Maharashtra crisis LIVE | Opponents took advantage of my ill-health during the pandemic: CM Uddhav

Thackeray gave a virtual address to the party's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs' assembled at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, to allay fears over the survival of the party and the MVA government.

Published: 24th June 2022 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav-Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state, in Mumbai, on June 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suffered yet another setback as one more party MLA has joined the camp of rebel legislators headed by minister Eknath Shinde in Assam.

A video of MLA Dilip Lande entering the luxury hotel in Guwahati, where the party rebels have been camping for the past few days, was shared by Shinde's office here on June 24.

The move of Lande, who represents Chandivali Assembly constituency in Mumbai, takes the number of Sena MLAs in the rebel camp to 38.

However, Shinde has claimed the support of 40 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the "real Shiv Sena", has sent letters carrying signatures of 37 MLAs to state Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the legislature secretary to inform them about his appointment as the legislature party leader and that of Bharat Gogawale as the party's chief whip.

The personnel at Shinde's office here said they have not been informed as to when Shinde and other rebels will return to Mumbai.

Live Updates
02:23 Jun 24

As Shiv Sena battles rebellion, Aaditya Thackeray to address party functionaries

  • Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said Thackeray, who heads the state environment and tourism ministries, will address the party office-bearers at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, its headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai, in an attempt to ensure that there is no confusion in its rank and file.
  • "He will address the district chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs' (liaison heads) at the Sena Bhavan," he said, adding that the party firmly stands behind Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
  • Aaditya, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is the president of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.
07:41 Jun 24

Another round of meetings

CM Uddhav Thackeray is currently meeting NCP leaders, including party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence 'Matoshree'. State cabinet minister Jayant Patil and party leader Praful Patel are present, too.

06:10 Jun 24

Rebel MLA's office vandalised

05:24 Jun 24

I'm happy people are coming to Assam, booking hotels, all "tourists" are welcome: Assam CM

Biswa Sarma gave tongue-in-cheek comments when asked about the camping of Maharashtra's rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in his state: "We have spent so much money to promote tourism, (we say) visit Kamakhya, visit Kaziranga, now, should I stop those who have come to Assam?" he quipped. READ COPY HERE

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

04:43 Jun 24

Two pro-BJP independent MLAs demand removal of Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker

Two pro-BJP independent legislators ---Yogesh Baldi and Vinod Agrawal --- in Maharashtra have objected to Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's approval to the appointment of Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the party's new group leader in the House. - PTI

04:26 Jun 24

I may have left 'Varsha' but not my determination: Uddhav Thackeray

CM Thackeray said he may have vacated the chief minister's official residence, but his determination is intact, in his virtual address today, to the party's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs' assembled at the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar.

03:48 Jun 24

Sena MLA Dilip Lande joins other rebels at Guwahati hotel

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
02:08 Jun 24

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker approves Shiv Sena's proposal to appoint MLA Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader

01:45 Jun 24

Latest scenes from Shiv Sena Bhawan

01:40 Jun 24

WATCH | Assam CM's jibe to his Maharashtra counterpart

01:22 Jun 24

WATCH | Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster of Eknath Shinde

01:02 Jun 24

MVA releases funds worth crores for development works in state

Between June 20 and 23, the departments issued as many as 182 government resolutions (GRs), while on June 17, they passed 107 such GRs. These orders can be seen on the government's official website. Technically, these are called government resolutions or GRs, which are essentially an approval order sanctioning the release of funds for development-related works. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

01:00 Jun 24

Now state BJP writes to Maharashtra Governor

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding his intervention into the way the "MVA government in the state is suspiciously taking rapid decisions one after other pertaining to schemes, projects and giving contracts."

12:43 Jun 24

Congress' Assam unit attacks Shinde camp

"Assam defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe heaven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all," said Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah in his letter to Eknath Shinde.

12:34 Jun 24

'Leave Assam at earliest': State Congress chief to Eknath Shinde

12:18 Jun 24

Shiv Sena now hardens its stance on the dissident MLAs

12:01 Jun 24

State BJP leadership arrives at Fadnavis' residence for another round of meeting

11:44 Jun 24

No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims state unit chief Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil's remarks come a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:31 Jun 24

Shiv Sena activist arrested near the Guwahati hotel where Shinde camp is staying now

11:29 Jun 24

"No Union Minister is giving threats": BJP hits back at Sanjay Raut

"No Central minister is giving threats. BJP is not trying to destabilise the government. This is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. BJP is only in wait and watch position": MoS Railways and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve.

11:26 Jun 24

Ramdas Athawale on Maharashtra crisis

"Uddhav Thackeray's time is up. Most MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde (rebel Shiv Sena MLA) and he will form government with BJP": Dr.Ramdas Athawale, MoS and President, Republican Party of India on the political situation in Maharashtra.

11:23 Jun 24

Sanjay Raut to meet Sharad Pawar now

11:21 Jun 24

Plot scripted in Delhi, enacted in Surat and Guwahati

Given the sequence of events, it would appear the flight of pro-Eknath Shinde MLAs in Maharashtra to Gujarat was per a BJP script written in Delhi to be enacted in the party’s stronghold Surat and then in Guwahati. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:20 Jun 24

Uddhav Thackeray to chair crucial party meeting today

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai at 12 pm. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:19 Jun 24

We are real Sena, who are you trying to scare: Party rebel Shinde on disqualification demand

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Shinde who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:18 Jun 24

Maharashtra political crisis and Governor's crucial role

Governor’s role comes into play if the rebel MLAs write to him withdrawing support to the MVA govt led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction can approach the Governor and claim the support of the BJP. Each defected MLA will have to hand in individual letters of support. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

11:17 Jun 24

MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today

It seems that the legacy of Bal Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena, has slipped from the hands of Uddhav Thackeray with the rebellion of Eknath Shinde as he claim of being a true Shivsainik, the battle of who holds the true legacy of Balasaheb has started. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

