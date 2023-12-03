Elections LIVE | Congress celebrates Telangana win; BJP continues its dominance in Hindi heartland

|Party
|Leading/Won
|CONG+
|65
|BRS
|39
|BJP+
|8
|AIMIM
|7
|Party
|Leading/Won
|BJP
|164
|CONG+
|65
|OTHERS
|1
|Party
|Leading/Won
|BJP
|115
|CONG+
|70
|OTHERS
|12
|BSP
|2
|Party
|Leading/Won
|BJP
|54
|CONG+
|35
|BSP
|1
BJP to rule in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while Congress faces setbacks. Telangana offers a glimmer of hope for Congress amidst unfolding political narratives on the road to 2024.
Published: 03rd December 2023 03:54 PM | Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 03:54 PM | A+A A-
As results emerge out of the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP has reasons to cheer, and Congress has proved once again that it's yet to learn the lessons of realpolitik.
Telangana is the only silver lining for the Congress, while in the other three Hindi heartland states, BJP, has stayed well and truly ahead.
Many stories are set to be written during the course of counting day.
The counting of votes in the assembly elections, which is being seen as a semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, began at 8 am.
Telangana, India's newest state, has voted out KCR who spearheaded its creation. A leader who once could do no wrong has fallen into another cautionary tale of how not to rule.
In Madhya Pradesh, on the line was the fate of the BJP's longest-serving CM Shivraj Chouhan. He has proved many pollsters wrong yet again. The defeat could be the swansong of Kamal Nath, as seasoned a politician as they come.
In Chhatisgarh, it was Bhupesh 'the great survivor' Baghel, who was keen to return to power. But Raman Singh, the ex-CM from BJP, has ended up scripting his redemption song.
Finally, let's not forget Rajasthan, where Ashok Gehlot was hoping to cock a snook at everybody once again. The state has not voted back a party to power in 40 years. Gehlot believed he could buck that trend, but Vasundhara Raje and the BJP had other ideas.
Mizoram, which voted on November 7, will see its results counted on December 4 -- a day after it was originally scheduled. The Election Commission altered the date for tallying votes, citing the significance of Sunday for the predominantly Christian population in the state.
The Congress on Sunday suffered a near wipeout in the Hindi heartland as it lost 3-1 to the BJP in the assembly polls, signalling the need to redraw its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress' loss in the key states has also weakened the grand old party's position in the INDIA bloc where equations are set to change, as other opposition parties would challenge its position as the fulcrum of the alliance.
The party was trounced in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is now left with only Himachal Pradesh in the north.
It is ruling in only three states on its own and is in power in Bihar and Jharkhand as a junior partner in alliance with regional parties.
However, its victory in Telangana gave a boost to its consolidation in southern India where it is in power on its own in Karnataka.
Hailing BJP's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi took potshots at Congress and the INDIA alliance. He also claimed that "today's hattrick has guaranteed the hattrick of 2024."
Addressing the BJP cadre at the party office in Delhi, Modi said: "My humble request to Congress and its allies, is don't indulge in politics that empowers anti-national forces."
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today's mandate has also proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and familism. The country thinks that if anyone is effective in eliminating these three evils, it is BJP only. The campaign against… pic.twitter.com/RamYJjw6U5— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Two-time Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the architect of Telangana, sees setbacks in assembly polls amid accusations of dynastic rule and anti-incumbency. The setback could derail Rao's ambitions to expand the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's influence beyond Telangana and establish a national presence.
A shrewd politician, Rao took an early initiative by announcing 115 candidates for the 119-member assembly in August this year, well ahead of the November 30 polling date. However, this strategy seemingly backfired as the party candidates grappled with anti-incumbency sentiments.
Rajasthan reposes trust in BJP after five years, securing a majority in assembly polls and marking a shift in government. PM Modi's leadership, polarization, and Hindutva card contribute to the BJP's success as Gehlot's social welfare schemes fall short of the saffron party's robust campaign. Meanwhile, public distrust stemming from the prolonged Gehlot-Pilot power struggle has also affected Congress's credibility.
CM KCR sent his resignation letter to Raj Bhavan, said BRS working president KTR @XpressHyderabad— V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) December 3, 2023
BJP delivers a seismic double blow in Kamareddy, as KV Ramana Reddy outshines CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, who orchestrated the Congress' triumph in Telangana.
Kamareddy hogged the limelight after KCR announced his candidature from the seat and Revanth Reddy decided to challenge him for the seat. Both KCR and Revanth Reddy are contesting from two seats in the state, with the TPCC chief winning his seat in Kodangal. Meanwhile, KCR is on the verge of winning his seat in Gajwel.
Victory for BJP. Party candidate Ramana Reddy defeated both CM KCR and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Final round: Cong 54,774, BRS - 59,751, BJP - 66,444. BJP lead 6,693 votes. @XpressHyderabad#TelanganaElectionResult2023 #ElectionsWithTNIE— V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) December 3, 2023
Chattisgarh— vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP— 46.37% (56 seats )
Congress — 42.12% (34 seats )
2018 vote share & seats
Congress— 43 % (68 seats )
BJP — 33% (15 seats )
Congress down with marginal 1.12% vote share while BJP increased its vote share by 13%. (3)
Madhya Pradesh — vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP— 48.68% (167 seats)
Congress — 40.44% (62 seats)
Vote share & seats in 2018
BJP — 41.02% (109 seats )
Congress — 40.98% (114 seats )
BJP increases its vote share by 7.5% while Congress losses only its 0.54% votes share. (2)
Rajasthan: vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP — 41.77% (115 seats )
Cong — 39.53% (69 seats)
Vote share in 2018 & seats
Cong — 39.30% (100 Seats)
BJP — 38.08% (73 seats )
Cong almost retained its vote share but lost majority of seats to BJP. BJP squeezed smaller front votes.(1)
PM Modi's appeal seemingly clicked with voters, including women, in the central state where the ruling BJP has won 33 seats and leading in 131 out of 230 constituencies where results are being declared on Sunday. The prime minister also led a roadshow after elections were announced last month in MP and reached out to various sections of voters, including women, youngsters, and tribals, besides the traditional supporters of the saffron party.
Congress secures a decisive majority in Telangana, marking a significant reversal from its loss in the Munugode bypoll just a year ago. The party's remarkable turnaround prompts the question: What factors contributed to this substantial shift in fortune? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
CM Ashok Gehlot acknowledged the electoral outcome after the BJP is all set to return to power in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. Gehlot also wished the new government success while urging the continuation of developmental initiatives and schemes introduced during his administration.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweets "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public. I wish the new government… pic.twitter.com/SanW6a6hsj— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is poised for victory, surprising pundits and defying exit polls. The saffron party's notable success is evident in tribal belts, leading in 8 of 12 seats in Bastar and 13 of 14 in Sarguja. With three declared winners, all from the BJP, including ex-CM Raman Singh, the party's strong performance indicates potential governance. READ FULL REPORT HERE
As the BJP cruised to victory in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the state's people have rejected the "misgovernance of Congress" and shown acceptance to BJP's 'suraaj'.
#WATCH | On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by… pic.twitter.com/RtkxfgJnQu— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Raje, who won the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, also said that the people have given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve them in 2024. She attributed the BJP's victory in Rajasthan polls to BJP president JP Nadda's skilled leadership and the dedication of party workers.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "disappointing" though he was not "saddened". In a post on 'X', Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana.
Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023
Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back…
Anumula Revanth Reddy, a dynamic figure in Telangana politics, has realized his two-decade-old prophecy of becoming a Chief Minister. Starting his career with an advertising and printing agency, he entered politics as an independent, later aligning with the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress.
Known for his eloquence and strategic political moves, Revanth faced legal challenges, including arrest in a bribery case. Undeterred, he won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2019, becoming the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President in 2021. His political journey, marked by resilience and ambition, positions him as a formidable force in the region, challenging the dominance of Chief Minister KCR.
Vindhya Region (30 seats)
BJP re-establishes its dominance in CM Chouhan's home turf, leading in all 24 seats; Saffron party is leading the Central MP region with 33 seats, limiting Congress to three seats
In 2018, BJP secured 23 seats, while Congress managed 13 in this region
Mahakoshal Region (38 seats)
BJP establishes dominance, leading in 22 seats in state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s home turf, while the grand old party trails with just 16 seats
This is a big upturn from 2018 when Congress won 24 seats in the same region
Gwalior-Chambal Region (34 seats)
BJP leads in 13 seats on the home turf of union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra
Congress leads in 19 seats, BSP in two
In 2018, Congress dominated with 26 seats, leaving only seven for the saffron party
Malwa-Nimar Region (66 seats)
BJP surpasses its 2018 showing, leading in 47 seats; Congress trails with 18 seats
In 2018, BJP won 29, while Congress secured 34 seats in this stronghold
Bundelkhand Region (26 seats)
BJP takes the lead with 21 seats, surpassing expectations
Congress trails with only five seats
Outperforming most exit-poll predictions, the ruling BJP is on its way to a landslide victory in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-ruled Madhya Pradesh.
The saffron party is on course to its third biggest victory since the historic 173-seat win in 2003
BJP, which didn’t name its CM candidate, despite its longest-serving CM Chouhan, is leading 162 seats
Congress is far behind, leading 66 seats, with BSP and new entrant Bhartiya Adivasi Party on a seat each
BJP has so far secured nearly 49% of the vote share, with Congress behind at 40.30%
The game-changer CM Ladli Behna Scheme, the Kisan Samman Yojana, the overwhelming support of female voters for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the magic of PM Narendra Modi, and the winning strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides the undercurrent of the Ram Temple's grand opening in 2024, seem to have worked for the saffron party in the Hindi heartland state.
#TelanganaElectionsResults | BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy. Telangana CM KCR trails in the third place. #ElectionsWithTNIE #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ZFMsM5wPf1— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has taken a commanding lead in 55 seats, overshadowing its primary adversary, the Congress, which currently holds 33 seats.
The BJP's impressive performance has defied the expectations of political analysts, as several exit polls had predicted an advantage for the Congress.
Meanwhile, other contenders are in the lead for the remaining two seats.
In the latest developments, winners have been officially declared in three seats, all of which belong to the BJP, including former Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in his traditional stronghold of Patan, while his deputy, TS Singhdeo, is still trailing. The majority of ministers in the Bhupesh cabinet are currently lagging in the ongoing electoral contest.
There are 90 Assembly seats, and 46 is the magic number.
#TelanganaElections2023 | Ney ready raa vachheynaa.. TPCC chief #RevanthReddy makes his way through a wave of supporters. #ElectionResults #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/xR6WQL6hRj— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
#TelanganaElectionsResults | BRS Bhavan wears a deserted look.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Express video | @Vinaymadapu.#ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/do61shsRIq
#TelanganaElections | TPCC chief #RevanthReddy wins Kodangal seat with 32,800 margin. #ElectionsWithTNIE @XpressHyderabad @ireddysrinivasr pic.twitter.com/Utnte2mAUx— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
@INCTelangana MP and Former PCC @UttamINC won with 46748 margin @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/yLTNoDkNtP— Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) December 3, 2023
#RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 | Former CM #VasundharaRaje has won from the #Jhalrapatan seat. Senior cabinet minister in the Gehlot government Shanti Dhariwal has won from the Kota North assembly seat. Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has won from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat.… pic.twitter.com/lRuxlExPE5— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
@BRSparty minister and six terms mla Errabelli Dayakar Rao defeated by Congress candidate Yesaswini Reddy who is aged just 28 and she contested for first time @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/Op9AqktTyV— Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) December 3, 2023
#ElectionsWithTNIE: While the BJP maintains unprecedented lead on 155 plus seats leaving the Congress far behind at 65 plus seats, many ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reportedly trailing. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) December 3, 2023
#TelanganaElectionResults | TPCC chief #RevanthReddy's supporters celebrate the party's lead outside his residence in Hyderabad. Party headquarters has gone into party mood.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Express video | @Vinaymadapu, @sriloganathan6.#ElectionsWithTNIE #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/kcHSZatfKn
#ElectionResults | ECI has declared #Congress' #KoramKanakaiah and #JareAadinarayan as winners in #TelanganaElections from Yellandu and Aswaraopeta respectively.#ElectionsWithTNIE @XpressHyderabad @ireddysrinivasr @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/bxk6NnmgZN— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
The MP government implemented schemes like the Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna and works have been done for the welfare of farmers, poor people and youth, which also touched the people's heart, the CM said.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with party leaders Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia observes election results as the counting of votes continues, in Bhopal— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
As per ECI, the BJP is leading on 153 seats in MP. pic.twitter.com/frlpg9rpdv
The Congress was leading against its rival BRS in Telangana on Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said.
#Kamareddy | After 4th round#RevanthReddy (Cong) 13565#VenkataramanaReddy (BJP) 11271#KCR (BRS) 10777#Congress leads by 2294 votes@santwana99 @NewIndianXpress #TelanganaVerdict2023 #Election2023 pic.twitter.com/jgnioKMj86— TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 3, 2023
@revanth_anumula of @INCIndia leads by 2085 against @BRSparty president— B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 3, 2023
KCR third round @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress #ElectionswithTNIE@Kalyan_TNIE #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/7fBt8WPOhm
#ChhattisgarhElections | Ten Ministers, including CM #BhupeshBaghel, are trailing in the initial round of counting. #ElectionResults #ElectionsWithTNIE @KaiserEjaz pic.twitter.com/KM7FP0XZZ0— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
BJP holding on to #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #MadhyaPradeshpollresults handsomely as of now, even after all these decades of power. The strategy of fielding party heavyweights and d Ladlibehana scheme plus the tribal votes seems to have paid off @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— santwanabhattacharya (@santwana99) December 3, 2023
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Counting agents express dissatisfaction due to the absence of essential amenities such as water and restroom facilities within the counting center in AV college. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE @shibasahu2012 #TelanganaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ZbO8d6IT24— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
In Gajwel, @Eatala_Rajender giving a tough fight to chief minister KCR#TelanganaElections2023@santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/8dAinK6JFI— B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 3, 2023
#ChhattisgarhElections2023 | Close fight between Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh. #ElectionResults @KaiserEjaz pic.twitter.com/HJw8DQ9rj7— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
#TelanganaElectionResults | Congress' #RevanthReddy leads in Kamareddy after two rounds of counting. Telangana CM KCR is trailing. #ElectionResults @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/9m2jBJVJkt— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
#MadhyaPradeshElections2023 early trends show a close contest between BJP and Congress. #ElectionResults @anuraag_niebpl pic.twitter.com/Y39Lr82IoK— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
All trends based on postal ballots counting.
#Elections2023 : #Congress touches magic figure in #Chhattisgarh as it leads in 46 seats in early trends. #BJP ahead in 37. Total seats 90. The counting of votes now begins from EVMs @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Sunday_Standard @TheMornStandard— Ejaz Kaiser (@KaiserEjaz) December 3, 2023
- Sajjan Kumar, Political analyst associated with PRACCIS, a Delhi-based research institution
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Postal Ballot votes counting started in Jayashankar Bhupalapally Assembly Constituency. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE #TelanganaAssemblyElections #electionresults2023 @maheemahesh25 pic.twitter.com/WMJi7c5DPh— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | Ahead of the counting of 4-state elections, a Congress worker - dressed as Lord Hanuman - stands outside the party HQ in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
He says, "Truth will triumph. Jai Sri Ram!" pic.twitter.com/L61e28tBln
#WATCH | Meals being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes. All arrangements made at the HQ for monitoring the counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/5o1vg6RHFR— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | 'Ladoos' brought to Congress headquarters in Delhi as the party is all set for election results in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana pic.twitter.com/XBvUpAOIzM— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On counting of votes, BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma says, "There will be a shower of blessings & BJP government will be formed...What has Congress given to the people in its 62 years of politics?..." pic.twitter.com/9Q6VjqY7um— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the counting of votes, Congress leader Jitu Patwari says, "...The kind of 'Tandav' the BJP had created by tearing apart the dignity of democracy, created a market of MLAs the country has seen. After all these circumstances, people have suffered… pic.twitter.com/B2FH8A8y9r— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Judgement Day today!— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
TO NEW BEGINNINGS ? - Workers are seen painting the #Telangana Legislative #Assembly at Public Gardens in #Hyderabad@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE @shibasahu2012 #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 #ElectionResult2023 pic.twitter.com/cCuA7qmR2t
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.