Gujarat police— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 22, 2022
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor tests COVID positive
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said. Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray calls for cabinet meeting today
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, CM Thackeray has called a State Cabinet meeting at 1 pm amid speculations that Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs might join BJP in a bid to topple the MVA government.
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, says rebel MLAs
"We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers," said Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents."
"It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers. To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it," he added (READ MORE)
40 Maha MLAs, 33 dissidents from Shiv Sena and 7 independent MLAs, arrive in Guwahati
#WATCH Gujarat | Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel, yesterday, June 21— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
As of now, Shinde, as per his claim, is with at least 40 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/yvYI4rXbhJ
I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati
Eknath Shinde, the leader of the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena, on Wednesday claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him. "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said after landing in Guwahati from Surat. (READ MORE)
Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, being taken to Guwahati
Nearly 40 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena along with their leader Eknath Shinde have left their hotel here and are now being flown to Guwahati in Assam, sources said.
Maharashtra rebel minister Eknath Shinde along with nearly 30 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were staying at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city of Gujarat upon their arrival here on Monday night.
Now, due to some undisclosed reasons, they are being shifted to Guwahati in Assam by air.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to be flown from Surat to Guwahati via chartered flight
It has been learnt that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Surat will be flown to Guwahati at midnight. As per sources, the rebel MLAs, number between thirty to forty.
BJP seems to have taken a big lesson from Haryana- NCP MLA's thriller rescue operation by NCP student wing president Sonia Duhan therefore this time, they shifted rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat to direct Guwahati. So it will be difficult to rescue these MLAs. #Checkmate— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
We are exploring possibility of government formation in Maharashtra, says BJP leader
A senior BJP leader from Maharashtra on Tuesday evening said his party was exploring the possibility of government formation in the state, amid a crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while party leaders held a series of meetings to firm up a strategy.
Shiv Sena shifts its MLAs to Mumbai's St Regis Hotel to prevent further poaching
In fear of further poaching, Shiv Sena shifted it's MLA in Saint Regis hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is confident bringing back estranged Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde from Surat to Mumbai. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
Congress calls meeting of its top leaders, ministers & MLAs at revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat's bungalow
After Eknath Shinde revolt against his leadership, Congress party called meeting of its top leaders, ministers & MLAs at revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat bungalow to discuss and chalk out the strategy.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/ro8h56Iw2E— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
Shinde pressured to rebel against Sena, says Sanjay Raut; alleges police attack on two MLAs in Surat
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed Eknath Shinde was pressured to go against the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and also alleged that at least two MLAs accompanying the minister in Surat were beaten up by the police and goons, and that one of them, Nitin Deshmukh had even suffered a heart attack.
Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh's wife filed police complaint of her husband going 'missing'
Nitin Deshmukh is the Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district. His wife Pranjali Deshmukh filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Akola, stating that her husband was not reachable since June 20 night. - PTI
Shinde spoke to Uddhav, makes no promises of return
When Uddhav-deputed leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak met Shinde at the Surat hotel, they arranged for a phone call between him and Uddhav. While Shinde spoke with the Chief Minister and his spouse Rashmi Thackeray over phone, he reportedly did not promise to return to the party. Shinde also demanded that the Shiv Sena should break the alliance with Congress and NCP and form new government with the BJP under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde reportedly said he is ready to give up his ministry, too.
The Eknath Shinde story: Former auto driver who changed the game in Maharashtra politics
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, had humble beginnings and rose to become a top member of the party, in the process acquiring formidable organizational skills and a wide mass base.
Maharashtra CM should resign as Shiv Sena lacks support of sufficient MLAs in House: Narayan Rane
Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane demands the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he lacked the support of sufficient MLAs in the Assembly.
All state MLAs in touch, reports of CLP leader quitting false: Congress
All 44 Congress MLAs are in touch with Legislature Party leader and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. The party also refuted reports that Thorat had quit as CLP leader terming them "mischievous and false". - PTI
Ruling MVA formed to grab power, has differences: Jyotiraditya Scindia
"From the very beginning when MVA was formed, there was no principle, no ideology, no thinking, no course of action, but they came together only for the hunger to grab power and chair. The rift seen today has existed since MVA was formed," Union minister and senior BJP leader Scindia told reporters in Gwalior today. - PTI
Am with Shiv Sena but they must form government with BJP: Eknath Shinde
Estranged Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde conveyed that he is with Shiv Sena but Sena should form the government with BJP. Shinde says he does not want to sacrifice Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology.— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
Uddhav-deputed leaders leave Surat hotel after meeting Shinde, MLAs
Gujarat | Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak leave from Le Meridien hotel in Surat after meeting Shiv Sena leaders who are staying there. pic.twitter.com/NIKlJTuQ8E— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Sena Bhavan as partymen assemble
Mumbai police has deployed a large number of personnel at the party's headquarters in Dadar area.
MVA Ministers meet Thackeray at the Maharashtra CM's official bungalow
In view of Ekanth Shinde's rebellion,— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meeting at Varsha bungalow. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil , Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat etc meeting Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha bungalow. @NewIndianXpress
Third attempt to pull down MVA govt in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.
"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray. This is not an internal issue of the NCP. It is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, they (Sena) will inform us after assessing the situation", he told reporters. Pawar is leaving for Mumbai to meet Thackeray.
Surat hotel turns into fortress
As Maharashtra's ruling coalition battles for survival in Mumbai, some 280km away in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat, luxury hotel Le Meridien has become the focus of attention. 300 to 400 policemen have taken positions inside and outside the hotel premises and put barricades on both entry and exit points to prevent any "unauthorised" person from entering.
Scene outside hotel Le Meridian in Surat where disgruntled Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde & his loyalists Sena MLAs are camped. One of the Sena MLA suffered heart issue & he has been shifted to nearby hospital in Surat only. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/JZ5Ya7GTps— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
Fearing poaching by Shiv Sena, BJP to fly its Maharashtra MLAs to Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to fly its 106 Maharashtra MLAs to Gujarat on a chartered flight, to be housed in a resort near Ahmedabad. - IANS
Two Sena leaders reach Surat hotel
Uddhav Thackeray has deputed two senior leaders Ravindra Phatak and Milind Narvekar to Surat to meet Eknath Shinde and other MLAs at the Le Meridien hotel, in an attempt to sort their grievances.
Gujarat | Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak reach Le Meridien hotel in Surat where some Shiv Sena leaders are staying. pic.twitter.com/7KkjV03sLD— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
List of likely 'rebels'
The list of Shiv Sena MLAs that likely to rebel against Shiv Sena leadership. All these MLAs are camped at hotel Le Meridien in Surat. Suhas Kande name is also in list so it means it was deliberate act by him to disqualify the Sena votes in RS polls.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/RN5KrhcqAJ— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 21, 2022
BJP has nothing to do with ongoing developments in Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said BJP MLA Sanjay Kute from Maharashtra had met Eknath Shinde at the hotel but said that was in Kute's personal capacity, even as he distanced his party from the ongoing political turmoil.
Maharashtra | So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde but anything can happen in politics at any time: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil pic.twitter.com/CHqJ8HLWu4— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Eknath Shinde's Twitter bio no longer has 'Shiv Sena' on it
Congress deputes Kamal Nath as observer to handle turmoil in Maharashtra
3:45 pm - "The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," said an official communication from the Congress.
The Congress shares power with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena in the MVA government in Maharashtra.
Gujarat BJP's CR Patil in touch with Eknath Shinde for long time: Sources
“Patil has been in touch with Shinde for a long time to carry out 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra. Patil who hails from Jalgaon is in touch with some of the Sena MLAs as well. These MLAs include Chimanrao Patil from Parola, and Kishor Patil from Pachora, who belong to the Maratha community. This link helped Patil to connect with Shinde and other disgruntled MLAs of Sena.” said a source who requested anonymity. READ full report here.
Shinde sacked as Shiv Sena group leader in Maharashtra Assembly: Sanjay Raut
3 pm - Eknath Shinde has been removed as the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He has been replaced with MLA Ajay Choudhury, Raut told reporters. - PTI
We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Eknath Shinde in tweet
2:30 pm - "We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, his first reaction on the ongoing political crisis triggered by him in the state. The late Dighe, a Shiv Sena stalwart from Thane, was the political mentor of Shinde.
Communication established with Shinde: Sanjay Raut
"Eknath Shinde is not in Mumbai, but communication has been established with him," party MP Sanjay Raut said. He did not elaborate on the number of MLAs who have gone incommunicado along with Shinde.
Eknath Shinde, MLAs in Surat
Top Shiv Sena leader Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs had gone incommunicado, a party leader said earlier today, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA-comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.