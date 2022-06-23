Maharashtra crisis LIVE | 'Government should not be destabilised': Congress, NCP amid Shiv Sena's 'exit' talks from MVA

- Amid a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Sena is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
- Shinde is currently camping with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in Guwahati, which has plunged the party-led state government into a crisis. The NCP and Congress also share power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.
- "You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
- "The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks. Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he added.
- CM Thackeray had on Wednesday offered to quit the top post amid the rebellion by Shinde and later also vacated his official residence in south Mumbai before moving to his family home in suburban Bandra.
Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday left for Guwahati in Assam to join the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.
Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati, a close associate of Shinde said.
On Wednesday evening, four MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, had flown to Guwahati.
Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai, his associate said.
- Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday that he did not think that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would do an "about-turn" and agree to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' demand that the Sena pull out of the ruling MVA alliance.
- Chavan was reacting to Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement earlier in the day that the Sena was "ready to consider" the demand of the MLAs led by Eknath Shinde that it should end the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the NCP and Congress.
- "Does Sena want to join hands with the BJP in Maharashtra? The motives of Shiv Sena are not yet clear," Chavan, a former chief minister, told reporters when asked about Raut's comment.
- "I have not heard Uddhav Thackeray sounding like this in his Wednesday evening's public address. I would be surprised if Uddhav Thackeray does such an about-turn in less than 24 hours. I don't think that Thackeray would do that," he said.
- It was not even clear whether Raut was articulating the Sena's official stand," Chavan added.
- "There is not even clarity about which faction of the Shiv Sena should be considered as authentic face of the party," the Congress leader added.
"We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you're in power and using money, muscle, mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it. Instead of Assam, sent them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We'll give them good hospitality. After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," the Bengal CM and the Trinamool supremo said on Thursday, while hitting out at the saffron party.
"If some people want to go out, then they'll somehow find reason to do that...even in governments run by single party there can be internal tussles, here there are three different parties, there could be differences,that doesn't mean government should be destabilised. We are in Sharad Pawar-led MVA and are with CM Uddhav Thackeray. If at all we aren't in power, we know how to fight while being in opposition," said NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.
Former Maharashtra advocate general Shrihari Aney said the group of rebel MLAs led by Shinde can assert that it doesn't support the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress), and that the dispensation has lost majority, which will result in a no-confidence motion. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
The Congress, which along with the NCP shares power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra, also expressed confidence that the BJP's attempt to 'topple a stable government' will not succeed. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
"BJP and Centre fully responsible for destabilising a stable govt in Maharashtra to form their own govt in the state. They're also doing this for Presidential polls. I want to say that we all (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena) will strengthen Maha Vikas Aghadi," said senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
"They may have thought of something and said it. We will speak to them. They have not said anything to us directly. We won't comment on it yet," said NCP leader Jayant Patil.
- "We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED. Congress is ready for Floor test. We're with MVA and will remain. If they (Shiv Sena) want to form an alliance with anyone, we don't have a problem": Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
- "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil.
#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | After allegations of Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh that he was forcibly taken to Surat, rebel leader Eknath Shinde camp releases earlier pictures of Nitin Deshmukh with other rebel MLAs pic.twitter.com/VQ6lWuP8cY— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Congress calls meeting of its leaders at Sahyadri guest house at 4pm, today, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said of mulling exiting MVA, if all party MLAs want that. Senior Congress leaders incl HK Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan to attend it.
"We were forcibly taken to Surat, I tried to run away but was caught by Surat police. Despite having no complications, doctors told me that I had a heart attack. 300-350 police personnel were keeping an eye on us. Before me, MLA Prakash Abitkar tried to get away from them but he could not. We got to know about the conspiracy against the MVA government as soon as we reached Surat's hotel", said Nitin Deshmukh.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Shinde as the party's group leader in the Assembly, hours after he revolted and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress) government in Maharashtra. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
While the Shiv Sena legislators had no access to the chief minister, the Congress and NCP, which are the "real opponents" of the Sena, were getting all the attention, he claimed in the letter, dated June 22. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the CM": Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
13 MLAs are still with Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena. They are in constant touch with Uddhav Thackeray, claim Shiv Sena Sources. Meanwhile, party MP Vinayak Raut said, "at least 18 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai and several of those will return soon."
- Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said he has approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena's group leader in the House, replacing rebel legislator Eknath Shinde.
- The Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Shinde as the party's group leader in the Assembly, hours after he revolted and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress) government in Maharashtra.
- Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Zirwal said, "I have received a letter from the Shiv Sena, informing me that it is appointing Ajay Choudhary as the party's leader in the Assembly and removing Shinde from the post with immediate effect. "
- "I have accepted the letter, which was sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," the deputy speaker said, adding that Shinde's removal as the Sena group leader in the Assembly was valid.
- Notably, Shinde had on Wednesday given a letter to the Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.
- Asked about Shinde's letter, Zirwal said, "The Independents have no role in such party affairs. One (Shiv Sena) MLA, Nitin Deshmukh (who had accompanied rebel leader to Surat), has claimed that he has not signed the letter issued by Shinde. I will study it, seek the advice of legal experts and then decide (on it)."
#WATCH | Assam | 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra - 35 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independent MLAs - seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/6MPgq42a3V— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Estranged leader Eknath Shinde writes to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray complaining that Varsha bungalow door was never opened for them. The coterie of Thackeray never allowed them to meet him & coterie was dominating the party affair and interfering in govt as well. pic.twitter.com/IVoC0BNjsy— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 23, 2022
Narhari Zirwal, the acting speaker of Maharashtra state assembly accepted Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhari as a new legislator party leader for Shiv Sena while rejected Ekanth Shinde as CLP leader proposal submitted by rebelled Sena MLA's. @NewIndianXpress— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 23, 2022
Here is what the letter says:
- Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence).
- People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted. CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence).
- We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step.
- While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress and the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him and even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.
- When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya? MLAs were called and were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.
#MaharashtraPoliticalTurmoil | BJP puts up a poster, which reads "Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM."— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Visuals from Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/UCLpNRxUGl
"If government stays we will be in power, if government goes we will sit in Opposition. I don't think that to form govt in one state, you can show your strength in another state. He (rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde) has to come here to show his MLAs to Governor. Thereafter Governor will take the necessary decision," says NCP's Jayant Patil on political instability in MVA.
#WATCH | BJP leaders arrive at the residence of party leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/wlWt3ElDIp— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
'I don't think the Floor Test stage has been reached. Whatever stage we reach, we will speak about it then': Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil.
The present revolt, which started taking shape post-Monday midnight after Legislative Council poll results, throws a big challenge before Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the three previous revolts took place when his father Bal Thackeray was still around. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Both Uddhav and Shinde had come for the screening of the movie based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Actor Kshitish Date portrayed Shinde in the film. Interestingly, Uddhav decided to leave midway, a departure the CM explained later as unavoidable since he could not bring himself to see the death of Anand Dighe -- even on screen. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
#WATCH | Shiv Sena leaders arrive at the family residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, amid #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/CMollN6Q2n— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
- The entry of common people into Radisson Blu hotel has almost been barred for now, with the Guwahati police taking over the security from its private guards.
- Apart from personnel from nearby Jalukbari police station, dozens of jawans from reserve battalions and commando units of the Assam Police are keeping a tight vigil on the hotel, which is around 15 km from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.
- A source in the BJP, of which Shiv Sena is a former ally, said that the decision to shift the legislators to Guwahati was taken on security grounds.
- Outside the plush hotel, at Gotanagar on the outskirts of the city, traffic policemen were seen busy ensuring a hassle-free vehicular movement on the road adjoining the five-star property.
- Security personnel, under the presence of senior officials, were checking on every guest before allowing them entry into Radisson Blu, and the ones without a reservation were asked to return.
- Media persons in hordes waited outside the hotel, even as the police stayed tight-lipped over the queries made by them, while also thwarting them from taking a peek into the development inside.
- Hotel officials, too, declined any comment when contacted.
- This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati meet former MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar. pic.twitter.com/SoEQNt9sPZ— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
#WATCH | Assam Minister Ashok Singhal arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, are staying. pic.twitter.com/QGMNfeenRi— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled a meeting with various department secretaries at 12.30 pm. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the virtual meeting. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 23, 2022
Assam | TMC leaders & workers protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati are being detained by Police— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
A worker says, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt"
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Si7xf4BdJR
#WATCH | Mumbai: Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrive at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar for a meeting.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/ttvu2LMIDI— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
A senior Sena leader said the only hope is that the party thinks that many MLAs don't want to go into an election, so if they are disqualified for violating the party line they have to seek re-election. If half the MLAs return, then the government could survive. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
"CM won't hold any meeting today, some MLAs are going to Varsha Bungalow for official work. Nitin Deshmukh (who returned to Nagpur from Surat yesterday and alleged abduction attempts) will hold a press conference," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Tumane, the Lok Sabha member from Ramtek in Nagpur, said 'patience is the need of the hour'. He also said, "Nobody has contacted me, nor I have supported anyone. I am with the Shiv Sena only. Some information is being spread about me, which is absolutely incorrect. Keeping patience is the need of the hour."
On Wednesday evening, four MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, had flown to Guwahati. Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai, his associate said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)