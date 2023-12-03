Elections LIVE | Congress celebrates Telangana win; BJP continues its dominance in Hindi heartland

Online Desk By

As results emerge out of the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP has reasons to cheer, and Congress has proved once again that it's yet to learn the lessons of realpolitik.

Telangana is the only silver lining for the Congress, while in the other three Hindi heartland states, BJP, has stayed well and truly ahead.

Many stories are set to be written during the course of counting day.

The counting of votes in the assembly elections, which is being seen as a semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, began at 8 am.

Telangana, India's newest state, has voted out KCR who spearheaded its creation. A leader who once could do no wrong has fallen into another cautionary tale of how not to rule.

In Madhya Pradesh, on the line was the fate of the BJP's longest-serving CM Shivraj Chouhan. He has proved many pollsters wrong yet again. The defeat could be the swansong of Kamal Nath, as seasoned a politician as they come.

In Chhatisgarh, it was Bhupesh 'the great survivor' Baghel, who was keen to return to power. But Raman Singh, the ex-CM from BJP, has ended up scripting his redemption song.

Finally, let's not forget Rajasthan, where Ashok Gehlot was hoping to cock a snook at everybody once again. The state has not voted back a party to power in 40 years. Gehlot believed he could buck that trend, but Vasundhara Raje and the BJP had other ideas.

Mizoram, which voted on November 7, will see its results counted on December 4 -- a day after it was originally scheduled. The Election Commission altered the date for tallying votes, citing the significance of Sunday for the predominantly Christian population in the state.

ALSO READ | Voter agency in assembly polls is a win for democracy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As results emerge out of the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP has reasons to cheer, and Congress has proved once again that it's yet to learn the lessons of realpolitik. Telangana is the only silver lining for the Congress, while in the other three Hindi heartland states, BJP, has stayed well and truly ahead. Many stories are set to be written during the course of counting day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The counting of votes in the assembly elections, which is being seen as a semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, began at 8 am. Telangana, India's newest state, has voted out KCR who spearheaded its creation. A leader who once could do no wrong has fallen into another cautionary tale of how not to rule. In Madhya Pradesh, on the line was the fate of the BJP's longest-serving CM Shivraj Chouhan. He has proved many pollsters wrong yet again. The defeat could be the swansong of Kamal Nath, as seasoned a politician as they come. In Chhatisgarh, it was Bhupesh 'the great survivor' Baghel, who was keen to return to power. But Raman Singh, the ex-CM from BJP, has ended up scripting his redemption song. Finally, let's not forget Rajasthan, where Ashok Gehlot was hoping to cock a snook at everybody once again. The state has not voted back a party to power in 40 years. Gehlot believed he could buck that trend, but Vasundhara Raje and the BJP had other ideas. Mizoram, which voted on November 7, will see its results counted on December 4 -- a day after it was originally scheduled. The Election Commission altered the date for tallying votes, citing the significance of Sunday for the predominantly Christian population in the state. ALSO READ | Voter agency in assembly polls is a win for democracy Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp